Today's Iowa coronavirus update for June 29, 2020
Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted.

Cases of COVID-19: 28,728 (+298)

The total number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus since testing began in March 2020.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 119 (down)

Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 19 (up)

Hospitalized in intensive care units: 35 (down)

Hospitalized on a ventilator: 18 (down)

Recoveries: 17,711 (+505 from Friday)

Deaths: 707 (+3)

The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths in March 2020.

Positive serology tests: 2,281 (+28 from Friday)

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.

Fatality rate: 2.5% (no change) National average: 5.0% (down 0.1%)

The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 24 (-2), 723 cases (-53), 364 deaths (+4)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when a facility has cleared the virus.

Percent change in cases over 14 days: 15.1% (down 0.8%) National average: 72.2% (up 12.8%)

Rate of spread: 1.02 (Friday: 1.04)

Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

National ranking in cases per capita: 13th (no change)

The number of cases as a percentage of the total population of a state. (Info: KFF.org)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 21st (no change)

The number of deaths as a percentage of the total population of a state. (Info: KFF.org)

Positive testing rate: 9.6%

The World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 10% to understand virus activity in an area.

Northeast Iowa

Allamakee County:

Cases: 123 (+1)

Recoveries: 90 (no change)

Deaths: 4 (no change)

Currently infected: 29 (+1)

Fatality rate: 3.3%

Benton County:

Cases: 57 (+2)

Recoveries: 42 (no change)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Currently infected: 14 (+2)

Fatality rate: 1.8%

Black Hawk County:

Cases: 2,070 (+90)

Recoveries: 1,204 (+10)

Deaths: 57 (no change)

Currently infected: 809 (+80)

Fatality rate: 2.8%

Bremer County:

Cases: 86 (no change)

Recoveries: 75 (no change)

Deaths: 6 (no change)

Currently infected: 5 (no change)

Fatality rate: 6.98%

Buchanan County:

Cases: 44 (+3)

Recoveries: 32 (+1)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Currently infected: 11 (+2)

Fatality rate: 2.3%

Butler County:

Cases: 45 (+4)

Recoveries: 30 (+1)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Currently infected: 13 (+3)

Fatality rate: 4.4%

Cerro Gordo County:

Cases: 98 (+21)

Recoveries: 33 (+3)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Currently infected: 64 (+18)

Fatality rate: 1.0%

Chickasaw County:

Cases: 25 (+1)

Recoveries: 18 (+3)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 7 (-2)

Fatality rate: 0%

Clayton County:

Cases: 39 (+1)

Recoveries: 31 (no change)

Deaths: 3 (no change)

Currently infected: 5 (+1)

Fatality rate: 7.7%

Delaware County:

Cases: 40 (+4)

Recoveries: 33 (+2)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Currently infected: 6 (+2)

Fatality rate: 2.5%

Dubuque County:

Cases: 501 (+15)

Recoveries: 253 (+4)

Deaths: 22 (no change)

Currently infected: 226 (+11)

Fatality rate: 4.4%

Fayette County:

Cases: 32 (+2)

Recoveries: 28 (no change)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 4 (+2)

Fatality rate: 0%

Floyd County:

Cases: 66 (+8)

Recoveries: 30 (+5)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Currently infected: 34 (+3)

Fatality rate: 3.0%

Franklin County:

Cases: 73 (+4)

Recoveries: 40 (+6)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 33 (-2)

Fatality rate: 0%

Grundy County:

Cases: 31 (+4)

Recoveries: 17 (no change)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 14 (+4)

Fatality rate: 0%

Hardin County:

Cases: 66 (+8)

Recoveries: 26 (+2)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 40 (+6)

Fatality rate: 0%

Howard County:

Cases: 21 (+4)

Recoveries: 10 (no change)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 11 (+4)

Fatality rate: 0%

Marshall County:

Cases: 1,011 (+13)

Recoveries: 616 (no change)

Deaths: 18 (no change)

Currently infected: 377 (+13)

Fatality rate: 1.8%

Mitchell County:

Cases: 21 (+6)

Recoveries: 8 (+1)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 13 (+5)

Fatality rate: 0%

Tama County:

Cases: 438 (+5)

Recoveries: 353 (no change)

Deaths: 29 (no change)

Currently infected: 56 (+5)

Fatality rate: 6.6%

Winneshiek County:

Cases: 28 (+4)

Recoveries: 24 (no change)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 4 (+4)

Fatality rate: 0%

