Today's Iowa coronavirus update for Aug. 4, 2020

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parentheses: Change from Friday.)
Cases of coronavirus: 45,982 (+181)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 8, 2020.
Average number of cases per day: 369 (-10)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Percent change in cases over 14 days: -1.1% (no change). National average: -7.3% (no change). (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.04 (+0.04)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate on previous day: 5.2% (-3.0%)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before a state reopens.
Deaths: 885 (+7)
The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths March 8, 2020.
Average number of deaths per day: 2.9 (+0.1)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
National ranking in cases per capita in last 7 days: 20th (Info: kff.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita in last 7 days: 25th (Info: kff.org)
Recoveries: 33,925 (+810)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 73.8% (+1.5%)
Positive serology tests: 2,774 (+6)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 243 (+2) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 51 (-6)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 24 (-3) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 6 (-1)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 75 (-3) In ICU in NE Iowa: 14 (-4)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 32 (+1) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 6 (no change)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 24 (+2)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 476 (+3). Percentage of total deaths: 53.8% (-0.1%)
By county in Courier coverage area
Black Hawk County:
Cases: 3,0077 (+10)
Recoveries: 2,326 (+66)
Number currently infected: 619 (-56)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 16.7% (-1.6%)
Deaths: 62 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.1% (no change)
Serology positive: 700 (+2)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.8% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 16.9 (-2.8)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com:
14-day average positive testing rate: 7.9% (no change)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 54.8% (no change)
- Female: 45.2% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-17: 4.9% (no change)
- 18-40: 53.4% (no change)
- 41-60: 30.5% (no change)
- 61-80: 9.1% (no change)
- 80+: 2.2% (no change)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 10.8% (no change)
- Black: 25.3% (no change)
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.2% (no change)
- White: 61.7% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 16.3% (no change)
- Non-Hispanic: 83.7% (no change)
Hospitalization rate: 4.3% (no change)
Bremer County:
Cases: 189 (+2)
Recoveries: 93 (+1)
Number currently infected: 89 (+1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 45.6% (no change)
Deaths: 7 (no change)
Fatality rate: 3.7% (no change)
Serology positive: 6 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.4% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.8% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.1 (-0.2)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Buchanan County:
Cases: 111 (+1)
Recoveries: 59 (+1)
Number currently infected: 51 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 44.3% (-0.4%)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.9% (no change)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.5% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 2.8 (-0.6)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Butler County:
Cases: 114 (+1)
Recoveries: 96 (+2)
Number currently infected: 16 (-1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 13.6% (-0.9%)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.8% (no change)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.8% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 2.1 (-0.2)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Fayette County:
Cases: 81 (+1)
Recoveries: 55 (+4)
Number currently infected: 26 (-3)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 28.3% (-3.6%)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 11 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.1% (-0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 0.5% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 1.4 (+0.1)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Floyd County:
Cases: 129 (+3)
Recoveries: 90 (no change)
Number currently infected: 37 (+3)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 27.2% (+1.6%)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.6% (no change)
Serology positive: 7 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.9% (+0.1%)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.9 (+0.5)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Grundy County:
Cases: 74 (+2)
Recoveries: 42 (+2)
Number currently infected: 31 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 39.2% (-1.1%)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.4% (no change)
Serology positive: 5 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.6% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 1.3 (+0.3)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.