CHARLES CITY -- A tornado has damaged buildings on the Floyd County Fairgrounds.
Amy Staudt was in the Floyd County Fairgrounds Youth Enrichment Center tidying up after a weekend wedding reception when she heard a loud rumbling sound outside the building.
When the Fair Board president stuck her head out the front door around 12:30 p.m. and heard a couple of the windows shatter above her, she knew Charles City was being hit by a tornado.
"You don't hear much inside, but then when I opened the door, what people say about hearing what sounds like a train is true," Staudt said. "That's what it sounded like."
Staudt quickly retreated indoors to wait out the storm and then went outside again to assess the damage. What she found made her heart sink.
"Half of the fairgrounds is gone and the other half is damaged," she said. "It was a pretty scary moment."
Around 1:40 p..m., the National Weather Service reported that there was xtensive damage to the Floyd County Fairgrounds, with some buildings destroyed and some homes in the area severely damaged. There is also some damage to a fertilizer plant.
Northeast of Charles City, law enforcement are reporting multiple funnel clouds, one nearly a mile wide on Hwy. 63, heading toward Lime Springs.
Craig Anderson said at least seven buildings on the fairgrounds were touched by the tornado Monday afternoon.
"It's pretty sad to see, it's a lot of hard work gone away real fast," he said.
Hundreds have turned out to clean the debris.
"We have a fair in two months," Anderson said. "We won't be able to get everything back to normal by then."
