TORNADO WATCH: Schools out early, other closures planned ahead of anticipated wind storm

WATERLOO --- Due to the weather forecast of high winds, severe storms and possible tornadoes, many schools and government offices are closing early Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Black Hawk County that will be in place until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

All Waterloo middle and high schools and Cunningham Elementary dismissed at 1 p.m. All district elementary schools are dismissing at 2 p.m.

All after-school activities and athletics are canceled except high school varsity athletics, which will end at 2:30 p.m. with no activity bus.

Cedar Falls elementary schools are following an already-scheduled early dismissal. Junior highs and the high school are following their regular schedule.

All Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools students also have an already-scheduled early dismissal and will get out of class at that time.

All Cedar Falls city facilities will be closing at 3 p.m. These include: City Hall, Public Library, Community Center, Recreation Center, Tourism & Visitors Bureau, Transfer Station, Public Works Office and the Hearst Center for the Arts.

Cedar Falls Public Safety has increased staffing to allow for an increase of calls. Public Works employees are on call for storm clean up.

To report a non-emergency incident to Black Hawk County Dispatch, dial (319) 291-2515.

To report a utility outage in Cedar Falls, dial (319) 268-6999.

The Black Hawk County Landfill closed at 11 a.m. due to threats of high winds, and trash routes are being run with extra trucks, according to Waterloo city officials.

Residents are asked to remove their cart by the end of the business day on Wednesday. Any questions about Waterloo trash collection can be directed to the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.

Other area school districts that have announced early dismissal times on their websites or social media include:

Dike-New Hartford, Independence, New Hampton and Sumner-Fredericksburg all dismissing two hours early; Tripoli dismissing at 12:45 p.m.; Grundy Center, dismissing secondary at 12:40 p.m. and elementary at 12:45 p.m.; Janesville, dismissing at 12:45 p.m. for high school and 12:50 for PK-8; Dunkerton, North Butler, North Fayette Valley and Union all closing at 1 p.m.; Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Community Lutheran School in Readlyn, both dismissing at 1:15 p.m.; Wapsie Valley, dismissing at 1:18 p.m.

A high wind warning is in effect for Black Hawk County. Peak wind gusts of 55 to 70 mph in the afternoon and evening are expected. This wind event will make travel especially difficult for high-profile vehicles on area highways and interstates.

Severe storms are also possible from 4 to 8 p.m. Storms will be extremely fast moving; primary threats with the storms will be winds and a possible tornado.

Authorities strongly suggest taking down or securing holiday displays.

