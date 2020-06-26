You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Today's Iowa coronavirus update for June 26, 2020
0 comments
breaking top story

Today's Iowa coronavirus update for June 26, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted.

Cases of COVID-19: 27,555 (+493)

The total number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus since testing began in March 2020.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 141 (+4)

Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 18 (+5)

Hospitalized in intensive care units: 42 (no change)

Hospitalized on a ventilator: 24

Recoveries: 17,206

Deaths: 701 (+7)

The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths in March 2020.

Positive serology tests: 2,253 (+6)

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.

Fatality rate: 2.5% (National average: 5.1%)

The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 26 (776 cases, 476 recoveries, 360 deaths)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when a facility has cleared the virus.

Percent change in cases over 14 days: 15.9% (National average: 59.4%)

Rate of spread: 1.04 (yesterday: 1.02)

Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

National ranking in cases per capita: 13th (-1; Arizona surpassed Iowa for 12th)

The number of cases as a percentage of the total population of a state. (Info: KFF.org)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 21st (no change)

The number of deaths as a percentage of the total population of a state. (Info: KFF.org)

Positive testing rate: 10%

The World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 10% to understand virus activity in an area.

Northeast Iowa

Allamakee County:

Cases: 122 (+1)

Recoveries: 90 (no change)

Deaths: 4 (no change)

Currently infected: 28

Fatality rate: 3.3%

Benton County:

Cases: 55 (+1)

Recoveries: 42 (no change)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Currently infected: 12

Fatality rate: 1.8%

Black Hawk County:

Cases: 1,980 (+43)

Recoveries: 1,194 (+7)

Deaths: 57 (+1)

Currently infected: 729

Fatality rate: 2.9%

Bremer County:

Cases: 86 (+1)

Recoveries: 75 (+5)

Deaths: 6 (no change)

Currently infected: 5

Fatality rate: 6.98%

Buchanan County:

Cases: 41 (-1 adjusted)

Recoveries: 31 (no change)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Currently infected: 9

Fatality rate: 2.4%

Butler County:

Cases: 41 (+4)

Recoveries: 29 (+2)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Currently infected: 10

Fatality rate: 4.9%

Cerro Gordo County:

Cases: 77 (+9)

Recoveries: 30 (no change)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Currently infected: 46

Fatality rate: 1.3%

Chickasaw County:

Cases: 24 (+3)

Recoveries: 15 (no change)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 9

Fatality rate: 0%

Clayton County:

Cases: 38 (+3)

Recoveries: 31 (no change)

Deaths: 3 (no change)

Currently infected: 4

Fatality rate: 7.9%

Delaware County:

Cases: 36 (no change)

Recoveries: 31 (+3)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Currently infected: 4

Fatality rate: 2.8%

Dubuque County:

Cases: 486 (+15)

Recoveries: 249 (+4)

Deaths: 22 (no change)

Currently infected: 215

Fatality rate: 4.5%

Fayette County:

Cases: 30 (no change)

Recoveries: 28 (no change)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 2

Fatality rate: 0%

Floyd County:

Cases: 58 (+8)

Recoveries: 25 (+3)

Deaths: 2 (+1)

Currently infected: 31

Fatality rate: 3.5%

Franklin County:

Cases: 69 (+2)

Recoveries: 34 (+8)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 35

Fatality rate: 0%

Grundy County:

Cases: 27 (+1)

Recoveries: 17 (no change)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 10

Fatality rate: 0%

Hardin County:

Cases: 58 (+3)

Recoveries: 24 (+2)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 34

Fatality rate: 0%

Howard County:

Cases: 17 (+3)

Recoveries: 10 (no change)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 7

Fatality rate: 0%

Marshall County:

Cases: 998 (+8)

Recoveries: 616 (+1)

Deaths: 18 (no change)

Currently infected: 364

Fatality rate: 1.8%

Mitchell County:

Cases: 15 (+6)

Recoveries: 7 (+2)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 8

Fatality rate: 0%

Tama County:

Cases: 433 (no change)

Recoveries: 353 (no change)

Deaths: 29 (no change)

Currently infected: 51

Fatality rate: 6.7%

Winneshiek County:

Cases: 24 (-1 adjusted)

Recoveries: 24 (no change)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 0

Fatality rate: 0%

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News