Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 23, 2020: More than 40K cases

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parentheses: Change from the day before.)
Cases of coronavirus: 40,509 (+716)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 8, 2020.
Average number of cases per day: 388 (-20)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Percent change in cases over 14 days: 25.2% (no change). National average: 30.0% (no change). (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.11 (no change)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Deaths: 815 (+11)
The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths March 8, 2020.
Average number of deaths per day: 3.8 (+0.1)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change). National average: 3.6% (-0.1%).
The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected. (Info: KFF.org)
Recoveries: 28,863 (+256)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 71.3% (-0.6%)
Positive serology tests: 2,658 (+17)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 232 (+8) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 40 (-3)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 33 (+4) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 2 (-4)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 73 (+2) In ICU in NE Iowa: 15 (+1)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 32 (+1) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 5 (no change)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 20 (no change)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 437 (+4). Percentage of total deaths: 53.6% (-0.3%)
National ranking in cases per capita: 17th (no change) (Info: KFF.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (no change) (Info: KFF.org)
Positive testing rate: 5.7% (-0.1%)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days to understand virus spread.
Northeast Iowa
Allamakee County:
Cases: 143 (no change)
Recoveries: 122 (+1)
Deaths: 4 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.8% (no change)
Serology positive: 116 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 6.6% (-0.4%)
Benton County:
Cases: 102 (+5)
Recoveries: 80 (+10)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.0% (no change)
Serology positive: 9 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 18.9% (-5.6%)
Black Hawk County:
Cases: 2,766 (+42)
Recoveries: 1,978 (+13)
Deaths: 61 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.2% (no change)
Serology positive: 692 (+2)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 21.0% (+0.5%)
Bremer County:
Cases: 151 (+8)
Recoveries: 79 (no change)
Deaths: 7 (no change)
Fatality rate: 4.6% (-0.3%)
Serology positive: 6 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 41.4% (+3.1%)
Buchanan County:
Cases: 82 (+5)
Recoveries: 44 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.2% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 43.0% (+3.5%)
Butler County:
Cases: 88 (+3)
Recoveries: 67 (+2)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.3% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 20.7% (+0.5%)
Cerro Gordo County:
Cases: 480 (+23)
Recoveries: 124 (+15)
Deaths: 16 (+2)
Fatality rate: 3.3% (+0.2%)
Serology positive: 13 (+1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 69.0% (-2.2%)
LTC facility outbreak: Good Shepherd Health Center (111 cases [+6], 34 recovered [+10])
Chickasaw County:
Cases: 40 (+1)
Recoveries: 35 (+2)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 6 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 10.9% (-2.1%)
Clayton County:
Cases: 66 (+3)
Recoveries: 46 (+1)
Deaths: 3 (no change)
Fatality rate: 4.5% (-0.3%)
Serology positive: 26 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 18.5% (+1.6%)
Delaware County:
Cases: 68 (+1)
Recoveries: 58 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.5% (no change)
Serology positive: 1 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 13.0% (+1.2%)
Dubuque County:
Cases: 1,277 (+38)
Recoveries: 485 (+2)
Deaths: 24 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.9% (no change)
Serology positive: 108 (+1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 55.5% (+1.1%)
Fayette County:
Cases: 67 (+2)
Recoveries: 31 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 9 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 47.4% (+1.5%)
Floyd County:
Cases: 96 (+1)
Recoveries: 68 (+2)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.1% (no change)
Serology positive: 6 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 25.5% (-1.2%)
Franklin County:
Cases: 157 (+11)
Recoveries: 77 (+1)
Deaths: 3 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.9% (-0.2%)
Serology positive: 2 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 48.4% (+3.1%)
LTC facility outbreaks (2): Rehabilitation Center of Hampton added July 22 (6 cases [no change], 1 recovered[no change]); Sheffield Care Center added July 20 (14 cases [no change], 2 recovered [no change])
Grundy County:
Cases: 61 (+3)
Recoveries: 31 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.6% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 5 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 43.9% (+2.6%)
Hardin County:
Cases: 116 (+7)
Recoveries: 60 (+3)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 2 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 47.5% (+0.7%)
Howard County:
Cases: 45 (+3)
Recoveries: 24 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 15 (+1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 35.0% (+2.9%)
Marshall County:
Cases: 1,230 (+22)
Recoveries: 986 (+2)
Deaths: 21 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.7% (no change)
Serology positive: 15 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 17.9% (+1.3%)
Long-term care facility outbreak: Grandview Heights added July 7 (33 cases [no change], 3 recovered [no change])
Mitchell County:
Cases: 72 (+2)
Recoveries: 46 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 20 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 28.3% (+1.6%)
Tama County:
Cases: 514 (+3)
Recoveries: 418 (no change)
Deaths: 29 (no change)
Fatality rate: 5.6% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 61 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 11.7% (+0.5%)
Winneshiek County:
Cases: 66 (+4)
Recoveries: 46 (+1)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.5% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 18 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 22.6% (+2.6%)
