Tourism agencies announce annual awards

CEDAR FALLS – Representatives of the Cedar Valley hospitality industry gathered virtually on Thursday to honor local attractions and tourism-related businesses and organizations.

The event was hosted by Experience Waterloo and the Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau.

“This is the 16th year the bureaus have partnered to recognize the efforts of our partners and stakeholders, and we’ve never done it quite this way before,” said Tavis Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo.

“It’s important to honor the businesses, organizations and people who work to make visiting our community a memorable experience,” noted Kim Manning, Manager of the Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau.

Honorees were selected through a public nomination process. A committee comprised of Cedar Valley tourism professionals made the final selections.

The Bands of America event that took place on the University of Northern Iowa campus last fall was honored as the Outstanding Event, bringing more than 12,000 visitors to the community. The event is planning an even larger return performance in October.