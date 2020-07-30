Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 30, 2020

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parentheses: Change from yesterday.)
Cases of coronavirus: 43,778 (+582)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 8, 2020.
Average number of cases per day: 384 (+36)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Percent change in cases over 14 days: -13.6% (-0.2%). National average: 4.0% (-2.4%). (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.01 (no change)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate on previous day: 8.6% (+1.9%)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before a state loosens disease restrictions.
Deaths: 854 (+15)
The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths March 8, 2020.
Average number of deaths per day: 3.7 (+0.6)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change). National average: 3.4% (no change).
The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected. (Info: KFF.org)
National ranking in cases per capita: 20th (no change) (Info: KFF.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 25th (no change) (Info: KFF.org)
Recoveries: 31,741 (+545)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 72.5% (+0.3%)
Positive serology tests: 2,735 (+10)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Number of current infections: 11,183 (+22)
The number of cases minus the number of recoveries and deaths.
Percent currently infected of total infections: 24.0% (-0.3%)
The number of current infections out of the number of total infections plus serology positive cases.
Total population of state currently infected: 0.4% (no change)
The total number of current infections divided by the state population estimate of 3,155,100.
Total population of state ever infected: 1.5% (no change)
Based on U.S. Census population estimate of Iowa of 3,155,100, combining total cases and serology positive cases.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 237 (-9) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 52 (-4)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 33 (+10) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 7 (+2)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 76 (no change) In ICU in NE Iowa: 14 (-1)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 31 (-1) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 2 (no change)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 22 (+1)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 465 (+6). Percentage of total deaths: 54.5% (-0.2%)
By county in Courier coverage area
Black Hawk County:
Cases: 2,923 (+25)
Recoveries: 2,181 (+38)
Number currently infected: 680 (-13)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 18.8% (-0.5%)
Deaths: 62 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.1% (no change)
Serology positive: 697 (+3)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.7% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 20.3 (-1.4)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.1 (no change)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 54.8%
- Female: 45.2%
Reported cases by age:
- 0-17: 4.9%
- 18-40: 53.4%
- 41-60: 30.5%
- 61-80: 9.1%
- 80+: 2.2%
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 10.8%
- Black: 25.3%
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.2%
- White: 61.7%
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 16.3%
- Non-Hispanic: 83.7%
Hospitalization rate: 4.3%
Bremer County:
Cases: 175 (+5)
Recoveries: 88 (+4)
Number currently infected: 80 (+1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 44.2% (-0.7%)
Deaths: 7 (no change)
Fatality rate: 4.0% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 6 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.7% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.4 (-0.4)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Buchanan County:
Cases: 95 (no change)
Recoveries: 53 (+2)
Number currently infected: 41 (-2)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 41.4% (-2.0%)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.1% (no change)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.5% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 2.4 (-0.7)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Butler County:
Cases: 102 (+2)
Recoveries: 83 (+2)
Number currently infected: 17 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 16.0% (-0.4%)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.7% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 2 (-0.1)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Fayette County:
Cases: 75 (+3)
Recoveries: 40 (+5)
Number currently infected: 35 (-2)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 40.7% (-3.9%)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 11 (+2)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.4% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 1.1 (+0.1)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Floyd County:
Cases: 101 (+3)
Recoveries: 73 (+3)
Number currently infected: 26 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 24.1% (-0.7%)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change)
Serology positive: 7 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.7% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 0.7 (+0.3)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Grundy County:
Cases: 70 (+3)
Recoveries: 35 (no change)
Number currently infected: 34 (+3)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 45.3% (+2.2%)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.4% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 5 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.6% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 1.3 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Concerned about COVID-19?
