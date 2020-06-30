Today's Iowa coronavirus update for June 30, 2020

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted.
Cases of COVID-19: 28,952 (+213)
The total number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus since testing began in March 2020.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 133 (+14)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 25 (+6)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 34 (-1)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 20 (+2)
Recoveries: 23,111 (+5400)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Deaths: 714 (+5)
The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths in March 2020.
Positive serology tests: 2,299 (+18)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Fatality rate: 2.5% (no change) National average: 4.9% (down 0.1%)
The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 20 (-4), 647 cases (-76), 365 deaths (+1)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and outbreaks and cases are removed when a facility has cleared the virus; deaths remain.
Percent change in cases over 14 days: 30.1% (+15%) National average: 82.8% (+10.6%)
Rate of spread: 1.06 (Monday: 1.02)
Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
National ranking in cases per capita: 13th (no change)
The number of cases as a percentage of the total population of a state. (Info: KFF.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 21st (no change)
The number of deaths as a percentage of the total population of a state. (Info: KFF.org)
Positive testing rate: 9.5% (-0.1%)
The World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 10% to understand virus activity in an area.
Northeast Iowa
Allamakee County:
Cases: 123 (no change)
Recoveries: 115 (+25)
Deaths: 4 (no change)
Currently infected: 4 (-25)
Fatality rate: 3.3% (no change)
Benton County:
Cases: 58 (+1)
Recoveries: 43 (+1)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 14 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.7% (-0.1%)
Black Hawk County:
Cases: 2,087 (+17)
Recoveries: 1,774 (+570)
Deaths: 57 (no change)
Currently infected: 256 (-553)
Fatality rate: 2.7% (-0.1%)
Bremer County:
Cases: 88 (+2)
Recoveries: 78 (+3)
Deaths: 6 (no change)
Currently infected: 4 (-1)
Fatality rate: 6.8% (-0.2%)
Buchanan County:
Cases: 44 (no change)
Recoveries: 33 (+1)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 10 (-1)
Fatality rate: 2.3% (no change)
Butler County:
Cases: 45 (no change)
Recoveries: 32 (+2)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Currently infected: 11 (-2)
Fatality rate: 4.4% (no change)
Cerro Gordo County:
Cases: 100 (+2)
Recoveries: 44 (+11)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 55 (-9)
Fatality rate: 1.0% (no change)
Chickasaw County:
Cases: 25 (no change)
Recoveries: 19 (+1)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 6 (-1)
Fatality rate: 0%
Clayton County:
Cases: 38 (-1 adjusted)
Recoveries: 33 (+2)
Deaths: 3 (no change)
Currently infected: 2 (-3)
Fatality rate: 7.9% (+0.2%)
Delaware County:
Cases: 41 (+1)
Recoveries: 33 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 7 (+1)
Fatality rate: 2.4% (-0.1%)
Dubuque County:
Cases: 506 (+5)
Recoveries: 372 (+119)
Deaths: 22 (no change)
Currently infected: 112 (-114)
Fatality rate: 4.4% (no change)
Fayette County:
Cases: 33 (+1)
Recoveries: 30 (+2)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 3 (-1)
Fatality rate: 0%
Floyd County:
Cases: 65 (-1 adjusted)
Recoveries: 39 (+9)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Currently infected: 24 (-10)
Fatality rate: 3.1% (+0.1%)
Franklin County:
Cases: 74 (+1)
Recoveries: 43 (+3)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 31 (-2)
Fatality rate: 0%
Grundy County:
Cases: 33 (+2)
Recoveries: 22 (+5)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 11 (-3)
Fatality rate: 0%
Hardin County:
Cases: 64 (-2 adjusted)
Recoveries: 31 (+5)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 33 (-7)
Fatality rate: 0%
Howard County:
Cases: 22 (+1)
Recoveries: 12 (+2)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 10 (-1)
Fatality rate: 0%
Marshall County:
Cases: 1,011 (no change)
Recoveries: 911 (+295)
Deaths: 18 (no change)
Currently infected: 82 (-295)
Fatality rate: 1.8% (no change)
Mitchell County:
Cases: 22 (+1)
Recoveries: 8 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 14 (+1)
Fatality rate: 0%
Tama County:
Cases: 441 (+3)
Recoveries: 395 (+42)
Deaths: 29 (no change)
Currently infected: 17 (-39)
Fatality rate: 6.6% (no change)
Winneshiek County:
Cases: 28 (no change)
Recoveries: 24 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 4 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0%
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.