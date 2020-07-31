Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 31, 2020

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parentheses: Change from yesterday.)
Cases of coronavirus: 44,475 (+697)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 8, 2020.
Average number of cases per day: 380 (-4)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Percent change in cases over 14 days: -12.7% (+0.9%). National average: 2.8% (-1.2%). (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.03 (+0.02)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate on previous day: 8.0% (-0.6%)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before a state loosens disease restrictions.
Deaths: 865 (+11)
The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths March 8, 2020.
Average number of deaths per day: 4.4 (+0.7)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Fatality rate: 1.9% (-0.1%). National average: 3.4% (no change).
The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected. (Info: KFF.org)
National ranking in cases per capita: 19th (+1; Connecticut now 20th) (Info: KFF.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 25th (no change) (Info: KFF.org)
Recoveries: 32,503 (+762)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 73.1% (+0.6%)
Positive serology tests: 2,740 (+5)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Number of current infections: 11,107 (-76)
The number of cases minus the number of recoveries and deaths.
Percent currently infected of total infections: 23.5% (-0.5%)
The number of current infections out of the number of total infections plus serology positive cases.
Total population of state currently infected: 0.4% (no change)
The total number of current infections divided by the state population estimate of 3,155,100.
Total population of state ever infected: 1.5% (no change)
Based on U.S. Census population estimate of Iowa of 3,155,100, combining total cases and serology positive cases.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 225 (-12) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 54 (+2)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 31 (-2) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 5 (-2)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 71 (-5) In ICU in NE Iowa: 14 (no change)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 29 (-2) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 3 (+1)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 22 (no change)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 468 (+3). Percentage of total deaths: 54.1% (-0.4%)
By county in Courier coverage area
Black Hawk County:
Cases: 2,953 (+30)
Recoveries: 2,231 (+50)
Number currently infected: 660 (-20)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 18.1% (-0.7%)
Deaths: 62 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.1% (no change)
Serology positive: 698 (+1)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.8% (+0.1%)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 24 (+3.7)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.1 (no change)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 54.8% (no change)
- Female: 45.2% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-17: 4.9% (no change)
- 18-40: 53.4% (no change)
- 41-60: 30.5% (no change)
- 61-80: 9.1% (no change)
- 80+: 2.2% (no change)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 10.8% (no change)
- Black: 25.3% (no change)
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.2% (no change)
- White: 61.7% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 16.3% (no change)
- Non-Hispanic: 83.7% (no change)
Hospitalization rate: 4.3% (no change)
Bremer County:
Cases: 179 (+4)
Recoveries: 88 (no change)
Number currently infected: 84 (+4)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 45.4% (+2.2%)
Deaths: 7 (no change)
Fatality rate: 3.9% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 6 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.7% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.5 (+0.1)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Buchanan County:
Cases: 103 (+8)
Recoveries: 55 (+2)
Number currently infected: 47 (+6)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 43.9% (+2.5%)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.0% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.5% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 3 (+0.6)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Butler County:
Cases: 106 (+4)
Recoveries: 83 (no change)
Number currently infected: 21 (+4)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 19.1% (+3.1%)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.8% (+0.1%)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 2.6 (+0.6)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Fayette County:
Cases: 76 (+1)
Recoveries: 49 (+9)
Number currently infected: 27 (-8)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 31.0% (-9.7%)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 11 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.1% (-0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 0.4% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 1.1 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Floyd County:
Cases: 107 (+6)
Recoveries: 89 (+16)
Number currently infected: 16 (-10)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 14.0% (-10.1%)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.9% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 7 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.1% (-0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 0.7% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 1.5 (+0.8)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Grundy County:
Cases: 71 (+1)
Recoveries: 39 (+4)
Number currently infected: 31 (-3)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 40.8% (-4.5%)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.4% (no change)
Serology positive: 5 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.6% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 1.4 (+0.1)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Concerned about COVID-19?
