Today's Iowa coronavirus update for June 29, 2020

Statewide
Cases of COVID-19: 28,728 (+298)
The total number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus since testing began in March 2020.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 119 (down)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 19 (up)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 35 (down)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 18 (down)
Recoveries: 17,711 (+505 from Friday)
Deaths: 707 (+3)
The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths in March 2020.
Positive serology tests: 2,281 (+28 from Friday)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Fatality rate: 2.5% (no change) National average: 5.0% (down 0.1%)
The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 24 (-2), 723 cases (-53), 364 deaths (+4)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when a facility has cleared the virus.
Percent change in cases over 14 days: 15.1% (down 0.8%) National average: 72.2% (up 12.8%)
Rate of spread: 1.02 (Friday: 1.04)
Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
National ranking in cases per capita: 13th (no change)
The number of cases as a percentage of the total population of a state. (Info: KFF.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 21st (no change)
The number of deaths as a percentage of the total population of a state. (Info: KFF.org)
Positive testing rate: 9.6%
The World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 10% to understand virus activity in an area.
Northeast Iowa
Allamakee County:
Cases: 123 (+1)
Recoveries: 90 (no change)
Deaths: 4 (no change)
Currently infected: 29 (+1)
Fatality rate: 3.3%
Benton County:
Cases: 57 (+2)
Recoveries: 42 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 14 (+2)
Fatality rate: 1.8%
Black Hawk County:
Cases: 2,070 (+90)
Recoveries: 1,204 (+10)
Deaths: 57 (no change)
Currently infected: 809 (+80)
Fatality rate: 2.8%
Bremer County:
Cases: 86 (no change)
Recoveries: 75 (no change)
Deaths: 6 (no change)
Currently infected: 5 (no change)
Fatality rate: 6.98%
Buchanan County:
Cases: 44 (+3)
Recoveries: 32 (+1)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 11 (+2)
Fatality rate: 2.3%
Butler County:
Cases: 45 (+4)
Recoveries: 30 (+1)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Currently infected: 13 (+3)
Fatality rate: 4.4%
Cerro Gordo County:
Cases: 98 (+21)
Recoveries: 33 (+3)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 64 (+18)
Fatality rate: 1.0%
Chickasaw County:
Cases: 25 (+1)
Recoveries: 18 (+3)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 7 (-2)
Fatality rate: 0%
Clayton County:
Cases: 39 (+1)
Recoveries: 31 (no change)
Deaths: 3 (no change)
Currently infected: 5 (+1)
Fatality rate: 7.7%
Delaware County:
Cases: 40 (+4)
Recoveries: 33 (+2)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 6 (+2)
Fatality rate: 2.5%
Dubuque County:
Cases: 501 (+15)
Recoveries: 253 (+4)
Deaths: 22 (no change)
Currently infected: 226 (+11)
Fatality rate: 4.4%
Fayette County:
Cases: 32 (+2)
Recoveries: 28 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 4 (+2)
Fatality rate: 0%
Floyd County:
Cases: 66 (+8)
Recoveries: 30 (+5)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Currently infected: 34 (+3)
Fatality rate: 3.0%
Franklin County:
Cases: 73 (+4)
Recoveries: 40 (+6)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 33 (-2)
Fatality rate: 0%
Grundy County:
Cases: 31 (+4)
Recoveries: 17 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 14 (+4)
Fatality rate: 0%
Hardin County:
Cases: 66 (+8)
Recoveries: 26 (+2)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 40 (+6)
Fatality rate: 0%
Howard County:
Cases: 21 (+4)
Recoveries: 10 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 11 (+4)
Fatality rate: 0%
Marshall County:
Cases: 1,011 (+13)
Recoveries: 616 (no change)
Deaths: 18 (no change)
Currently infected: 377 (+13)
Fatality rate: 1.8%
Mitchell County:
Cases: 21 (+6)
Recoveries: 8 (+1)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 13 (+5)
Fatality rate: 0%
Tama County:
Cases: 438 (+5)
Recoveries: 353 (no change)
Deaths: 29 (no change)
Currently infected: 56 (+5)
Fatality rate: 6.6%
Winneshiek County:
Cases: 28 (+4)
Recoveries: 24 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 4 (+4)
Fatality rate: 0%
