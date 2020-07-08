Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 8, 2020

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parenthesis: how the number has changed since the day before.)
Cases of coronavirus: 32,343 (+414)
The total number of people who tested positive for an active novel coronavirus infection since testing began in March 2020.
7-day average of cases: 362 (+13)
Percent change in cases over 14 days: 41.1% (-6%). National average: 74.2% (-6.9%). (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.16 (+0.04)
The average number of people who become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Deaths: 732 (+7)
The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths in March 2020.
7-day average of deaths: 1.7 (+0.6)
Fatality rate: 2.3% (no change) National average: 4.4% (-0.1%)
The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected. (Info: KFF.org)
Recoveries: 25,868 (+454)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 80.0% (+0.4%)
Positive serology tests: 2,381 (+10)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 165 (no change) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 23 (+8)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 23 (-4) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 8 (+5)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 44 (no change) In ICU in NE Iowa: 3 (no change)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 23 (+3) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 0
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 18 facilities (+1)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 387 (+3), 52.9% of total deaths (no change)
National ranking in cases per capita: 14th (no change) (Info: KFF.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 22nd (no change) (Info: KFF.org)
Positive testing rate: 9.4% (no change)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days to understand virus spread.
Northeast Iowa
Allamakee County:
Cases: 135 (+4)
Recoveries: 116 (no change)
Deaths: 4 (no change)
Currently infected: 15 (+4)
Fatality rate: 3.0% (-0.1%)
Infection rate per capita: 1.8% (no change)
Benton County:
Cases: 68 (no change)
Recoveries: 51 (+1)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 16 (-1)
Fatality rate: 1.5% (no change)
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Black Hawk County:
Cases: 2,341 (+26)
Recoveries: 1,854 (+21)
Deaths: 58 (no change)
Currently infected: 429 (+5)
Fatality rate: 2.5% (no change)
Infection rate per capita: 2.3% (no change)
Bremer County:
Cases: 97 (+2)
Recoveries: 80 (no change)
Deaths: 7 (+1)
Currently infected: 10 (+1)
Fatality rate: 7.2% (+0.9%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)
Buchanan County:
Cases: 60 (+5)
Recoveries: 37 (+1)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 22 (+4)
Fatality rate: 1.7% (-0.1%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Butler County:
Cases: 59 (+2)
Recoveries: 45 (+4)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Currently infected: 12 (-2)
Fatality rate: 3.4% (-0.1%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)
Cerro Gordo County:
Cases: 195 (+11)
Recoveries: 102 (+7)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 92 (+4)
Fatality rate: 0.5% (no change)
LTC facility outbreak: Good Shepherd Health Center (59 cases [+3], 40 recovered [+2])
Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)
Chickasaw County:
Cases: 29 (no change)
Recoveries: 27 (+3)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 2 (-3)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Clayton County:
Cases: 45 (+1)
Recoveries: 35 (+1)
Deaths: 3 (no change)
Currently infected: 7 (no change)
Fatality rate: 6.7% (-0.1%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)
Delaware County:
Cases: 51 (no change)
Recoveries: 40 (+1)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 10 (-1)
Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change)
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Dubuque County:
Cases: 755 (+30)
Recoveries: 436 (+13)
Deaths: 22 (no change)
Currently infected: 297 (+17)
Fatality rate: 2.9% (-0.1%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.9% (no change)
Fayette County:
Cases: 50 (-1 adjusted)
Recoveries: 32 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 18 (-1)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Floyd County:
Cases: 73 (no change)
Recoveries: 58 (+2)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Currently infected: 13 (-2)
Fatality rate: 2.7% (no change)
Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)
Franklin County:
Cases: 95 (+3)
Recoveries: 59 (+4)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 36 (-1)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 1.0% (+0.1%)
Grundy County:
Cases: 40 (no change)
Recoveries: 25 (+2)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 15 (-2)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)
Hardin County:
Cases: 81 (+4)
Recoveries: 47 (+2)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 34 (+2)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)
Howard County:
Cases: 35 (+1)
Recoveries: 15 (+2)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 20 (-1)
Fatality rate: 0%
Long-term care facility outbreak: Evans Memorial Home added July 7 (4 cases [no change], 0 recovered [no change])
Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)
Marshall County:
Cases: 1,062 (+7)
Recoveries: 943 (+6)
Deaths: 19 (no change)
Currently infected: 100 (+1)
Fatality rate: 1.8% (no change)
Long-term care facility outbreak: Grandview Heights added July 7 (5 cases [+2], 2 recovered [+1])
Infection rate per capita: 2.7% (no change)
Mitchell County:
Cases: 41 (+2)
Recoveries: 23 (+4)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 18 (+2)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)
Tama County:
Cases: 470 (+3)
Recoveries: 404 (+3)
Deaths: 29 (no change)
Currently infected: 37 (no change)
Fatality rate: 6.2% (no change)
Infection rate per capita: 3.1% (no change)
Winneshiek County:
Cases: 43 (+4)
Recoveries: 24 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 19 (+4)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Concerned about COVID-19?
