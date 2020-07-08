You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 8, 2020
0 comments
breaking top story

Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 8, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Current and past infection rates in Northeast Iowa, July 8, 2020

Current and past infection rates in Northeast Iowa, July 8, 2020, per IDPH.

 Amie Rivers

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parenthesis: how the number has changed since the day before.)

Cases of coronavirus: 32,343 (+414)

The total number of people who tested positive for an active novel coronavirus infection since testing began in March 2020.

New and average coronavirus cases in Iowa, July 8, 2020

New and average coronavirus cases in Iowa, July 8, 2020, per IDPH.

7-day average of cases: 362 (+13)

Percent change in cases over 14 days: 41.1% (-6%). National average: 74.2% (-6.9%). (Info: KFF.org)

Rate of spread: 1.16 (+0.04)

The average number of people who become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Rate of coronavirus spread in Iowa compared to nationally, July 8, 2020

Rate of coronavirus spread in Iowa compared to nationally, July 8, 2020, per rt.live.

Deaths: 732 (+7)

The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths in March 2020.

7-day average of deaths: 1.7 (+0.6)

Fatality rate: 2.3% (no change) National average: 4.4% (-0.1%)

The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected. (Info: KFF.org)

New and average deaths from COVID-19 in Iowa, July 8, 2020

New and average deaths from COVID-19 in Iowa, July 8, 2020, per IDPH.

Recoveries: 25,868 (+454)

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 80.0% (+0.4%)

Positive serology tests: 2,381 (+10)

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 165 (no change) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 23 (+8)

Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 23 (-4) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 8 (+5)

Hospitalized in intensive care units: 44 (no change) In ICU in NE Iowa: 3 (no change)

Hospitalized on a ventilator: 23 (+3) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 0

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 18 facilities (+1)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 387 (+3), 52.9% of total deaths (no change)

National ranking in cases per capita: 14th (no change) (Info: KFF.org)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 22nd (no change) (Info: KFF.org)

Positive testing rate: 9.4% (no change)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days to understand virus spread.

Cases, recoveries and deaths in Northeast Iowa, July 8, 2020

Cases, recoveries and deaths in Northeast Iowa, July 8, 2020, per IDPH.

Northeast Iowa

Allamakee County:

Cases: 135 (+4)

Recoveries: 116 (no change)

Deaths: 4 (no change)

Currently infected: 15 (+4)

Fatality rate: 3.0% (-0.1%)

Infection rate per capita: 1.8% (no change)

Benton County:

Cases: 68 (no change)

Recoveries: 51 (+1)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Currently infected: 16 (-1)

Fatality rate: 1.5% (no change)

Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)

Black Hawk County:

Cases: 2,341 (+26)

Recoveries: 1,854 (+21)

Deaths: 58 (no change)

Currently infected: 429 (+5)

Fatality rate: 2.5% (no change)

Infection rate per capita: 2.3% (no change)

Bremer County:

Cases: 97 (+2)

Recoveries: 80 (no change)

Deaths: 7 (+1)

Currently infected: 10 (+1)

Fatality rate: 7.2% (+0.9%)

Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)

Buchanan County:

Cases: 60 (+5)

Recoveries: 37 (+1)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Currently infected: 22 (+4)

Fatality rate: 1.7% (-0.1%)

Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)

Butler County:

Cases: 59 (+2)

Recoveries: 45 (+4)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Currently infected: 12 (-2)

Fatality rate: 3.4% (-0.1%)

Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)

Cerro Gordo County:

Cases: 195 (+11)

Recoveries: 102 (+7)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Currently infected: 92 (+4)

Fatality rate: 0.5% (no change)

LTC facility outbreak: Good Shepherd Health Center (59 cases [+3], 40 recovered [+2])

Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)

Chickasaw County:

Cases: 29 (no change)

Recoveries: 27 (+3)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 2 (-3)

Fatality rate: 0%

Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)

Clayton County:

Cases: 45 (+1)

Recoveries: 35 (+1)

Deaths: 3 (no change)

Currently infected: 7 (no change)

Fatality rate: 6.7% (-0.1%)

Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)

Delaware County:

Cases: 51 (no change)

Recoveries: 40 (+1)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Currently infected: 10 (-1)

Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change)

Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)

Dubuque County:

Cases: 755 (+30)

Recoveries: 436 (+13)

Deaths: 22 (no change)

Currently infected: 297 (+17)

Fatality rate: 2.9% (-0.1%)

Infection rate per capita: 0.9% (no change)

Fayette County:

Cases: 50 (-1 adjusted)

Recoveries: 32 (no change)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 18 (-1)

Fatality rate: 0%

Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)

Floyd County:

Cases: 73 (no change)

Recoveries: 58 (+2)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Currently infected: 13 (-2)

Fatality rate: 2.7% (no change)

Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)

Franklin County:

Cases: 95 (+3)

Recoveries: 59 (+4)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 36 (-1)

Fatality rate: 0%

Infection rate per capita: 1.0% (+0.1%)

Grundy County:

Cases: 40 (no change)

Recoveries: 25 (+2)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 15 (-2)

Fatality rate: 0%

Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)

Hardin County:

Cases: 81 (+4)

Recoveries: 47 (+2)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 34 (+2)

Fatality rate: 0%

Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)

Howard County:

Cases: 35 (+1)

Recoveries: 15 (+2)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 20 (-1)

Fatality rate: 0%

Long-term care facility outbreak: Evans Memorial Home added July 7 (4 cases [no change], 0 recovered [no change])

Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)

Marshall County:

Cases: 1,062 (+7)

Recoveries: 943 (+6)

Deaths: 19 (no change)

Currently infected: 100 (+1)

Fatality rate: 1.8% (no change)

Long-term care facility outbreak: Grandview Heights added July 7 (5 cases [+2], 2 recovered [+1])

Infection rate per capita: 2.7% (no change)

Mitchell County:

Cases: 41 (+2)

Recoveries: 23 (+4)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 18 (+2)

Fatality rate: 0%

Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)

Tama County:

Cases: 470 (+3)

Recoveries: 404 (+3)

Deaths: 29 (no change)

Currently infected: 37 (no change)

Fatality rate: 6.2% (no change)

Infection rate per capita: 3.1% (no change)

Winneshiek County:

Cases: 43 (+4)

Recoveries: 24 (no change)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 19 (+4)

Fatality rate: 0%

Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News