ELDORA — Several tornadoes that were briefly on the ground in Hardin County Wednesday evening caused no damage or injury.
"We did have a couple touch down," said Sheriff Dave McDaniel, in unincorporated areas of the county. "But we did not have any damage, at least that we've found or that's been reported so far."
He confirmed three tornadoes: southwest of Eldora near New Providence, southeast of Iowa Falls, and between Ackley and Steamboat Rock. The severe weather passed through the county shortly after 8:30 p.m. with a tornado warning ending an hour later.
You have free articles remaining.
Neighboring Butler and Grundy counties, northeast and east of Hardin, reported no tornadoes and saw no damage, according to officials there.
"We got fairly lucky," said Chris Showalter, coordinator of Butler County's emergency management office. He noted the tornado near Ackley in the northeast corner of Hardin County was as close as the severe weather came to his county.
"They died down a little bit before they got to Butler County," said Showalter. The area was hit only with "a lot of heavy, heavy rain."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.