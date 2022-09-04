Toddler Time to start Sept. 15 at Bluedorn Science Imaginarium

WATERLOO -- Toddler time will be offered once a month from 11 a.m. to noon September to May at the Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., beginning Sept. 15.

Toddler Time is a chance for parents/guardians and their child to join Imaginarium staff for a themed story time and toddler-friendly activity. Themes are Dinosaurs, Sept. 15; Fall, Oct. 20; Family, Nov. 17; Friends, Dec. 15; New Year's, Jan. 10; Space & Stars, Feb. 16; Weather, March 9; Pets, April 20; and Flowers, May 18.

Toddler Time is free for toddlers, $6 for adults/guardians. For further details, visit gmdistrict.org or call (319) 234.6357.