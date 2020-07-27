Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 27, 2020

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parentheses: Change from Friday.)
Cases of coronavirus: 42,485 (+2,485)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 8, 2020.
Average number of cases per day: 360 (-2)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Percent change in cases over 14 days: -9.0% (-27.1%). National average: 11.3% (-17.3%). (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.06 (-0.1)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Deaths: 829 (+9)
The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths March 8, 2020.
Average number of deaths per day: 3.6 (+0.1)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change). National average: 3.5% (-0.1%).
The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected. (Info: KFF.org)
Recoveries: 29,729 (+563)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 70.0% (-1.1%)
Positive serology tests: 2,704 (+33)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 241 (+15) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 56 (+4)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 30 (-4) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 7 (-2)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 78 (+1) In ICU in NE Iowa: 12 (-3)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 32 (+5) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 4 (no change)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 22 (+1)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 448 (+7). Percentage of total deaths: 54.0% (+0.2%)
National ranking in cases per capita: 19th (-1; Texas now 18th) (Info: KFF.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 25th (-2; Florida now 24th) (Info: KFF.org)
Positive testing rate on previous day: 7.2% (-0.1%)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days to understand virus spread.
By county in Courier coverage area
Black Hawk County:
Cases: 2,854 (+69)
Number currently infected: 754
Percent currently infected of total infections: 21.3% (+0.3%)
Recoveries: 2,038 (+44)
Deaths: 62 (+1)
Fatality rate: 2.2% (no change)
Serology positive: 694 (+1)
Total population of county currently infected: 0.6%
Total population of county ever infected: 2.7%
Bremer County:
Cases: 164 (+10)
Number currently infected: 78
Percent currently infected of total infections: 45.9% (+3.4%)
Recoveries: 79 (no change)
Deaths: 7 (no change)
Fatality rate: 4.3% (-0.2%)
Serology positive: 6 (no change)
Total population of county currently infected: 0.3%
Total population of county ever infected: 0.7%
Buchanan County:
Cases: 86 (+4)
Number currently infected: 45
Percent currently infected of total infections: 47.9% (+2.3%)
Recoveries: 44 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.1% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population of county currently infected: 0.2%
Total population of county ever infected: 0.4%
Butler County:
Cases: 97 (+9)
Number currently infected: 17
Percent currently infected of total infections: 16.8% (-0.6%)
Recoveries: 78 (+8)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.1% (-0.2%)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population of county currently infected: 0.1%
Total population of county ever infected: 0.7%
Fayette County:
Cases: 71 (+3)
Number currently infected: 38
Percent currently infected of total infections: 47.5% (-0.6%)
Recoveries: 33 (+2)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 9 (no change)
Total population of county currently infected: 0.2%
Total population of county ever infected: 0.4%
Floyd County:
Cases: 95 (-1 adjusted)
Number currently infected: 25
Percent currently infected of total infections: 24.5% (-0.7%)
Recoveries: 68 (no change)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.1% (no change)
Serology positive: 7 (no change)
Total population of county currently infected: 0.2%
Total population of county ever infected: 0.6%
Grundy County:
Cases: 65 (+4)
Number currently infected: 31
Percent currently infected of total infections: 44.3% (+0.4%)
Recoveries: 33 (+2)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.5% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 5 (no change)
Total population of county currently infected: 0.3%
Total population of county ever infected: 0.6%
Concerned about COVID-19?
