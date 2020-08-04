Today's Iowa coronavirus update for Aug. 4, 2020

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before a state reopens.

Deaths: 885 (+7)

The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths March 8, 2020.

Average number of deaths per day: 2.9 (+0.1)

As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.

National ranking in cases per capita in last 7 days: 20th (Info: kff.org)

National ranking in deaths per capita in last 7 days: 25th (Info: kff.org)

Recoveries: 33,925 (+810)