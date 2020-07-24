You are the owner of this article.
Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 24, 2020
breaking top story

Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 24, 2020

Per capita current and total infection rates in Northeast Iowa, July 24, 2020

Per capita current and total infection rates in Northeast Iowa, July 24, 2020, per IDPH and US Census data.

 Amie Rivers

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parentheses: Change from the day before.)

Cases of coronavirus: 41,000 (+491)

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 8, 2020.

New and average coronavirus cases in Iowa, July 24, 2020

New and average coronavirus cases in Iowa, July 24, 2020, per IDPH data.

Average number of cases per day: 362 (-26)

As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.

Percent change in cases over 14 days: 18.1% (-7.1%). National average: 28.6% (-1.4%). (Info: KFF.org)

Rate of spread: 1.07 (-0.4)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Rate of coronavirus spread in Iowa and nationally, July 24, 2020

Rate of coronavirus spread in Iowa and nationally, July 24, 2020, per rt.live.

Deaths: 820 (+5)

The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths March 8, 2020.

Average number of deaths per day: 3.5 (-0.3)

As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.

Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change). National average: 3.6% (no change).

The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected. (Info: KFF.org)

New and average COVID-19 deaths in Iowa, July 24, 2020

New and average COVID-19 deaths in Iowa, July 24, 2020, per IDPH data.

Recoveries: 29,166 (+303)

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 71.1% (-0.2%)

Positive serology tests: 2,671 (+13)

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 230 (-2) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 43 (+3)

Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 28 (-5) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 12 (+10)

Hospitalized in intensive care units: 72 (-1) In ICU in NE Iowa: 13 (-2)

Hospitalized on a ventilator: 27 (-5) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 4 (-1)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 21 (+1)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 441 (+4). Percentage of total deaths: 53.8% (+0.2%)

National ranking in cases per capita: 18th (-1; Nevada now 17th) (Info: KFF.org)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (no change) (Info: KFF.org)

Positive testing rate on previous day: 7.3% (+1.6%)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days to understand virus spread.

Coronavirus cases, recoveries and deaths in Northeast Iowa, July 24, 2020

Coronavirus cases, recoveries and deaths in Northeast Iowa, July 24, 2020, per IDPH data.

Northeast Iowa

Allamakee County:

Cases: 144 (+1)

Recoveries: 122 (no change)

Deaths: 4 (no change)

Fatality rate: 2.8% (no change)

Serology positive: 116 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 6.9% (+0.3%)

Benton County:

Cases: 102 (no change)

Recoveries: 81 (+1)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.0% (no change)

Serology positive: 9 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 18.0% (-0.9%)

Black Hawk County:

Cases: 2,785 (+19)

Recoveries: 1,994 (+16)

Deaths: 61 (no change)

Fatality rate: 2.2% (no change)

Serology positive: 693 (+1)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 21.0% (no change)

New and average coronavirus cases in Black Hawk County, July 24, 2020

New and average coronavirus cases in Black Hawk County, July 24, 2020, per BHC Health Dept. data. Data combines both active and serology-positive cases.

Bremer County:

Cases: 154 (+3)

Recoveries: 79 (no change)

Deaths: 7 (no change)

Fatality rate: 4.5% (-0.1%)

Serology positive: 6 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 42.5% (+1.1%)

Buchanan County:

Cases: 86 (+4)

Recoveries: 44 (no change)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.2% (no change)

Serology positive: 4 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 45.6% (+2.6%)

Butler County:

Cases: 88 (no change)

Recoveries: 70 (+3)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Fatality rate: 2.3% (no change)

Serology positive: 4 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 17.4% (-3.3%)

Cerro Gordo County:

Cases: 497 (+17)

Recoveries: 131 (+7)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Fatality rate: 3.2% (-0.1%)

Serology positive: 13 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 68.6% (-0.4%)

LTC facility outbreak: Good Shepherd Health Center (114 cases [+3], 35 recovered [+1])

Chickasaw County:

Cases: 44 (+3)

Recoveries: 37 (+2)

Deaths: 0

Fatality rate: 0%

Serology positive: 6 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 14.0% (+3.1%)

Clayton County:

Cases: 70 (+4)

Recoveries: 47 (+1)

Deaths: 3 (no change)

Fatality rate: 4.3% (-0.2%)

Serology positive: 26 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 20.8% (+2.3%)

Delaware County:

Cases: 71 (+3)

Recoveries: 58 (no change)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.4% (-0.1%)

Serology positive: 1 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 16.7% (+3.7%)

Dubuque County:

Cases: 1,311 (+34)

Recoveries: 488 (+3)

Deaths: 26 (+2)

Fatality rate: 2.0% (+0.1%)

Serology positive: 110 (+2)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 56.1% (+0.6%)

Fayette County:

Cases: 68 (+1)

Recoveries: 31 (no change)

Deaths: 0

Fatality rate: 0%

Serology positive: 9 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 48.1% (+0.7%)

Floyd County:

Cases: 96 (no change)

Recoveries: 68 (no change)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Fatality rate: 2.1% (no change)

Serology positive: 7 (+1)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 25.2% (-0.3%)

Franklin County:

Cases: 159 (+2)

Recoveries: 80 (+3)

Deaths: 3 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.9% (no change)

Serology positive: 2 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 47.2% (-1.2%)

LTC facility outbreaks (2): Rehabilitation Center of Hampton added July 22 (7 cases [+1], 1 recovered [no change]); Sheffield Care Center added July 20 (19 cases [+5], 3 recovered [+1])

Grundy County:

Cases: 61 (no change)

Recoveries: 31 (no change)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.6% (no change)

Serology positive: 5 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 43.9% (no change)

Hardin County:

Cases: 121 (+5)

Recoveries: 63 (+3)

Deaths: 0

Fatality rate: 0%

Serology positive: 2 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 47.2% (-0.3%)

Howard County:

Cases: 45 (no change)

Recoveries: 24 (no change)

Deaths: 0

Fatality rate: 0%

Serology positive: 15 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 35.0% (no change)

Marshall County:

Cases: 1,263 (+33)

Recoveries: 989 (+3)

Deaths: 21 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.7% (no change)

Serology positive: 15 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 19.8% (+1.9%)

Long-term care facility outbreak: Grandview Heights added July 7 (44 cases [+11], 4 recovered [+1])

Mitchell County:

Cases: 73 (+1)

Recoveries: 55 (+9)

Deaths: 0

Fatality rate: 0%

Serology positive: 20 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 19.4% (-8.9%)

Tama County:

Cases: 515 (+1)

Recoveries: 421 (+3)

Deaths: 29 (no change)

Fatality rate: 5.6% (no change)

Serology positive: 61 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 11.3% (-0.4%)

Winneshiek County:

Cases: 66 (no change)

Recoveries: 46 (no change)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.5% (no change)

Serology positive: 18 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 22.6% (no change)

