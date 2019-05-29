CHARLES CITY --- "Iowa love," a newly founded social enterprise with a mission of “uniting the millions of folks who have an affinity for Iowa while supporting Iowa businesses, craftspeople, and nonprofits” is teaming up with a Charles City business to fundraise for Floyd County Fairgrounds clean-up and recovery efforts.
T-shirts sold at the store over the next 10 days will have a portion of the proceeds going to tornado cleanup efforts.
The fairgrounds was damaged Monday in a tornado.
Waterloo-native William Heathershaw of "Iowa love" said the group is a "community of folks across Iowa and the country who have an affinity for the state." Its symbol --- a unique script simultaneously displaying both the words “Iowa” and “love” -- is featured on apparel and gift items to support Iowa businesses, craftspeople, and nonprofits.
On Tuesday, Heathershaw approached their Charles City retail partner, The Rustic Corner, located in downtown Charles City, about a fundraiser. "We were determined that we wanted to donate a big chunk of our 'Iowa love' T-shirt sales - $10 of each sold - for the next 10 days,” said Tami Vetter, CEO of The Rustic Corner.
Since beginning the company just two months ago, not only has "Iowa love" donated $700 to flood relief and recovery efforts in Sioux City and Council Bluffs, but they’ve formed retail partnerships with nonprofits The Sullivan Brothers Veterans Museum in Waterloo, The Iowa Welcome Center in Northwood, and the Grinnell College bookstore in Grinnell.
“Iowa love” tees are available through local retailers in Cedar Falls, Charles City, Clear Lake, Decorah, Dubuque, Grinnell, Independence, Montezuma, Northwood, Waterloo, Waverly and through its website (iowalove.org) with screen printing in Cedar Falls and fulfillment operations in Waterloo.
