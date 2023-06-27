Fourth in a series

WATERLOO — Forest Dillavou can be found in the Waterloo City Council chambers every other Monday night and almost always comes to the podium for public comment.

Originally from Evansdale, Dillavou built his home on the west side of Waterloo 60 years ago with his wife, Janet. He retired 25 years ago after working at John Deere for 32 years. At the age of 80, he still works, though, as the owner of five rental properties in the city.

The biggest political issue Dillavou, a Republican, has seen in recent years is too much government oversight in his life. He mostly sees it at the local and federal level. At the state level, he’s pleased with the direction government is moving.

“I think Iowa is going back to where it came from,” he said. “Iowa was at one point considered in the Bible Belt and I think we have drifted a long way to the left.”

He said Gov. Kim Reynolds is “bringing it back.”

“I’m pleased with the political party change and feel that those in power today are going more (in) the direction of me and my family,” he said.

The law approved during the last legislative session that excited Dillavou the most created education saving accounts, allowing parents to access up to $7,600 in taxpayer funds to pay for private school expenses.

Applications opened at the end of May for public school students and some private school students. By 2027, the money will be available to all students and is expected to cost $345 million per year.

“I think (the government) is taking taxpayer money and giving it back to the taxpayer,” Dillavou said. “I don’t have any kids at school, but it’s my tax dollars, and I feel that we need that option. When I sent my kids to private school, that was a great financial expense for me, I felt.”

Dillavou’s four children all attended Waterloo Christian School, then named Walnut Ridge Baptist Academy, at some point in their academic careers. One of his children went to public school to experience what it was like.

He said if he had children in school now, he would take advantage of the ESAs.

Other education-related laws Dillavou appreciates restrict books and instruction on sexuality and LGBTQ+ issues.

Reynolds signed a law banning books in schools with descriptions or depictions of sex acts and prohibiting instruction on gender identity or sexual orientation before seventh grade. It also requires schools to notify parents if a student wants to use new pronouns.

Dillavou said children should be “protected” until the age of 18 and recited an analogy from one of his children’s principals.

“Your children are like tomato plants,” he said, quoting the principal. “He said if you take them out and put them in the garden you don’t destroy them or walk away. You put a (plant cover) on and you protect them. Someday, you’re gonna have to yank away that (cover). You’re gonna have to take away all that protection, but you protect that young one as long as you can until you feel it’s strong enough to weather” the circumstances of life.

Although he’s happy with that legislation regarding the LGBTQ+ population, he believes the Legislature is focusing “too much” on minority groups and wasting time.

Issues Dillavou mildly disagreed with include a huge government reorganization bill and changes to public assistance. Overall, he agrees with the choices, but said the Legislature did too much at once, calling it “overkill.”

One thing Dillavou doesn’t want from the Legislature is for members to become too “power hungry” – dictating rather than governing, he said. However, he’s not too worried.

“I don’t believe they have that much power,” he said.

He’s more worried about politicians in the federal government on that front. He said under different administrations, laws and ideas get “flip flopped” or taken out once a president from a different political party takes office. He said there are good things coming from both parties.

Dillavou voted for former President Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020. He is disappointed with the current administration.

“The Biden administration has taken away all of the gains that I felt were made for citizens under the Trump administration,” he said. He believes, under Trump, people had more power.

“I felt like we were listened to. I feel like the present administration is more of a socialist form of government.”

He said this could carry over into state government, as well, suggesting that Democrats want “more and more control.”

As for the next legislative session, Dillavou hopes lawmakers focus on protecting senior citizens.

“They’re all falling off because of the increased taxes,” he said. “We need more of something. I’m not sure what the right way to go about it (is) but seniors will need more protection.”