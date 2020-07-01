You are the owner of this article.
Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 1, 2020
Today's Iowa coronavirus update for July 1, 2020

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parenthesis: how the number has changed since the day before.)

Cases of coronavirus: 29,290 (+349)

The total number of people who tested positive for an active novel coronavirus infection since testing began in March 2020.

7-day average of cases: 391 (+13)

Percent change in cases over 14 days: 34.1% (+4%). National average: 82.4% (-0.4%). (Info: KFF.org)

Rate of spread: 1.07 (+0.01)

The average number of people who become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Deaths: 714 (+5)

The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths in March 2020.

7-day average of deaths: 3.9 (+0.5)

Fatality rate: 2.5% (no change) National average: 4.9% (no change)

The percentage of deaths out of the total number of infected. (Info: KFF.org)

Recoveries: 23,447 (+336)

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 80.1%

Positive serology tests: 2,311 (+12)

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 149 (+16)

Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 29 (+4)

Hospitalized in intensive care units: 37 (+3)

Hospitalized on a ventilator: 21 (+1)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 20 facilities (no change), 366 deaths (+1)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive. Facilities are removed from the list when no longer in outbreak status, but deaths remain.

National ranking in cases per capita: 13th (no change)

The number of cases as a percentage of the total population of a state. (Info: KFF.org)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 21st (no change)

The number of deaths as a percentage of the total population of a state. (Info: KFF.org)

Positive testing rate: 9.5% (no change)

The World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 10% to understand virus activity in an area.

Northeast Iowa

Allamakee County:

Cases: 126 (+3)

Recoveries: 115 (no change)

Deaths: 4 (no change)

Currently infected: 7 (+3)

Fatality rate: 3.2% (-0.1%)

Benton County:

Cases: 58 (no change)

Recoveries: 43 (no change)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Currently infected: 14 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.7% (no change)

Black Hawk County:

Cases: 2,111 (+24)

Recoveries: 1,783 (+9)

Deaths: 58 (+1)

Currently infected: 270 (+14)

Fatality rate: 2.7% (no change)

Bremer County:

Cases: 88 (no change)

Recoveries: 78 (no change)

Deaths: 6 (no change)

Currently infected: 4 (no change)

Fatality rate: 6.8% (no change)

Buchanan County:

Cases: 46 (+2)

Recoveries: 34 (+1)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Currently infected: 11 (+1)

Fatality rate: 2.2% (-0.1%)

Butler County:

Cases: 47 (+2)

Recoveries: 34 (+2)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Currently infected: 11 (no change)

Fatality rate: 4.3% (-0.1%)

Cerro Gordo County:

Cases: 102 (+2)

Recoveries: 45 (+1)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Currently infected: 56 (+1)

Fatality rate: 0.9% (-0.1%)

Chickasaw County:

Cases: 27 (+2)

Recoveries: 20 (+1)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 7 (+1)

Fatality rate: 0%

Clayton County:

Cases: 39 (+1)

Recoveries: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 3 (no change)

Currently infected: 3 (+1)

Fatality rate: 7.7% (-0.2%)

Delaware County:

Cases: 41 (no change)

Recoveries: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Currently infected: 7 (no change)

Fatality rate: 2.4% (no change)

Dubuque County:

Cases: 529 (+23)

Recoveries: 376 (+4)

Deaths: 22 (no change)

Currently infected: 131 (+19)

Fatality rate: 4.2% (-0.2%)

Fayette County:

Cases: 34 (+1)

Recoveries: 30 (no change)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 4 (+1)

Fatality rate: 0%

Floyd County:

Cases: 66 (+1)

Recoveries: 41 (+2)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Currently infected: 23 (-1)

Fatality rate: 3.0% (-0.1%)

Franklin County:

Cases: 77 (+3)

Recoveries: 44 (+1)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 33 (+2)

Fatality rate: 0%

Grundy County:

Cases: 34 (+1)

Recoveries: 22 (no change)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 12 (+1)

Fatality rate: 0%

Hardin County:

Cases: 63 (-1 adjusted)

Recoveries: 33 (+2)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 30 (-3)

Fatality rate: 0%

Howard County:

Cases: 27 (+5)

Recoveries: 12 (no change)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 15 (+5)

Fatality rate: 0%

Marshall County:

Cases: 1,013 (+2)

Recoveries: 914 (+3)

Deaths: 18 (no change)

Currently infected: 81 (-1)

Fatality rate: 1.8% (no change)

Mitchell County:

Cases: 29 (+7)

Recoveries: 9 (+1)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 20 (+6)

Fatality rate: 0%

Tama County:

Cases: 445 (+4)

Recoveries: 395 (no change)

Deaths: 29 (no change)

Currently infected: 21 (+4)

Fatality rate: 6.5% (-0.1%)

Winneshiek County:

Cases: 31 (+3)

Recoveries: 24 (no change)

Deaths: 0

Currently infected: 7 (+3)

Fatality rate: 0%

