Clip art ligntning
COURTESY PHOTO

ELDORA — Several tornadoes that were briefly on the ground in Hardin County Wednesday evening caused no damage or injury.

"We did have a couple touch down," said Sheriff Dave McDaniel, in unincorporated areas of the county. "But we did not have any damage, at least that we've found or that's been reported so far."

He confirmed three tornadoes: southwest of Eldora near New Providence, southeast of Iowa Falls, and between Ackley and Steamboat Rock. The severe weather passed through the county shortly after 8:30 p.m. with a tornado warning ending an hour later.

Neighboring Butler and Grundy counties, northeast and east of Hardin, reported no tornadoes and saw no damage, according to officials there. 

"We got fairly lucky," said Chris Showalter, coordinator of Butler County's emergency management office. He noted the tornado near Ackley in the northeast corner of Hardin County was as close as the severe weather came to his county.

"They died down a little bit before they got to Butler County," said Showalter. The area was hit only with "a lot of heavy, heavy rain." 

Education Reporter

Education reporter for the Courier

