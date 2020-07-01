Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 1, 2020

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parenthesis: how the number has changed since the day before.)
Cases of coronavirus: 29,290 (+349)
The total number of people who tested positive for an active novel coronavirus infection since testing began in March 2020.
7-day average of cases: 391 (+13)
Percent change in cases over 14 days: 34.1% (+4%). National average: 82.4% (-0.4%). (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.07 (+0.01)
The average number of people who become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Deaths: 714 (+5)
The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths in March 2020.
7-day average of deaths: 3.9 (+0.5)
Fatality rate: 2.5% (no change) National average: 4.9% (no change)
The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected. (Info: KFF.org)
Recoveries: 23,447 (+336)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 80.1%
Positive serology tests: 2,311 (+12)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 149 (+16)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 29 (+4)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 37 (+3)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 21 (+1)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 20 facilities (no change), 366 deaths (+1)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive. Facilities are removed from the list when no longer in outbreak status, but deaths remain.
National ranking in cases per capita: 13th (no change)
The number of cases as a percentage of the total population of a state. (Info: KFF.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 21st (no change)
The number of deaths as a percentage of the total population of a state. (Info: KFF.org)
Positive testing rate: 9.5% (no change)
The World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 10% to understand virus activity in an area.
Northeast Iowa
Allamakee County:
Cases: 126 (+3)
Recoveries: 115 (no change)
Deaths: 4 (no change)
Currently infected: 7 (+3)
Fatality rate: 3.2% (-0.1%)
Benton County:
Cases: 58 (no change)
Recoveries: 43 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 14 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.7% (no change)
Black Hawk County:
Cases: 2,111 (+24)
Recoveries: 1,783 (+9)
Deaths: 58 (+1)
Currently infected: 270 (+14)
Fatality rate: 2.7% (no change)
Bremer County:
Cases: 88 (no change)
Recoveries: 78 (no change)
Deaths: 6 (no change)
Currently infected: 4 (no change)
Fatality rate: 6.8% (no change)
Buchanan County:
Cases: 46 (+2)
Recoveries: 34 (+1)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 11 (+1)
Fatality rate: 2.2% (-0.1%)
Butler County:
Cases: 47 (+2)
Recoveries: 34 (+2)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Currently infected: 11 (no change)
Fatality rate: 4.3% (-0.1%)
Cerro Gordo County:
Cases: 102 (+2)
Recoveries: 45 (+1)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 56 (+1)
Fatality rate: 0.9% (-0.1%)
Chickasaw County:
Cases: 27 (+2)
Recoveries: 20 (+1)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 7 (+1)
Fatality rate: 0%
Clayton County:
Cases: 39 (+1)
Recoveries: 33 (no change)
Deaths: 3 (no change)
Currently infected: 3 (+1)
Fatality rate: 7.7% (-0.2%)
Delaware County:
Cases: 41 (no change)
Recoveries: 33 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Currently infected: 7 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.4% (no change)
Dubuque County:
Cases: 529 (+23)
Recoveries: 376 (+4)
Deaths: 22 (no change)
Currently infected: 131 (+19)
Fatality rate: 4.2% (-0.2%)
Fayette County:
Cases: 34 (+1)
Recoveries: 30 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 4 (+1)
Fatality rate: 0%
Floyd County:
Cases: 66 (+1)
Recoveries: 41 (+2)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Currently infected: 23 (-1)
Fatality rate: 3.0% (-0.1%)
Franklin County:
Cases: 77 (+3)
Recoveries: 44 (+1)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 33 (+2)
Fatality rate: 0%
Grundy County:
Cases: 34 (+1)
Recoveries: 22 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 12 (+1)
Fatality rate: 0%
Hardin County:
Cases: 63 (-1 adjusted)
Recoveries: 33 (+2)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 30 (-3)
Fatality rate: 0%
Howard County:
Cases: 27 (+5)
Recoveries: 12 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 15 (+5)
Fatality rate: 0%
Marshall County:
Cases: 1,013 (+2)
Recoveries: 914 (+3)
Deaths: 18 (no change)
Currently infected: 81 (-1)
Fatality rate: 1.8% (no change)
Mitchell County:
Cases: 29 (+7)
Recoveries: 9 (+1)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 20 (+6)
Fatality rate: 0%
Tama County:
Cases: 445 (+4)
Recoveries: 395 (no change)
Deaths: 29 (no change)
Currently infected: 21 (+4)
Fatality rate: 6.5% (-0.1%)
Winneshiek County:
Cases: 31 (+3)
Recoveries: 24 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Currently infected: 7 (+3)
Fatality rate: 0%
