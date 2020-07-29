Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 29, 2020

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parentheses: Change from yesterday.)
Cases of coronavirus: 43,196 (+458)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 8, 2020.
Average number of cases per day: 348 (-10)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Percent change in cases over 14 days: -13.4% (-4.4%). National average: 6.4% (-4.9%). (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.01 (-0.6)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Deaths: 839 (+3)
The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths March 8, 2020.
Average number of deaths per day: 3.1 (-0.9)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change). National average: 3.4% (no change).
The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected. (Info: KFF.org)
Recoveries: 31,196 (+720)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 72.2% (+0.9%)
Positive serology tests: 2,725 (+10)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Number of current infections: 11,161
Percent currently infected of total infections: 24.3%
The number of current infections out of the number of total infections plus serology positive cases.
Total population of state currently infected: 0.4%
Total population of state ever infected: 1.5%
Based on U.S. Census population estimate of 3,155,100 population of Iowa, combining total cases and serology positive cases.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 246 (-7) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 56 (+4)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 23 (-7) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 5 (no change)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 76 (+1) In ICU in NE Iowa: 15 (+4)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 32 (+1) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 2 (no change)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 21 (no change)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 459 (+4). Percentage of total deaths: 54.7% (+0.3%)
National ranking in cases per capita: 20th (no change) (Info: KFF.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 25th (no change) (Info: KFF.org)
Positive testing rate on previous day: 6.7% (-0.5%)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before a state loosens disease restrictions.
By county in Courier coverage area
Black Hawk County:
Cases: 2,898 (+28)
Number currently infected: 693 (-33)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 19.3% (-1.1%)
Recoveries: 2,143 (+61)
Deaths: 62 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.1% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 694 (no change)
Total population of county currently infected: 0.5% (-0.1%)
Total population of county ever infected: 2.7% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 21.7 (-1.2)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.1 (-0.2)
Bremer County:
Cases: 170 (+3)
Recoveries: 84 (+4)
Number currently infected: 79 (-1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 44.9% (-1.3%)
Deaths: 7 (no change)
Fatality rate: 4.1% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 6 (no change)
Total population of county currently infected: 0.3% (no change)
Total population of county ever infected: 0.7% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.8 (-0.1)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Buchanan County:
Cases: 95 (+4)
Recoveries: 51 (+3)
Number currently infected: 43 (+1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 43.4% (-0.8%)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.1% (no change)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population of county currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population of county ever infected: 0.5% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.1 (+0.4)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Butler County:
Cases: 100 (+1)
Recoveries: 81 (no change)
Number currently infected: 17 (+1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 16.4% (+0.9%)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population of county currently infected: 0.1% (no change)
Total population of county ever infected: 0.7% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 2.1 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Fayette County:
Cases: 72 (+1)
Recoveries: 35 (+2)
Number currently infected: 37 (-1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 44.6% (-2.9%)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 11 (+2)
Total population of county currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population of county ever infected: 0.4% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 1 (+0.1)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Floyd County:
Cases: 98 (+3)
Recoveries: 70 (+1)
Number currently infected: 26 (+2)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 24.8% (+1.3%)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.0% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 7 (no change)
Total population of county currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population of county ever infected: 0.7% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 0.4 (+0.3)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Grundy County:
Cases: 67 (+2)
Recoveries: 35 (no change)
Number currently infected: 31 (+2)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 43.1% (+1.7%)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.5% (no change)
Serology positive: 5 (no change)
Total population of county currently infected: 0.3% (+0.1%)
Total population of county ever infected: 0.6% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 1.3 (+0.3)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (-0.1)
Concerned about COVID-19?
