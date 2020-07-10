Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 10, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parenthesis: how the number has changed since the day before.)

Cases of coronavirus: 33,761 (+1,418)

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began in March 2020.

7-day average of cases: 401 (+22)

Percent change in cases over 14 days: 19.2% (-15.3%). National average: 62.6% (-8.9%). (Info: KFF.org)

Rate of spread: 1.14 (-0.02)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Deaths: 740 (+1)