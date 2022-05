Toddler Time set for May 19

WATERLOO -- The Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St.,

will host the final Toddler Time of the season at 11 a.m. May 19.

Toddler Time is a chance for parents/guardians and their child to join Imaginarium staff for a themed story time and toddler friendly activity. May’s theme is “Space.”

Toddler Time is free for toddlers, $6 for adults/guardians. For further details, call 319-234-6357.

