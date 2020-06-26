Today's Iowa coronavirus update for June 26, 2020

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted.
Cases of COVID-19: 27,555 (+493)
The total number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus since testing began in March 2020.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 141 (+4)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 18 (+5)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 42 (no change)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 24
Recoveries: 17,206
Deaths: 701 (+7)
The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths in March 2020.
Positive serology tests: 2,253 (+6)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Fatality rate: 2.5% (National average: 5.1%)
The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 26 (776 cases, 476 recoveries, 360 deaths)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when a facility has cleared the virus.
Percent change in cases over 14 days: 15.9% (National average: 59.4%)
Rate of spread: 1.04 (yesterday: 1.02)
Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
National ranking in cases per capita: 13th (-1; Arizona surpassed Iowa for 12th)
The number of cases as a percentage of the total population of a state. (Info: KFF.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 21st (no change)
The number of deaths as a percentage of the total population of a state. (Info: KFF.org)
Positive testing rate: 10%
The World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 10% to understand virus activity in an area.
Northeast Iowa
Allamakee County:
Cases: 122 (+1)
Recoveries: 90 (no change)
Deaths: 4 (no change)
Currently infected: 28
Fatality rate: 3.3%
Benton County:
Cases: 55 (+1)
Recoveries: 42 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 12
Fatality rate: 1.8%
Black Hawk County:
Cases: 1,980 (+43)
Recoveries: 1,194 (+7)
Deaths: 57 (+1)
Currently infected: 729
Fatality rate: 2.9%
Bremer County:
Cases: 86 (+1)
Recoveries: 75 (+5)
Deaths: 6 (no change)
Currently infected: 5
Fatality rate: 6.98%
Buchanan County:
Cases: 41 (-1 adjusted)
Recoveries: 31 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 9
Fatality rate: 2.4%
Butler County:
Cases: 41 (+4)
Recoveries: 29 (+2)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Currently infected: 10
Fatality rate: 4.9%
Cerro Gordo County:
Cases: 77 (+9)
Recoveries: 30 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 46
Fatality rate: 1.3%
Chickasaw County:
Cases: 24 (+3)
Recoveries: 15 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 9
Fatality rate: 0%
Clayton County:
Cases: 38 (+3)
Recoveries: 31 (no change)
Deaths: 3 (no change)
Currently infected: 4
Fatality rate: 7.9%
Delaware County:
Cases: 36 (no change)
Recoveries: 31 (+3)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 4
Fatality rate: 2.8%
Dubuque County:
Cases: 486 (+15)
Recoveries: 249 (+4)
Deaths: 22 (no change)
Currently infected: 215
Fatality rate: 4.5%
Fayette County:
Cases: 30 (no change)
Recoveries: 28 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 2
Fatality rate: 0%
Floyd County:
Cases: 58 (+8)
Recoveries: 25 (+3)
Deaths: 2 (+1)
Currently infected: 31
Fatality rate: 3.5%
Franklin County:
Cases: 69 (+2)
Recoveries: 34 (+8)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 35
Fatality rate: 0%
Grundy County:
Cases: 27 (+1)
Recoveries: 17 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 10
Fatality rate: 0%
Hardin County:
Cases: 58 (+3)
Recoveries: 24 (+2)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 34
Fatality rate: 0%
Howard County:
Cases: 17 (+3)
Recoveries: 10 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 7
Fatality rate: 0%
Marshall County:
Cases: 998 (+8)
Recoveries: 616 (+1)
Deaths: 18 (no change)
Currently infected: 364
Fatality rate: 1.8%
Mitchell County:
Cases: 15 (+6)
Recoveries: 7 (+2)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 8
Fatality rate: 0%
Tama County:
Cases: 433 (no change)
Recoveries: 353 (no change)
Deaths: 29 (no change)
Currently infected: 51
Fatality rate: 6.7%
Winneshiek County:
Cases: 24 (-1 adjusted)
Recoveries: 24 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
