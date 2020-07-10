Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 10, 2020

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parenthesis: how the number has changed since the day before.)
Cases of coronavirus: 33,761 (+1,418)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began in March 2020.
7-day average of cases: 401 (+22)
Percent change in cases over 14 days: 19.2% (-15.3%). National average: 62.6% (-8.9%). (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.14 (-0.02)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Deaths: 740 (+1)
The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths in March 2020.
7-day average of deaths: 2.4 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.2% (-0.1%) National average: 4.3% (-0.1%)
The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected. (Info: KFF.org)
Recoveries: 25,789 (-443 adjusted) (A call to IDPH spokesperson Amy McCoy on why recoveries were adjusted so heavily was not immediately returned.)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 76.4% (-4.7%)
Positive serology tests: 2,406 (+14)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 169 (+1) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 24 (+3)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 19 (-13) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 2 (-3)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 54 (+5) In ICU in NE Iowa: 7 (+2)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 26 (+4) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 0 (no change)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 15 facilities (-2)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 392 (+2), 53% of total deaths (+0.1%)
National ranking in cases per capita: 14th (+1; Nebraska now 15th) (Info: KFF.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 22nd (no change) (Info: KFF.org)
Positive testing rate: 9.3% (-0.1%)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days to understand virus spread.
Northeast Iowa
Allamakee County:
Cases: 137 (+2)
Recoveries: 116 (-1 adjusted)
Deaths: 4 (no change)
Currently infected: 17 (+3)
Fatality rate: 2.9% (-0.1%)
Infection rate per capita: 1.8% (no change)
Benton County:
Cases: 74 (+5)
Recoveries: 54 (+3)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 19 (+2)
Fatality rate: 1.4% (-0.1%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Black Hawk County:
Cases: 2,437 (+51)
Recoveries: 1,867 (-17 adjusted)
Deaths: 59 (+1)
Currently infected: 511 (+67)
Fatality rate: 2.4% (no change)
Infection rate per capita: 2.4% (+0.1%)
Bremer County:
Cases: 105 (+3)
Recoveries: 79 (-1 adjusted)
Deaths: 7 (no change)
Currently infected: 19 (+4)
Fatality rate: 6.7% (-0.2%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (+0.1%)
Buchanan County:
Cases: 62 (+1)
Recoveries: 39 (+2)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 22 (-1)
Fatality rate: 1.6% (no change)
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Butler County:
Cases: 62 (+2)
Recoveries: 48 (-1 adjusted)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Currently infected: 12 (+3)
Fatality rate: 3.2% (-0.1%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (+0.1%)
Cerro Gordo County:
Cases: 229 (+11)
Recoveries: 64 (-45 adjusted)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 164 (+56)
Fatality rate: 0.4% (-0.1%)
LTC facility outbreak: Good Shepherd Health Center (65 cases [+1], 0 recovered [-42 adjusted])
Infection rate per capita: 0.6% (+0.1%)
Chickasaw County:
Cases: 29 (-1 adjusted)
Recoveries: 28 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 1 (-1)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Clayton County:
Cases: 47 (+1)
Recoveries: 36 (no change)
Deaths: 3 (no change)
Currently infected: 8 (+1)
Fatality rate: 6.4% (-0.1%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)
Delaware County:
Cases: 55 (+1)
Recoveries: 44 (+3)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 10 (+2)
Fatality rate: 1.8% (-0.1%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Dubuque County:
Cases: 862 (+57)
Recoveries: 422 (-20 adjusted)
Deaths: 22 (no change)
Currently infected: 418 (+77)
Fatality rate: 2.6% (-0.1%)
Infection rate per capita: 1.0% (+0.1%)
Fayette County:
Cases: 55 (+2)
Recoveries: 31 (-2 adjusted)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 24 (+4)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Floyd County:
Cases: 75 (-1 adjusted)
Recoveries: 57 (-3 adjusted)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Currently infected: 16 (+2)
Fatality rate: 2.7% (+0.1%)
Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)
Franklin County:
Cases: 103 (+5)
Recoveries: 62 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 41 (+5)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 1.0% (no change)
Grundy County:
Cases: 46 (+4)
Recoveries: 26 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 20 (+4)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.4% (no change)
Hardin County:
Cases: 88 (+2)
Recoveries: 44 (-6 adjusted)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 44 (+8)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)
Howard County:
Cases: 37 (-1 adjusted)
Recoveries: 16 (+1)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 21 (-2)
Fatality rate: 0%
Long-term care facility outbreak: Evans Memorial Home added July 7 (4 cases [no change], 0 recovered [no change])
Infection rate per capita: 0.5% (no change)
Marshall County:
Cases: 1,070 (+6)
Recoveries: 946 (-4 adjusted)
Deaths: 19 (no change)
Currently infected: 105 (+10)
Fatality rate: 1.8% (no change)
Long-term care facility outbreak: Grandview Heights added July 7 (5 cases [no change], 0 recovered [-2 adjusted])
Infection rate per capita: 2.7% (no change)
Mitchell County:
Cases: 44 (+1)
Recoveries: 31 (+8)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 13 (-7)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.6% (no change)
Tama County:
Cases: 481 (+5)
Recoveries: 401 (-4 adjusted)
Deaths: 29 (no change)
Currently infected: 51 (+9)
Fatality rate: 6.0% (-0.1%)
Infection rate per capita: 3.2% (+0.1%)
Winneshiek County:
Cases: 43 (no change)
Recoveries: 25 (+1)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 18 (-1)
Fatality rate: 0%
Infection rate per capita: 0.3% (no change)
Concerned about COVID-19?
