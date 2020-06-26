Today's Iowa coronavirus update for June 26, 2020

The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 26 (776 cases, 476 recoveries, 360 deaths)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when a facility has cleared the virus.

Percent change in cases over 14 days: 15.9% (National average: 59.4%)

Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

National ranking in cases per capita: 13th (-1; Arizona surpassed Iowa for 12th)

The number of cases as a percentage of the total population of a state. (Info: KFF.org)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 21st (no change)