Tornadoes reported near Shell Rock, Waverly Wednesday as storms sweep through

WAVERLY — Tornados swept across Northeast Iowa on Wednesday evening, damaging buildings, knocking down power lines and lashing the Cedar Valley with much-needed rain.

Thousands were left without power by a quick-moving storm system that spawned tornadoes and severe thunderstorms across a wide swath of Iowa.

Tornadoes were spotted touching down near Shell Rock, two miles south of Waverly, northeast of Janesville and northwest of Denver, and near Green Mountain.

In Bremer County, there were reports of damage to at least one house and some farm buildings.

Several homes in the Tama County city of Dysart sustained damage, according to KWWL-TV.

The storms also damaged part of the football stadium at Oelwein High School, according to posts on the district’s Facebook page.

In Floyd County, twisters were sighted near the Avenue of the Saints at Nora Springs, at the nearby town of Rockford and outside of Charles City. There were reports of damage across the county, according to KAAL-TV.

At least one home in the central Iowa town of Lake City was badly damaged and tornadoes were confirmed in Calhoun County.