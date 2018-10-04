WATERLOO — Jon Brundrett won’t open his new flooring, countertops and cabinets business, Absolute Cabinets, for at least another week. But his employees made sure their showroom was ready to go by Thursday evening, just as people began streaming in the door.
He wanted attendees of this year’s Tour de ’Loo to know about him and how far he’s taken his business, from selling out of a tiny office above Jameson’s Public House to his own storefront on East Fourth Street.
“We’ve come a long way from being above a bar,” Brundrett said. “I love Waterloo. I want to be known as a Waterloo, downtown Waterloo and east Waterloo business.”
Absolute Cabinets was one of 13 new or relocated businesses and residences on this year’s Tour de ’Loo, a showcase of new renovation and construction in and adjacent to downtown Waterloo in the past year.
“Tour de ’Loo is really to show off the progress that we’re doing,” said Jessica Rucker, executive director of Main Street Waterloo, which puts on the annual showcase.
She said Main Street gets a chance to show off renovations of downtown Waterloo’s historic buildings, and businesses get to show off their goods and services.
“It’s great to see people enjoying the restorations, rather than just new construction,” Rucker said.
But new construction also was on the tour. Sidecar Coffee showed off its larger, business-friendly space at the Grand Crossing apartment complex.
Co-owner Andy Fuchtman said people were still occasionally showing up at the previous location of Sidecar inside the former Hostess building, which Sidecar now just uses for roasting. But he said the new place is better for meetings over coffee, has a drive-thru and benefits from on-site residents above the shop.
“It’s a real community feel — we see people come downstairs for their morning cup of coffee,” he said.
Other businesses east and west of the Cedar River on this year’s tour included Pretty Good Co., Trademark Letterpress, the Family and Children’s Council, Epic Finds, Boujee Berries, Rockets Bakery, Try Pie, Locals, K&W Salon/Ink Attic Tattoo, and two houses being renovated by JSA Development.
Annie Alvarado and her husband, Brandon, opened Pretty Good Co., a letterpress print and design studio, in June at 310 W. Fourth St., a storefront that previously sat vacant for years. Now, it’s a brightly-lit, comfortable retail space, where tour attendees could press their own coaster with an Iowa stamp as a free souvenir.
“Right now, since we’re so new, every new person to come in here is great,” Annie Alvarado said of the Tour. “They can be into it, come back and tell their friends about it.”
