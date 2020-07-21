Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 21, 2020

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parentheses: Change from the day before.)
Cases of coronavirus: 39,419 (+512)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began in March 2020.
Average cases per day: 408 (+17)
Percent change in cases over 14 days: 13.5% (no change). National average: 37.2% (no change). (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.13 (no change)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Deaths: 793 (+5)
The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths in March 2020.
Average deaths per day: 3.2 (-0.4)
Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change). National average: 3.8% (no change).
The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected. (Info: KFF.org)
Recoveries: 28,319 (+369)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 71.8% (no change)
Positive serology tests: 2,627 (+20)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 223 (+2) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 39 (-1)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 23 (+2) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 6 (+4)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 74 (-2) In ICU in NE Iowa: 12 (-3)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 32 (+2) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 4 (+1)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 17 facilities (+1)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 426 (+5). Percentage of total deaths: 53.7% (no change)
National ranking in cases per capita: 17th (no change) (Info: KFF.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (no change) (Info: KFF.org)
Positive testing rate: 6.4% (-0.1%)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days to understand virus spread.
Northeast Iowa
Allamakee County:
Cases: 142 (+3)
Recoveries: 120 (+4)
Deaths: 4 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.8% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 116
Percent currently infected of total infections: 7.0%
Benton County:
Cases: 94 (+1)
Recoveries: 70 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.0% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 9
Percent currently infected of total infections: 22.3%
Black Hawk County:
Cases: 2,707 (+13)
Recoveries: 1,932 (+19)
Deaths: 61 (+1)
Fatality rate: 2.3% (no change)
Serology positive: 690
Percent currently infected of total infections: 20.5%
Bremer County:
Cases: 140 (+5)
Recoveries: 79 (no change)
Deaths: 7 (no change)
Fatality rate: 5.0% (-0.2%)
Serology positive: 6
Percent currently infected of total infections: 37.0%
Buchanan County:
Cases: 76 (+3)
Recoveries: 44 (+2)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.3% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 4
Percent currently infected of total infections: 38.8%
Butler County:
Cases: 84 (+3)
Recoveries: 65 (+1)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.4% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 4
Percent currently infected of total infections: 19.3%
Cerro Gordo County:
Cases: 452 (+17)
Recoveries: 108 (+44)
Deaths: 13
Fatality rate: 2.9%
Serology positive: 12
Percent currently infected of total infections: 71.3%
LTC facility outbreak: Good Shepherd Health Center (105 cases [-1 adjusted], 23 recovered [+2])
Chickasaw County:
Cases: 41 (+1)
Recoveries: 33 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 6
Percent currently infected of total infections: 17.0%
Clayton County:
Cases: 61 (+3)
Recoveries: 45 (+3)
Deaths: 3 (no change)
Fatality rate: 4.9% (-0.3%)
Serology positive: 26
Percent currently infected of total infections: 14.9%
Delaware County:
Cases: 66 (no change)
Recoveries: 58 (+2)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.5% (no change)
Serology positive: 1
Percent currently infected of total infections: 10.5%
Dubuque County:
Cases: 1,217 (+25)
Recoveries: 481 (+11)
Deaths: 23 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.9% (no change)
Serology positive: 105
Percent currently infected of total infections: 53.9%
Fayette County:
Cases: 65 (no change)
Recoveries: 31 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 9
Percent currently infected of total infections: 45.9%
Floyd County:
Cases: 94 (no change)
Recoveries: 66 (no change)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.1% (no change)
Serology positive: 6
Percent currently infected of total infections: 26.0%
Franklin County:
Cases: 145 (+10)
Recoveries: 71 (+1)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 2
Percent currently infected of total infections: 50.3%
LTC facility outbreak: Sheffield Care Center added July 20 (9 cases [+2], 1 recovered [+1])
Grundy County:
Cases: 58 (+1)
Recoveries: 31 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 5
Percent currently infected of total infections: 42.9%
Hardin County:
Cases: 109 (+4)
Recoveries: 55 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 2
Percent currently infected of total infections: 48.7%
Howard County:
Cases: 42 (no change)
Recoveries: 24 (+1)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 14
Percent currently infected of total infections: 32.1%
Marshall County:
Cases: 1,198 (+11
Recoveries: 980 (+6)
Deaths: 21 (+1)
Fatality rate: 1.8% (+0.1%)
Serology positive: 15
Percent currently infected of total infections: 16.2%
Long-term care facility outbreak: Grandview Heights added July 7 (33 cases [no change], 3 recovered [no change])
Mitchell County:
Cases: 68 (+1)
Recoveries: 44 (+3
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 20
Percent currently infected of total infections: 27.3%
Tama County:
Cases: 510 (+1)
Recoveries: 417 (no change)
Deaths: 29 (no change)
Fatality rate: 5.7% (no change)
Serology positive: 61
Percent currently infected of total infections: 11.2%
Winneshiek County:
Cases: 58 (+1)
Recoveries: 44 (+5)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.7% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 18
Percent currently infected of total infections: 17.1%
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.