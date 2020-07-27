You are the owner of this article.
Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 27, 2020
breaking top story

Coronavirus per capita infection rates in Northeast Iowa counties, July 27, 2020

 Amie Rivers

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parentheses: Change from Friday.)

Cases of coronavirus: 42,485 (+2,485)

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 8, 2020.

New and average coronavirus cases in Iowa, July 27, 2020

Average number of cases per day: 360 (-2)

As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.

Percent change in cases over 14 days: -9.0% (-27.1%). National average: 11.3% (-17.3%). (Info: KFF.org)

Rate of spread: 1.06 (-0.1)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Rate of coronavirus spread in Iowa and nationwide, July 27, 2020

Deaths: 829 (+9)

The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths March 8, 2020.

Average number of deaths per day: 3.6 (+0.1)

As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.

Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change). National average: 3.5% (-0.1%).

The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected. (Info: KFF.org)

New and average deaths from COVID-19 in Iowa, July 27, 2020

Recoveries: 29,729 (+563)

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 70.0% (-1.1%)

Positive serology tests: 2,704 (+33)

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 241 (+15) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 56 (+4)

Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 30 (-4) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 7 (-2)

Hospitalized in intensive care units: 78 (+1) In ICU in NE Iowa: 12 (-3)

Hospitalized on a ventilator: 32 (+5) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 4 (no change)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 22 (+1)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 448 (+7). Percentage of total deaths: 54.0% (+0.2%)

National ranking in cases per capita: 19th (-1; Texas now 18th) (Info: KFF.org)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 25th (-2; Florida now 24th) (Info: KFF.org)

Positive testing rate on previous day: 7.2% (-0.1%)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days to understand virus spread.

By county in Courier coverage area

Black Hawk County:

Cases: 2,854 (+69)

Number currently infected: 754

Percent currently infected of total infections: 21.3% (+0.3%)

Recoveries: 2,038 (+44)

Deaths: 62 (+1)

Fatality rate: 2.2% (no change)

Serology positive: 694 (+1)

Total population of county currently infected: 0.6%

Total population of county ever infected: 2.7%

New and average coronavirus cases in Black Hawk Co., July 27, 2020

New and average coronavirus cases in Black Hawk Co., July 27, 2020

Bremer County:

Cases: 164 (+10)

Number currently infected: 78

Percent currently infected of total infections: 45.9% (+3.4%)

Recoveries: 79 (no change)

Deaths: 7 (no change)

Fatality rate: 4.3% (-0.2%)

Serology positive: 6 (no change)

Total population of county currently infected: 0.3%

Total population of county ever infected: 0.7%

Buchanan County:

Cases: 86 (+4)

Number currently infected: 45

Percent currently infected of total infections: 47.9% (+2.3%)

Recoveries: 44 (no change)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.1% (-0.1%)

Serology positive: 4 (no change)

Total population of county currently infected: 0.2%

Total population of county ever infected: 0.4%

Current infection rates in Northeast Iowa, July 27, 2020

Current infection rates of the total number infected by coronavirus in Northeast Iowa, July 27, 2020

Butler County:

Cases: 97 (+9)

Number currently infected: 17

Percent currently infected of total infections: 16.8% (-0.6%)

Recoveries: 78 (+8)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Fatality rate: 2.1% (-0.2%)

Serology positive: 4 (no change)

Total population of county currently infected: 0.1%

Total population of county ever infected: 0.7%

Fayette County:

Cases: 71 (+3)

Number currently infected: 38

Percent currently infected of total infections: 47.5% (-0.6%)

Recoveries: 33 (+2)

Deaths: 0

Fatality rate: 0%

Serology positive: 9 (no change)

Total population of county currently infected: 0.2%

Total population of county ever infected: 0.4%

Floyd County:

Cases: 95 (-1 adjusted)

Number currently infected: 25

Percent currently infected of total infections: 24.5% (-0.7%)

Recoveries: 68 (no change)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Fatality rate: 2.1% (no change)

Serology positive: 7 (no change)

Total population of county currently infected: 0.2%

Total population of county ever infected: 0.6%

Grundy County:

Cases: 65 (+4)

Number currently infected: 31

Percent currently infected of total infections: 44.3% (+0.4%)

Recoveries: 33 (+2)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.5% (-0.1%)

Serology positive: 5 (no change)

Total population of county currently infected: 0.3%

Total population of county ever infected: 0.6%

