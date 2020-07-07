Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 7, 2020

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parenthesis: how the number has changed since the day before.)
Cases of coronavirus: 31,929 (+273)
The total number of people who tested positive for an active novel coronavirus infection since testing began in March 2020.
7-day average of cases: 338 (-50)
Percent change in cases over 14 days: 47.1% (no change). National average: 81.1% (no change). (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.12 (no change)
The average number of people who become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Deaths: 725 (+4)
The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths in March 2020.
7-day average of deaths: 1.1 (+0.3)
Fatality rate: 2.3% (no change) National average: 4.5% (no change)
The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected. (Info: KFF.org)
Recoveries: 25,414 (+456)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 79.6% (+0.6%)
Positive serology tests: 2,371 (+6)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 165 (+14)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 27 (+2)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 44 (+3)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 20 (+5)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 17 facilities (-2)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 384 (+2), 52.9% of total deaths
National ranking in cases per capita: 14th (no change) (Info: KFF.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 22nd (no change) (Info: KFF.org)
Positive testing rate: 9.4% (no change)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days to understand virus spread.
Northeast Iowa
Allamakee County:
Cases: 131 (+3)
Recoveries: 116 (no change)
Deaths: 4 (no change)
Currently infected: 11 (+3)
Fatality rate: 3.1% (no change)
Infection rate per capita: 1.8% (+0.1%)
Benton County:
Cases: 68 (no change)
Recoveries: 50 (+1)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 17 (-1)
Fatality rate: 1.5% (no change)
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Black Hawk County:
Cases: 2,315 (+22)
Recoveries: 1,833 (+7)
Deaths: 58 (no change)
Currently infected: 424 (+15)
Fatality rate: 2.5% (no change)
Infection rate per capita: 2.3% (+0.1%)
Bremer County:
Cases: 95 (+1)
Recoveries: 80 (+2)
Deaths: 6 (no change)
Currently infected: 9 (-1)
Fatality rate: 6.3% (-0.1%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)
Buchanan County:
Cases: 55 (+1)
Recoveries: 36 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 18 (+1)
Fatality rate: 1.8% (-0.1%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Butler County:
Cases: 57 (+1)
Recoveries: 41 (no change)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Currently infected: 14 (+1)
Fatality rate: 3.5% (-0.1%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)
Cerro Gordo County:
Cases: 184 (+3)
Recoveries: 95 (+3)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 88 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.5% (no change)
LTC facility outbreak: Good Shepherd Health Center (56 cases (+27), 38 recovered (+27)
Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (+0.1%)
Chickasaw County:
Cases: 29 (-2 adjusted)
Recoveries: 24 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 5 (-2)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Clayton County:
Cases: 44 (no change)
Recoveries: 34 (no change)
Deaths: 3 (no change)
Currently infected: 7 (no change)
Fatality rate: 6.8% (no change)
Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)
Delaware County:
Cases: 51 (no change)
Recoveries: 39 (+2)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 11 (-2)
Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change)
LTC facility outbreak: Edgewood Convalescent Home (10 cases, 9 recovered)
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Dubuque County:
Cases: 725 (+25)
Recoveries: 423 (+12)
Deaths: 22 (no change)
Currently infected: 280 (+13)
Fatality rate: 3.0% (-0.1%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.9% (+0.1%)
Fayette County:
Cases: 51 (no change)
Recoveries: 32 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 19 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Floyd County:
Cases: 73 (-2 adjusted)
Recoveries: 56 (no change)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Currently infected: 15 (-2)
Fatality rate: 2.7% (no change)
Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)
Franklin County:
Cases: 92 (+2)
Recoveries: 55 (+3)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 37 (-1)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.9% (no change)
Grundy County:
Cases: 40 (+1)
Recoveries: 23 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 17 (+1)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)
Hardin County:
Cases: 77 (+2)
Recoveries: 45 (+2)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 32 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)
Howard County:
Cases: 34 (no change)
Recoveries: 13 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 21 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0%
Long-term care facility outbreak: Evans Memorial Home added July 7 (4 cases, 0 recovered)
Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)
Marshall County:
Cases: 1,055 (+7)
Recoveries: 937 (+3)
Deaths: 19 (no change)
Currently infected: 99 (+4)
Fatality rate: 1.8% (no change)
Long-term care facility outbreak: Grandview Heights added July 7 (3 cases, 1 recovered)
Infection rate per capita: 2.7% (+0.1%)
Mitchell County:
Cases: 39 (+2)
Recoveries: 19 (+1)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 20 (+1)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)
Tama County:
Cases: 467 (+2)
Recoveries: 401 (+1)
Deaths: 29 (no change)
Currently infected: 37 (+1)
Fatality rate: 6.2% (-0.2%)
Infection rate per capita: 3.1% (no change)
Winneshiek County:
Cases: 39 (+1)
Recoveries: 24 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 15 (+1)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.