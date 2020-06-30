Today's Iowa coronavirus update for June 30, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted.

The total number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus since testing began in March 2020.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 133 (+14)

Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 25 (+6)

Hospitalized in intensive care units: 34 (-1)

Hospitalized on a ventilator: 20 (+2)

Recoveries: 23,111 (+5400)

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Deaths: 714 (+5)

The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths in March 2020.

Positive serology tests: 2,299 (+18)