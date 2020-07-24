Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 24, 2020

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parentheses: Change from the day before.)
Cases of coronavirus: 41,000 (+491)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 8, 2020.
Average number of cases per day: 362 (-26)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Percent change in cases over 14 days: 18.1% (-7.1%). National average: 28.6% (-1.4%). (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.07 (-0.4)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Deaths: 820 (+5)
The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths March 8, 2020.
Average number of deaths per day: 3.5 (-0.3)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change). National average: 3.6% (no change).
The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected. (Info: KFF.org)
Recoveries: 29,166 (+303)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 71.1% (-0.2%)
Positive serology tests: 2,671 (+13)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 230 (-2) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 43 (+3)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 28 (-5) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 12 (+10)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 72 (-1) In ICU in NE Iowa: 13 (-2)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 27 (-5) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 4 (-1)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 21 (+1)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 441 (+4). Percentage of total deaths: 53.8% (+0.2%)
National ranking in cases per capita: 18th (-1; Nevada now 17th) (Info: KFF.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (no change) (Info: KFF.org)
Positive testing rate on previous day: 7.3% (+1.6%)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days to understand virus spread.
Northeast Iowa
Allamakee County:
Cases: 144 (+1)
Recoveries: 122 (no change)
Deaths: 4 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.8% (no change)
Serology positive: 116 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 6.9% (+0.3%)
Benton County:
Cases: 102 (no change)
Recoveries: 81 (+1)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.0% (no change)
Serology positive: 9 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 18.0% (-0.9%)
Black Hawk County:
Cases: 2,785 (+19)
Recoveries: 1,994 (+16)
Deaths: 61 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.2% (no change)
Serology positive: 693 (+1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 21.0% (no change)
Bremer County:
Cases: 154 (+3)
Recoveries: 79 (no change)
Deaths: 7 (no change)
Fatality rate: 4.5% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 6 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 42.5% (+1.1%)
Buchanan County:
Cases: 86 (+4)
Recoveries: 44 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.2% (no change)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 45.6% (+2.6%)
Butler County:
Cases: 88 (no change)
Recoveries: 70 (+3)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.3% (no change)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 17.4% (-3.3%)
Cerro Gordo County:
Cases: 497 (+17)
Recoveries: 131 (+7)
Deaths: 16 (no change)
Fatality rate: 3.2% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 13 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 68.6% (-0.4%)
LTC facility outbreak: Good Shepherd Health Center (114 cases [+3], 35 recovered [+1])
Chickasaw County:
Cases: 44 (+3)
Recoveries: 37 (+2)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 6 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 14.0% (+3.1%)
Clayton County:
Cases: 70 (+4)
Recoveries: 47 (+1)
Deaths: 3 (no change)
Fatality rate: 4.3% (-0.2%)
Serology positive: 26 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 20.8% (+2.3%)
Delaware County:
Cases: 71 (+3)
Recoveries: 58 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.4% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 1 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 16.7% (+3.7%)
Dubuque County:
Cases: 1,311 (+34)
Recoveries: 488 (+3)
Deaths: 26 (+2)
Fatality rate: 2.0% (+0.1%)
Serology positive: 110 (+2)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 56.1% (+0.6%)
Fayette County:
Cases: 68 (+1)
Recoveries: 31 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 9 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 48.1% (+0.7%)
Floyd County:
Cases: 96 (no change)
Recoveries: 68 (no change)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.1% (no change)
Serology positive: 7 (+1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 25.2% (-0.3%)
Franklin County:
Cases: 159 (+2)
Recoveries: 80 (+3)
Deaths: 3 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.9% (no change)
Serology positive: 2 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 47.2% (-1.2%)
LTC facility outbreaks (2): Rehabilitation Center of Hampton added July 22 (7 cases [+1], 1 recovered [no change]); Sheffield Care Center added July 20 (19 cases [+5], 3 recovered [+1])
Grundy County:
Cases: 61 (no change)
Recoveries: 31 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.6% (no change)
Serology positive: 5 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 43.9% (no change)
Hardin County:
Cases: 121 (+5)
Recoveries: 63 (+3)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 2 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 47.2% (-0.3%)
Howard County:
Cases: 45 (no change)
Recoveries: 24 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 15 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 35.0% (no change)
Marshall County:
Cases: 1,263 (+33)
Recoveries: 989 (+3)
Deaths: 21 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.7% (no change)
Serology positive: 15 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 19.8% (+1.9%)
Long-term care facility outbreak: Grandview Heights added July 7 (44 cases [+11], 4 recovered [+1])
Mitchell County:
Cases: 73 (+1)
Recoveries: 55 (+9)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 20 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 19.4% (-8.9%)
Tama County:
Cases: 515 (+1)
Recoveries: 421 (+3)
Deaths: 29 (no change)
Fatality rate: 5.6% (no change)
Serology positive: 61 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 11.3% (-0.4%)
Winneshiek County:
Cases: 66 (no change)
Recoveries: 46 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.5% (no change)
Serology positive: 18 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 22.6% (no change)
Concerned about COVID-19?
