Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 30, 2020
breaking top story

Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 30, 2020

Coronavirus infection rates in Northeast Iowa, July 30, 2020

Coronavirus infection rates in Northeast Iowa, July 30, 2020

 Amie Rivers

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parentheses: Change from yesterday.)

Cases of coronavirus: 43,778 (+582)

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 8, 2020.

New and average coronavirus cases in Iowa, July 30, 2020

New and average coronavirus cases in Iowa, July 30, 2020

Average number of cases per day: 384 (+36)

As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.

Percent change in cases over 14 days: -13.6% (-0.2%). National average: 4.0% (-2.4%). (Info: KFF.org)

Rate of spread: 1.01 (no change)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Rate of coronavirus spread in Iowa and U.S., July 30, 2020

Rate of coronavirus spread in Iowa and U.S., July 30, 2020

Positive testing rate on previous day: 8.6% (+1.9%)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before a state loosens disease restrictions.

Deaths: 854 (+15)

The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths March 8, 2020.

Average number of deaths per day: 3.7 (+0.6)

As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.

Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change). National average: 3.4% (no change).

The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected. (Info: KFF.org)

New and average COVID-19 deaths in Iowa, July 30, 2020

New and average COVID-19 deaths in Iowa, July 30, 2020

National ranking in cases per capita: 20th (no change) (Info: KFF.org)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 25th (no change) (Info: KFF.org)

Recoveries: 31,741 (+545)

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 72.5% (+0.3%)

Positive serology tests: 2,735 (+10)

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.

Number of current infections: 11,183 (+22)

The number of cases minus the number of recoveries and deaths.

Percent currently infected of total infections: 24.0% (-0.3%)

The number of current infections out of the number of total infections plus serology positive cases.

Total population of state currently infected: 0.4% (no change)

The total number of current infections divided by the state population estimate of 3,155,100.

Total population of state ever infected: 1.5% (no change)

Based on U.S. Census population estimate of Iowa of 3,155,100, combining total cases and serology positive cases.

Percentage of infections that are current in Northeast Iowa, July 30, 2020

Percentage of infections that are current in Northeast Iowa, July 30, 2020

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 237 (-9) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 52 (-4)

Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 33 (+10) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 7 (+2)

Hospitalized in intensive care units: 76 (no change) In ICU in NE Iowa: 14 (-1)

Hospitalized on a ventilator: 31 (-1) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 2 (no change)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 22 (+1)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 465 (+6). Percentage of total deaths: 54.5% (-0.2%)

By county in Courier coverage area

Black Hawk County:

Cases: 2,923 (+25)

Recoveries: 2,181 (+38)

Number currently infected: 680 (-13)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 18.8% (-0.5%)

Deaths: 62 (no change)

Fatality rate: 2.1% (no change)

Serology positive: 697 (+3)

Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.7% (no change)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 20.3 (-1.4)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.1 (no change)

Reported cases by sex:

  • Male: 54.8%
  • Female: 45.2%

Reported cases by age:

  • 0-17: 4.9%
  • 18-40: 53.4%
  • 41-60: 30.5%
  • 61-80: 9.1%
  • 80+: 2.2%

Reported cases by race:

  • Asian: 10.8%
  • Black: 25.3%
  • Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.2%
  • White: 61.7%

Reported cases by ethnicity:

  • Hispanic/Latinx: 16.3%
  • Non-Hispanic: 83.7%

Hospitalization rate: 4.3%

New and average coronavirus cases in Black Hawk Co., July 30, 2020

New and average coronavirus cases in Black Hawk Co., July 30, 2020

Bremer County:

Cases: 175 (+5)

Recoveries: 88 (+4)

Number currently infected: 80 (+1)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 44.2% (-0.7%)

Deaths: 7 (no change)

Fatality rate: 4.0% (-0.1%)

Serology positive: 6 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.7% (no change)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.4 (-0.4)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Buchanan County:

Cases: 95 (no change)

Recoveries: 53 (+2)

Number currently infected: 41 (-2)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 41.4% (-2.0%)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.1% (no change)

Serology positive: 4 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.5% (no change)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 2.4 (-0.7)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Butler County:

Cases: 102 (+2)

Recoveries: 83 (+2)

Number currently infected: 17 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 16.0% (-0.4%)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change)

Serology positive: 4 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.7% (no change)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 2 (-0.1)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Fayette County:

Cases: 75 (+3)

Recoveries: 40 (+5)

Number currently infected: 35 (-2)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 40.7% (-3.9%)

Deaths: 0

Fatality rate: 0%

Serology positive: 11 (+2)

Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.4% (no change)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 1.1 (+0.1)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Floyd County:

Cases: 101 (+3)

Recoveries: 73 (+3)

Number currently infected: 26 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 24.1% (-0.7%)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change)

Serology positive: 7 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.7% (no change)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 0.7 (+0.3)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Grundy County:

Cases: 70 (+3)

Recoveries: 35 (no change)

Number currently infected: 34 (+3)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 45.3% (+2.2%)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.4% (-0.1%)

Serology positive: 5 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.6% (no change)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 1.3 (no change)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

