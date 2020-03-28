UPDATE: Tornadoes spotted in Black Hawk County

WATERLOO -- Multiple funnel clouds were spotted in a fast-moving storm that moved through Black Hawk County on Saturday evening, but damage appeared to be kept to a minimum.
Heavy rain and hail was associated with the storm that moved northeast through the county. A funnel cloud was spotted south of Hudson about 5:45 p.m. and then another was spotted in southern Black Hawk County south of Waterloo.
The storm, which had wind gusts of up to 60 mph, moved through Evansdale as well. The tornado warning was expired about 6:10 p.m. in Black Hawk County.
MidAmerican Energy reported more than 1,400 Waterloo residents without power.
About 6:35 p.m. a tornado was spotted on the ground in Fayette County. There were reports of an apartment complex in Oelwein being damaged by the storm, but no injuries.
