Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 9, 2020

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parenthesis: how the number has changed since the day before.)
Cases of coronavirus: 32,343 (+669)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began in March 2020.
7-day average of cases: 378 (+16)
Percent change in cases over 14 days: 34.5% (-6.6%). National average: 71.5% (-2.7%). (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.16 (no change)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Deaths: 739 (+7)
The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths in March 2020.
7-day average of deaths: 2.3 (+0.6)
Fatality rate: 2.3% (no change) National average: 4.4% (no change)
The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected. (Info: KFF.org)
Recoveries: 26,232 (+364)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 81.1% (+1.1%)
Positive serology tests: 2,392 (+11)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 168 (+3) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 21 (-2)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 32 (+9) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 5 (-3)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 49 (+5) In ICU in NE Iowa: 5 (+2)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 22 (-1) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 0 (no change)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 17 facilities (-1)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 390 (+3), 52.8% of total deaths (-0.1%)
National ranking in cases per capita: 15th (-1; Florida now 14th) (Info: KFF.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 22nd (no change) (Info: KFF.org)
Positive testing rate: 9.4% (no change)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days to understand virus spread.
Northeast Iowa
Allamakee County:
Cases: 135 (no change)
Recoveries: 117 (+1)
Deaths: 4 (no change)
Currently infected: 14 (-1)
Fatality rate: 3.0% (no change)
Infection rate per capita: 1.8% (no change)
Benton County:
Cases: 69 (+1)
Recoveries: 51 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 17 (+1)
Fatality rate: 1.5% (no change)
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Black Hawk County:
Cases: 2,386 (+45)
Recoveries: 1,884 (+30)
Deaths: 58 (no change)
Currently infected: 444 (+15)
Fatality rate: 2.4% (-0.1%)
Infection rate per capita: 2.3% (no change)
Bremer County:
Cases: 102 (+5)
Recoveries: 80 (no change)
Deaths: 7 (no change)
Currently infected: 15 (+5)
Fatality rate: 6.9% (-0.3%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)
Buchanan County:
Cases: 61 (+1)
Recoveries: 37 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 23 (+1)
Fatality rate: 1.6% (-0.1%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Butler County:
Cases: 60 (+1)
Recoveries: 49 (+4)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Currently infected: 9 (-3)
Fatality rate: 3.3% (-0.1%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)
Cerro Gordo County:
Cases: 218 (+23)
Recoveries: 109 (+7)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 108 (+16)
Fatality rate: 0.5% (no change)
LTC facility outbreak: Good Shepherd Health Center (64 cases [+5], 42 recovered [+2])
Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)
Chickasaw County:
Cases: 30 (+1)
Recoveries: 28 (+1)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Clayton County:
Cases: 46 (+1)
Recoveries: 36 (+1)
Deaths: 3 (no change)
Currently infected: 7 (no change)
Fatality rate: 6.5% (-0.2%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)
Delaware County:
Cases: 54 (+3)
Recoveries: 41 (+1)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 12 (+2)
Fatality rate: 1.9% (-0.1%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Dubuque County:
Cases: 805 (+50)
Recoveries: 442 (+6)
Deaths: 22 (no change)
Currently infected: 341 (+44)
Fatality rate: 2.7% (no change)
Infection rate per capita: 0.9% (no change)
Fayette County:
Cases: 53 (+3)
Recoveries: 33 (+1)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 20 (+2)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Floyd County:
Cases: 76 (+3)
Recoveries: 60 (+2)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Currently infected: 14 (+1)
Fatality rate: 2.6% (-0.1%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)
Franklin County:
Cases: 98 (+3)
Recoveries: 62 (+3)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 36 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 1.0% (no change)
Grundy County:
Cases: 42 (+2)
Recoveries: 26 (+1)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 16 (+1)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)
Hardin County:
Cases: 86 (+5)
Recoveries: 50 (+3)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 36 (+2)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)
Howard County:
Cases: 38 (+3)
Recoveries: 15 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 23 (+3)
Fatality rate: 0%
Long-term care facility outbreak: Evans Memorial Home added July 7 (4 cases [no change], 0 recovered [no change])
Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)
Marshall County:
Cases: 1,064 (+2)
Recoveries: 950 (+7)
Deaths: 19 (no change)
Currently infected: 95 (-5)
Fatality rate: 1.8% (no change)
Long-term care facility outbreak: Grandview Heights added July 7 (5 cases [no change], 2 recovered [no change])
Infection rate per capita: 2.7% (no change)
Mitchell County:
Cases: 43 (+2)
Recoveries: 23 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 20 (+2)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.6% (+0.1%)
Tama County:
Cases: 476 (+6)
Recoveries: 405 (+1)
Deaths: 29 (no change)
Currently infected: 42 (+5)
Fatality rate: 6.1% (-0.1%)
Infection rate per capita: 3.1% (no change)
Winneshiek County:
Cases: 43 (no change)
Recoveries: 24 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 19 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
