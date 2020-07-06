Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 6, 2020

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parenthesis: how the number has changed since the day before.)
Cases of coronavirus: 31,656 (+413)
The total number of people who tested positive for an active novel coronavirus infection since testing began in March 2020.
7-day average of cases: 388 (+14)
Percent change in cases over 14 days: 47.1% (+13%). National average: 81.1% (-1.3%). (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.12 (+0.5)
The average number of people who become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Deaths: 721 (+1)
The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths in March 2020.
7-day average of deaths: 0.8 (+0.1)
Fatality rate: 2.3% (-0.1%) National average: 4.5% (-0.3%)
The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected. (Info: KFF.org)
Recoveries: 24,958 (+1,201 since Thursday)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 78.8% (-0.5% since Thursday)
Positive serology tests: 2,365 (+27 since Thursday)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 151 (+10)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 25 (+4)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 41 (-2)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 15 (-3)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 19 facilities (-2), 382 deaths (+1)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive. Facilities are removed from the list when no longer in outbreak status, but deaths remain.
National ranking in cases per capita: 14th (-1; Nebraska now 13th)
The number of cases as a percentage of the total population of a state. (Info: KFF.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 22nd (no change)
The number of deaths as a percentage of the total population of a state. (Info: KFF.org)
Positive testing rate: 9.4% (-0.1%)
The World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 10% to understand virus activity in an area.
Northeast Iowa
Allamakee County:
Cases: 128 (+2)
Recoveries: 116 (+1)
Deaths: 4 (no change)
Currently infected: 8 (+1)
Fatality rate: 3.1% (-0.1%)
Infection rate per capita: 1.7% (no change)
Benton County:
Cases: 68 (+8)
Recoveries: 49 (+5)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 18 (+3)
Fatality rate: 1.5% (-0.2%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Black Hawk County:
Cases: 2,293 (+128)
Recoveries: 1,826 (+35)
Deaths: 58 (no change)
Currently infected: 409 (+93)
Fatality rate: 2.5% (-0.2%)
Infection rate per capita: 2.2% (+0.1%)
Bremer County:
Cases: 94 (+4)
Recoveries: 78 (-1 adjusted)
Deaths: 6 (no change)
Currently infected: 10 (+5)
Fatality rate: 6.4% (-0.3%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)
Buchanan County:
Cases: 54 (+6)
Recoveries: 36 (+1)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 17 (+5)
Fatality rate: 1.9% (-0.2%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Butler County:
Cases: 56 (+5)
Recoveries: 41 (+6)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Currently infected: 13 (-1)
Fatality rate: 3.6% (-0.3%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)
Cerro Gordo County:
Cases: 181 (+69)
Recoveries: 92 (+42)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 88 (+27)
Fatality rate: 0.5% (-0.4%)
LTC facility outbreak: Good Shepherd Health Center (29 cases, 11 recovered)
Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (+0.1%)
Chickasaw County:
Cases: 31 (+4)
Recoveries: 24 (+2)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 7 (+2)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Clayton County:
Cases: 44 (+5)
Recoveries: 34 (+1)
Deaths: 3 (no change)
Currently infected: 7 (+4)
Fatality rate: 6.8% (-0.9%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)
Delaware County:
Cases: 51 (+5)
Recoveries: 37 (+3)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 13 (+2)
Fatality rate: 2.0% (-0.2%)
LTC facility outbreak: Edgewood Convalescent Home (10 cases, 9 recovered)
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Dubuque County:
Cases: 700 (+121)
Recoveries: 411 (+27)
Deaths: 22 (no change)
Currently infected: 267 (+94)
Fatality rate: 3.1% (-0.7%)
LTC facility outbreak: Dubuque Specialty Care (51 cases, 38 recovered)
Infection rate per capita: 0.8% (+0.1%)
Fayette County:
Cases: 51 (+18)
Recoveries: 32 (+2)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 19 (+16)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (+0.1%)
Floyd County:
Cases: 75 (+7)
Recoveries: 56 (+10)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Currently infected: 17 (-3)
Fatality rate: 2.7% (-0.2%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)
Franklin County:
Cases: 90 (+8)
Recoveries: 52 (+6)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 38 (+2)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.9% (+0.1%)
Grundy County:
Cases: 39 (+3)
Recoveries: 23 (+1)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 16 (+2)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (+0.1%)
Hardin County:
Cases: 75 (+10)
Recoveries: 43 (+9)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 32 (+1)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (+0.1%)
Howard County:
Cases: 34 (+7)
Recoveries: 13 (+1)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 21 (+6)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (+0.1%)
Marshall County:
Cases: 1,048 (+28)
Recoveries: 934 (+14)
Deaths: 19 (+1)
Currently infected: 95 (+13)
Fatality rate: 1.8% (no change)
Infection rate per capita: 2.6% (no change)
Mitchell County:
Cases: 37 (+4)
Recoveries: 18 (+9)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 19 (-5)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)
Tama County:
Cases: 465 (+12)
Recoveries: 400 (+5)
Deaths: 29 (no change)
Currently infected: 36 (+7)
Fatality rate: 6.2% (-0.2%)
Infection rate per capita: 3.1% (+0.1%)
Winneshiek County:
Cases: 38 (+4)
Recoveries: 24 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 14 (+4)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (+0.1%)
