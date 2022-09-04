 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Toddler Time to start Sept. 15 at Bluedorn Science Imaginarium

  • 0
active toddler.jpg
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

WATERLOO -- Toddler time will be offered once a month from 11 a.m. to noon September to May at the Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., beginning Sept. 15.

Toddler Time is a chance for parents/guardians and their child to join Imaginarium staff for a themed story time and toddler-friendly activity. Themes are Dinosaurs, Sept. 15; Fall, Oct. 20; Family, Nov. 17; Friends, Dec. 15; New Year's, Jan. 10; Space & Stars, Feb. 16; Weather, March 9; Pets, April 20; and Flowers, May 18.

Toddler Time is free for toddlers, $6 for adults/guardians. For further details, visit gmdistrict.org or call (319) 234.6357.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News