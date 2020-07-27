Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 27, 2020

The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths March 8, 2020.

Average number of deaths per day: 3.6 (+0.1)

As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.

Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change). National average: 3.5% (-0.1%).

The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected. (Info: KFF.org)

Recoveries: 29,729 (+563)

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 70.0% (-1.1%)

Positive serology tests: 2,704 (+33)

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.