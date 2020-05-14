Tourism agencies announce annual awards

CEDAR FALLS – Representatives of the Cedar Valley hospitality industry gathered virtually on Thursday to honor local attractions and tourism-related businesses and organizations.
The event was hosted by Experience Waterloo and the Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau.
“This is the 16th year the bureaus have partnered to recognize the efforts of our partners and stakeholders, and we’ve never done it quite this way before,” said Tavis Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo.
“It’s important to honor the businesses, organizations and people who work to make visiting our community a memorable experience,” noted Kim Manning, Manager of the Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau.
Honorees were selected through a public nomination process. A committee comprised of Cedar Valley tourism professionals made the final selections.
The Bands of America event that took place on the University of Northern Iowa campus last fall was honored as the Outstanding Event, bringing more than 12,000 visitors to the community. The event is planning an even larger return performance in October.
The Waterloo Black Hawks Hockey Team was honored as the Cedar Valley’s Outstanding Attraction. The team hosts 30 home games, bringing 80,600 visitors throughout the season, and generating an estimated economic impact of $2.4 million.
Wilbo’s Burgers, Brats and Beer took the Outstanding Restaurant honor. Nominators extolled the delicious menu options and the friendliness and attentiveness of the staff.
The Outstanding Customer Service Experience award went to Rodney’s Kitchen in Waterloo due to the extraordinary service offered in the restaurant and Rodney’s commitment to community service.
The Outstanding Lodging Establishment award was presented to the Holiday Inn & Suites and Bien VenU Event Center. Nominators and the selection committee noted the beauty and flexibility of the new facility and the expertise and attentiveness of the staff.
Other special honors were presented to Carol Lilly and to Main Street Waterloo as Cedar Falls and Waterloo Friends of Tourism, respectively.
Tourism generated $387 million in economic impact in the Cedar Valley last year, employed 3,000 people, and helped drive the strong quality of life that helps make the Cedar Valley a great place to live, work and play.
