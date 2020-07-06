You are the owner of this article.
Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 6, 2020
Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parenthesis: how the number has changed since the day before.)

Cases of coronavirus: 31,656 (+413)

The total number of people who tested positive for an active novel coronavirus infection since testing began in March 2020.

New and average coronavirus cases in Iowa as of July 6, 2020

New and average coronavirus cases in Iowa as of July 6, 2020, per IDPH data.

7-day average of cases: 388 (+14)

Percent change in cases over 14 days: 47.1% (+13%). National average: 81.1% (-1.3%). (Info: KFF.org)

Rate of spread: 1.12 (+0.5)

The average number of people who become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Rate of virus reproduction as of July 6, 2020

Rate of virus reproduction as of July 6, 2020, per rt.live.

Deaths: 721 (+1)

The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths in March 2020.

7-day average of deaths: 0.8 (+0.1)

Fatality rate: 2.3% (-0.1%) National average: 4.5% (-0.3%)

The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected. (Info: KFF.org)

New and average coronavirus deaths in Iowa as of July 6, 2020

New and average coronavirus deaths in Iowa as of July 6, 2020, per IDPH data.

Recoveries: 24,958 (+1,201 since Thursday)

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 78.8% (-0.5% since Thursday)

Positive serology tests: 2,365 (+27 since Thursday)

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 151 (+10)

Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 25 (+4)

Hospitalized in intensive care units: 41 (-2)

Hospitalized on a ventilator: 15 (-3)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 19 facilities (-2), 382 deaths (+1)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive. Facilities are removed from the list when no longer in outbreak status, but deaths remain.

National ranking in cases per capita: 14th (-1; Nebraska now 13th)

The number of cases as a percentage of the total population of a state. (Info: KFF.org)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 22nd (no change)

The number of deaths as a percentage of the total population of a state. (Info: KFF.org)

Positive testing rate: 9.4% (-0.1%)

The World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 10% to understand virus activity in an area.

Number of current coronavirus cases, recoveries and deaths in Northeast Iowa, July 6, 2020

Number of current coronavirus cases, recoveries and deaths in Northeast Iowa, July 6, 2020, per IDPH data.

Northeast Iowa

Allamakee County:

Cases: 128 (+2)

Recoveries: 116 (+1)

Deaths: 4 (no change)

Currently infected: 8 (+1)

Fatality rate: 3.1% (-0.1%)

Infection rate per capita: 1.7% (no change)

Benton County:

Cases: 68 (+8)

Recoveries: 49 (+5)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Currently infected: 18 (+3)

Fatality rate: 1.5% (-0.2%)

Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)

Black Hawk County:

Cases: 2,293 (+128)

Recoveries: 1,826 (+35)

Deaths: 58 (no change)

Currently infected: 409 (+93)

Fatality rate: 2.5% (-0.2%)

Infection rate per capita: 2.2% (+0.1%)

Total and current coronavirus infection rates per county in Northeast Iowa, July 6, 2020

Total and current coronavirus infection rates per county in Northeast Iowa, July 6, 2020, per IDPH data.

Bremer County:

Cases: 94 (+4)

Recoveries: 78 (-1 adjusted)

Deaths: 6 (no change)

Currently infected: 10 (+5)

Fatality rate: 6.4% (-0.3%)

Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)

Buchanan County:

Cases: 54 (+6)

Recoveries: 36 (+1)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Currently infected: 17 (+5)

Fatality rate: 1.9% (-0.2%)

Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)

Butler County:

Cases: 56 (+5)

Recoveries: 41 (+6)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Currently infected: 13 (-1)

Fatality rate: 3.6% (-0.3%)

Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)

Cerro Gordo County:

Cases: 181 (+69)

Recoveries: 92 (+42)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Currently infected: 88 (+27)

Fatality rate: 0.5% (-0.4%)

LTC facility outbreak: Good Shepherd Health Center (29 cases, 11 recovered)

Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (+0.1%)

Chickasaw County:

Cases: 31 (+4)

Recoveries: 24 (+2)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 7 (+2)

Fatality rate: 0%

Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)

Clayton County:

Cases: 44 (+5)

Recoveries: 34 (+1)

Deaths: 3 (no change)

Currently infected: 7 (+4)

Fatality rate: 6.8% (-0.9%)

Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)

Delaware County:

Cases: 51 (+5)

Recoveries: 37 (+3)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Currently infected: 13 (+2)

Fatality rate: 2.0% (-0.2%)

LTC facility outbreak: Edgewood Convalescent Home (10 cases, 9 recovered)

Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)

Dubuque County:

Cases: 700 (+121)

Recoveries: 411 (+27)

Deaths: 22 (no change)

Currently infected: 267 (+94)

Fatality rate: 3.1% (-0.7%)

LTC facility outbreak: Dubuque Specialty Care (51 cases, 38 recovered)

Infection rate per capita: 0.8% (+0.1%)

Fayette County:

Cases: 51 (+18)

Recoveries: 32 (+2)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 19 (+16)

Fatality rate: 0%

Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (+0.1%)

Floyd County:

Cases: 75 (+7)

Recoveries: 56 (+10)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Currently infected: 17 (-3)

Fatality rate: 2.7% (-0.2%)

Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)

Franklin County:

Cases: 90 (+8)

Recoveries: 52 (+6)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 38 (+2)

Fatality rate: 0%

Infection rate per capita: 0.9% (+0.1%)

Grundy County:

Cases: 39 (+3)

Recoveries: 23 (+1)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 16 (+2)

Fatality rate: 0%

Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (+0.1%)

Hardin County:

Cases: 75 (+10)

Recoveries: 43 (+9)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 32 (+1)

Fatality rate: 0%

Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (+0.1%)

Howard County:

Cases: 34 (+7)

Recoveries: 13 (+1)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 21 (+6)

Fatality rate: 0%

Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (+0.1%)

Marshall County:

Cases: 1,048 (+28)

Recoveries: 934 (+14)

Deaths: 19 (+1)

Currently infected: 95 (+13)

Fatality rate: 1.8% (no change)

Infection rate per capita: 2.6% (no change)

Mitchell County:

Cases: 37 (+4)

Recoveries: 18 (+9)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 19 (-5)

Fatality rate: 0%

Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)

Tama County:

Cases: 465 (+12)

Recoveries: 400 (+5)

Deaths: 29 (no change)

Currently infected: 36 (+7)

Fatality rate: 6.2% (-0.2%)

Infection rate per capita: 3.1% (+0.1%)

Winneshiek County:

Cases: 38 (+4)

Recoveries: 24 (no change)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 14 (+4)

Fatality rate: 0%

Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (+0.1%)

