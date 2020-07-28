Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 28, 2020

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parentheses: Change from yesterday.)
Cases of coronavirus: 42,738 (+253)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 8, 2020.
Average number of cases per day: 358 (-2)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Percent change in cases over 14 days: -9.0% (no change). National average: 11.3% (no change). (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.07 (+0.1)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Deaths: 836 (+7)
The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths March 8, 2020.
Average number of deaths per day: 4 (+0.4)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change). National average: 3.4% (-0.1%).
The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected. (Info: KFF.org)
Recoveries: 30,476 (+747)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 71.3% (+1.3%)
Positive serology tests: 2,715 (+11)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 253 (+12) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 52 (-4)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 30 (no change) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 5 (-2)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 75 (-3) In ICU in NE Iowa: 11 (-1)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 31 (-1) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 2 (-2)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 21 (-1)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 455 (+7). Percentage of total deaths: 54.4% (+0.4%)
National ranking in cases per capita: 20th (-1; Texas now 19th) (Info: KFF.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 25th (no change) (Info: KFF.org)
Positive testing rate on previous day: 7.2% (no change)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
By county in Courier coverage area
Black Hawk County:
Cases: 2,870 (+16)
Number currently infected: 726 (-28)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 20.4% (-0.9%)
Recoveries: 2,082 (+44)
Deaths: 62 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.2% (no change)
Serology positive: 694 (no change)
Total population of county currently infected: 0.6% (no change)
Total population of county ever infected: 2.7% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 22.9
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.3
Bremer County:
Cases: 167 (+3)
Recoveries: 80 (+1)
Number currently infected: 80 (+2)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 46.2% (+0.3%)
Deaths: 7 (no change)
Fatality rate: 4.2% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 6 (no change)
Total population of county currently infected: 0.3% (no change)
Total population of county ever infected: 0.7% (no change)
Buchanan County:
Cases: 91 (+5)
Recoveries: 48 (+4)
Number currently infected: 42 (-3)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 44.2% (-3.7%)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.1% (no change)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population of county currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population of county ever infected: 0.5% (+0.1%)
Butler County:
Cases: 99 (+2)
Recoveries: 81 (+3)
Number currently infected: 16 (-1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 15.5% (-1.3%)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.0% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population of county currently infected: 0.1% (no change)
Total population of county ever infected: 0.7% (no change)
Fayette County:
Cases: 71 (no change)
Recoveries: 33 (no change)
Number currently infected: 38 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 47.5% (no change)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 9 (no change)
Total population of county currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population of county ever infected: 0.4% (no change)
Floyd County:
Cases: 95 (no change)
Recoveries: 69 (+1)
Number currently infected: 24 (-1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 23.5% (-1.0%)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.1% (no change)
Serology positive: 7 (no change)
Total population of county currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population of county ever infected: 0.7% (+0.1%)
Grundy County:
Cases: 65 (no change)
Recoveries: 35 (+2)
Number currently infected: 29 (-2)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 41.4% (-2.9%)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.5% (no change)
Serology positive: 5 (no change)
Total population of county currently infected: 0.2% (-0.1%)
Total population of county ever infected: 0.6% (no change)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.