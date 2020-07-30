Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 30, 2020

Recoveries: 31,741 (+545)

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 72.5% (+0.3%)

Positive serology tests: 2,735 (+10)

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.

Number of current infections: 11,183 (+22)

The number of cases minus the number of recoveries and deaths.

Percent currently infected of total infections: 24.0% (-0.3%)

The number of current infections out of the number of total infections plus serology positive cases.

Total population of state currently infected: 0.4% (no change)

The total number of current infections divided by the state population estimate of 3,155,100.

Total population of state ever infected: 1.5% (no change)