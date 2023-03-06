WATERLOO -- The Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., will be hosting Toddler Time once a month from 11 a..m. to noon.

Themes are Weather, March 9; Pets, April 20 and Flowers, May 18. ,

Toddler Time is a chance for parents/guardians and their child to join Imaginarium staff for a themed story time and toddler friendly activity. It is free for toddlers; $6 for adults/guardians.

In addition, the Grout Museum District will host monthly tea parties for children at Snowden House, 306 Washington St.

Themes are Wonderland Tea, March 25, Wild Tea, April 29 and A Totally Vintage Tea, May 27. Hours are 10 a.m. to noon.

At each tea, guests will have the opportunity to take part in several themed crafts and activities. Tea, other beverages, treats and cupcakes from sponsor Scratch Cupcakery will be available at every party.

Tea Parties are $10.80 for members; $12 for non-members. Pre-registration is required

For more details, visit gmdistrict.org or call (319) 234-6357.

