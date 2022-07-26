Toledo meeting on Wednesday concerns wind turbines

TOLEDO – Tama County area residents interested in learning what it’s really like to live around industrial wind turbines, and steps the County can take to update its ordinances governing them, are invited to attend a county-wide public forum at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Wieting Theatre, at 101 S. Church St.

Worth County Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Jeff Gorball, will explain how and why Worth County recently reupdated its zoning ordinances to better regulate industrial wind projects. Gorball has served on the Worth County Zoning Commission for nearly 10 years, and served as interim zoning administrator in 2020 and 2021. Gorball was instrumental in expanding zoning countywide in Worth County, and led the research and development of the commercial wind ordinance recently passed by Worth County supervisors.

Presenters will also explain why Tama County’s minimal commercial wind energy ordinances, not updated since 2010 despite much greater wind turbine size, now towering 600 feet or more, put area residents at risk.

Hosted by the citizen-led Tama County Against Turbines coalition, the event will also feature speakers who will share their first-hand accounts of how living and working around industrial wind turbines impacted their lives.

“It’s important for Tama County to update its minimal, outdated commercial wind ordinances to better protect the property rights of landowners including area residents who have not signed easements for industrial wind projects, and to better protect people, livestock, and wildlife in the area,” said TCAT Chairman Jon Winkelpleck, a fourth-generation Tama County family crop and livestock farmer from rural Dysart.

“Join us July 27 in Toledo to get the facts about what it’s really like to live around industrial wind projects to attend, to ask questions, and to learn what you can do to help protect the quality of life, public health, and public safety while preserving highly-productive farmland for ag, not industrial use,” Winkelpleck said.

Presenters will also highlight how industrial wind turbine technology has changed significantly since Tama County’s commercial wind energy conversion system ordinance went into effect as part of the master zoning ordinance 24 years ago, in 1998. “Some of the wind projects proposed for Tama County could erect wind turbines that are more than 60 stories tall, if projects are approved,” Winkelpleck said. “Tama County’s ordinances were written when turbines were only about 20 stories tall, so it’s time for a change in Tama County’s regulations to better protect public health and public safety.”

“With two industrial wind projects proposed for Tama County, the flashing red lights on top of them can disrupt sleep every night for dozens of miles across Tama County into Black Hawk and Benton County and beyond. Turbine noise, shadow flicker, and infrasound can also be concerns,” Winkelpleck said. “We invite people to attend the July 27 public meeting in Toledo, because if further wind development is allowed in Tama County, it can have far-reaching effects.”

Formed March 23 to educate and inform area residents of the facts about living and working near industrial wind turbines, and the need for Tama County to update its minimal outdated regulations governing commercial wind energy projects, the coalition now includes more than 1,200 members. TCAT volunteers share informative videos on YouTube.com @Tama County Against Turbines and on their Facebook group @Tama County Against Turbines.