Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 7, 2020
Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 7, 2020

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parenthesis: how the number has changed since the day before.)

Cases of coronavirus: 31,929 (+273)

The total number of people who tested positive for an active novel coronavirus infection since testing began in March 2020.

7-day average of cases: 338 (-50)

Percent change in cases over 14 days: 47.1% (no change). National average: 81.1% (no change). (Info: KFF.org)

Rate of spread: 1.12 (no change)

The average number of people who become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Deaths: 725 (+4)

The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths in March 2020.

7-day average of deaths: 1.1 (+0.3)

Fatality rate: 2.3% (no change) National average: 4.5% (no change)

The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected. (Info: KFF.org)

Recoveries: 25,414 (+456)

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 79.6% (+0.6%)

Positive serology tests: 2,371 (+6)

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 165 (+14)

Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 27 (+2)

Hospitalized in intensive care units: 44 (+3)

Hospitalized on a ventilator: 20 (+5)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 17 facilities (-2)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 384 (+2), 52.9% of total deaths

National ranking in cases per capita: 14th (no change) (Info: KFF.org)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 22nd (no change) (Info: KFF.org)

Positive testing rate: 9.4% (no change)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days to understand virus spread.

Northeast Iowa

Allamakee County:

Cases: 131 (+3)

Recoveries: 116 (no change)

Deaths: 4 (no change)

Currently infected: 11 (+3)

Fatality rate: 3.1% (no change)

Infection rate per capita: 1.8% (+0.1%)

Benton County:

Cases: 68 (no change)

Recoveries: 50 (+1)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Currently infected: 17 (-1)

Fatality rate: 1.5% (no change)

Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)

Black Hawk County:

Cases: 2,315 (+22)

Recoveries: 1,833 (+7)

Deaths: 58 (no change)

Currently infected: 424 (+15)

Fatality rate: 2.5% (no change)

Infection rate per capita: 2.3% (+0.1%)

Bremer County:

Cases: 95 (+1)

Recoveries: 80 (+2)

Deaths: 6 (no change)

Currently infected: 9 (-1)

Fatality rate: 6.3% (-0.1%)

Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)

Buchanan County:

Cases: 55 (+1)

Recoveries: 36 (no change)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Currently infected: 18 (+1)

Fatality rate: 1.8% (-0.1%)

Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)

Butler County:

Cases: 57 (+1)

Recoveries: 41 (no change)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Currently infected: 14 (+1)

Fatality rate: 3.5% (-0.1%)

Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)

Cerro Gordo County:

Cases: 184 (+3)

Recoveries: 95 (+3)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Currently infected: 88 (no change)

Fatality rate: 0.5% (no change)

LTC facility outbreak: Good Shepherd Health Center (56 cases (+27), 38 recovered (+27)

Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (+0.1%)

Chickasaw County:

Cases: 29 (-2 adjusted)

Recoveries: 24 (no change)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 5 (-2)

Fatality rate: 0%

Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)

Clayton County:

Cases: 44 (no change)

Recoveries: 34 (no change)

Deaths: 3 (no change)

Currently infected: 7 (no change)

Fatality rate: 6.8% (no change)

Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)

Delaware County:

Cases: 51 (no change)

Recoveries: 39 (+2)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Currently infected: 11 (-2)

Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change)

LTC facility outbreak: Edgewood Convalescent Home (10 cases, 9 recovered)

Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)

Dubuque County:

Cases: 725 (+25)

Recoveries: 423 (+12)

Deaths: 22 (no change)

Currently infected: 280 (+13)

Fatality rate: 3.0% (-0.1%)

Infection rate per capita: 0.9% (+0.1%)

Fayette County:

Cases: 51 (no change)

Recoveries: 32 (no change)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 19 (no change)

Fatality rate: 0%

Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)

Floyd County:

Cases: 73 (-2 adjusted)

Recoveries: 56 (no change)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Currently infected: 15 (-2)

Fatality rate: 2.7% (no change)

Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)

Franklin County:

Cases: 92 (+2)

Recoveries: 55 (+3)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 37 (-1)

Fatality rate: 0%

Infection rate per capita: 0.9% (no change)

Grundy County:

Cases: 40 (+1)

Recoveries: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 17 (+1)

Fatality rate: 0%

Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)

Hardin County:

Cases: 77 (+2)

Recoveries: 45 (+2)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 32 (no change)

Fatality rate: 0%

Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)

Howard County:

Cases: 34 (no change)

Recoveries: 13 (no change)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 21 (no change)

Fatality rate: 0%

Long-term care facility outbreak: Evans Memorial Home added July 7 (4 cases, 0 recovered)

Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)

Marshall County:

Cases: 1,055 (+7)

Recoveries: 937 (+3)

Deaths: 19 (no change)

Currently infected: 99 (+4)

Fatality rate: 1.8% (no change)

Long-term care facility outbreak: Grandview Heights added July 7 (3 cases, 1 recovered)

Infection rate per capita: 2.7% (+0.1%)

Mitchell County:

Cases: 39 (+2)

Recoveries: 19 (+1)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 20 (+1)

Fatality rate: 0%

Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)

Tama County:

Cases: 467 (+2)

Recoveries: 401 (+1)

Deaths: 29 (no change)

Currently infected: 37 (+1)

Fatality rate: 6.2% (-0.2%)

Infection rate per capita: 3.1% (no change)

Winneshiek County:

Cases: 39 (+1)

Recoveries: 24 (no change)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 15 (+1)

Fatality rate: 0%

Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)

