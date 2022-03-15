Tornado drill set for March 23 during Severe Weather Awareness Week in Black Hawk County

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County will participate in Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 21-25.
Focus will include: Severe thunderstorms, Monday; weather warnings, Tuesday; tornadoes, Wednesday; family preparedness, Thursday; and flash floods, Friday.
The annual tornado drill takes place March 23 beginning at 10 a.m. In the event of severe weather, the drill will take place at 10 a.m. March 24.
For more information, visit beready.iowa.gov.
