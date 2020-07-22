Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 22, 2020

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parentheses: Change from the day before.)
Cases of coronavirus: 39,793 (+374)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 8, 2020.
Average number of cases per day: 408 (no change)
Over a seven-day average.
Percent change in cases over 14 days: 25.2% (+11.7%). National average: 30.0% (-7.2%). (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.11 (-0.02)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Deaths: 804 (+11)
The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths March 8, 2020.
Average number of deaths per day: 3.7 (no change)
Over a seven-day average.
Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change). National average: 3.7% (-0.1%).
The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected. (Info: KFF.org)
Recoveries: 28,607 (+288)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 71.9% (+0.1%)
Positive serology tests: 2,641 (+14)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 224 (+1) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 43 (+4)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 29 (+6) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 6 (no change)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 71 (-3) In ICU in NE Iowa: 14 (+2)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 31 (-1) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 5 (+1)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 20 facilities (+3)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 433 (+7). Percentage of total deaths: 53.9% (+0.2%)
National ranking in cases per capita: 17th (no change) (Info: KFF.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (no change) (Info: KFF.org)
Positive testing rate: 5.8% (-0.6%)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days to understand virus spread.
Northeast Iowa
Allamakee County:
Cases: 143 (+1)
Recoveries: 121 (+1)
Deaths: 4 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.8% (no change)
Serology positive: 116 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 7.0% (no change)
Benton County:
Cases: 97 (+3)
Recoveries: 70 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.0% (no change)
Serology positive: 9 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 24.5% (+2.2%)
Black Hawk County:
Cases: 2,724 (+17)
Recoveries: 1,965 (+33)
Deaths: 61 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.2% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 690 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 20.5% (no change)
Bremer County:
Cases: 143 (+3)
Recoveries: 79 (no change)
Deaths: 7 (no change)
Fatality rate: 4.9% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 6 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 38.3% (+1.3%)
Buchanan County:
Cases: 77 (+1)
Recoveries: 44 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.3% (no change)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 39.5% (+0.7%)
Butler County:
Cases: 85 (+1)
Recoveries: 65 (no change)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.4% (no change)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 20.2% (+0.9%)
Cerro Gordo County:
Cases: 457 (+5)
Recoveries: 109 (+1)
Deaths: 14 (+1)
Fatality rate: 3.1% (+0.2%)
Serology positive: 12 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 71.2% (-0.1%)
LTC facility outbreak: Good Shepherd Health Center (105 cases [no change], 24 recovered [+1])
Chickasaw County:
Cases: 39 (-2 adjusted)
Recoveries: 33 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 6 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 13.0% (-4%)
Clayton County:
Cases: 63 (+2)
Recoveries: 45 (no change)
Deaths: 3 (no change)
Fatality rate: 4.8% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 26 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 16.9% (+2.0%)
Delaware County:
Cases: 67 (+1)
Recoveries: 58 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.5% (no change)
Serology positive: 1 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 11.8% (+1.3%)
Dubuque County:
Cases: 1,239 (+22)
Recoveries: 483 (+2)
Deaths: 24 (+1)
Fatality rate: 1.9% (no change)
Serology positive: 107 (+2)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 54.4% (+0.5%)
Fayette County:
Cases: 65 (no change)
Recoveries: 31 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 9 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 45.9% (no change)
Floyd County:
Cases: 95 (+1)
Recoveries: 66 (no change)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.1% (no change)
Serology positive: 6 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 26.7% (+0.7%)
Franklin County:
Cases: 146 (+1)
Recoveries: 76 (+5)
Deaths: 3 (+3)
Fatality rate: 2.1%
Serology positive: 2 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 45.3% (-5%)
LTC facility outbreaks (2): Rehabilitation Center of Hampton added July 22 (6 cases, 1 recovered); Sheffield Care Center added July 20 (14 cases [+5], 2 recovered [+1])
Grundy County:
Cases: 58 (no change)
Recoveries: 31 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (+1)
Fatality rate: 1.7%
Serology positive: 5 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 41.3% (-1.6%)
Hardin County:
Cases: 109 (no change)
Recoveries: 57 (+2)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 2 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 46.8% (-1.9%)
Howard County:
Cases: 42 (no change)
Recoveries: 24 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 14 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 32.1% (no change)
Marshall County:
Cases: 1,208 (+10)
Recoveries: 984 (+4)
Deaths: 21 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.7% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 15 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 16.6% (+0.4%)
Long-term care facility outbreak: Grandview Heights added July 7 (33 cases [no change], 3 recovered [no change])
Mitchell County:
Cases: 70 (+2)
Recoveries: 46 (+2)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 20 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 26.7% (-0.6%)
Tama County:
Cases: 511 (+1)
Recoveries: 418 (+1)
Deaths: 29 (no change)
Fatality rate: 5.7% (no change)
Serology positive: 61 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 11.2% (no change)
Winneshiek County:
Cases: 62 (+4)
Recoveries: 45 (+1)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.6% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 18 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 20.0% (+2.9%)
