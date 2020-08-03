You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's Iowa coronavirus update for Aug. 3, 2020
0 comments
breaking top story

Today's Iowa coronavirus update for Aug. 3, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
New and average coronavirus cases in Iowa, Aug. 3, 2020

New and average coronavirus cases in Iowa, Aug. 3, 2020, per IDPH.

 Amie Rivers

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parentheses: Change from Friday.)

Cases of coronavirus: 45,801 (+1,326)

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 8, 2020.

Average number of cases per day: 379 (-1)

As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.

Percent change in cases over 14 days: -1.1% (+11.6%). National average: -7.3% (-10.1%). (Info: KFF.org)

Rate of spread: 1.00 (-0.03)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Rate of coronavirus spread in Iowa and U.S., Aug. 3, 2020

Rate of coronavirus spread in Iowa and U.S., Aug. 3, 2020, per rt.live.

Positive testing rate on previous day: 8.2% (+0.2%)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before a state reopens.

Deaths: 878 (+13)

The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths March 8, 2020.

Average number of deaths per day: 3.9 (-0.5)

As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.

New and average coronavirus deaths in Iowa, Aug. 3, 2020

New and average coronavirus deaths in Iowa, Aug. 3, 2020, per IDPH.

National ranking in cases per capita in last 7 days: 21st (Info: nytimes.com)

National ranking in deaths per capita in last 7 days: 19th (Info: nytimes.com)

Recoveries: 33,115 (+612)

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 72.3% (-0.8%)

Positive serology tests: 2,768 (+28)

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.

Number of current infections: 11,808 (+701)

The number of cases minus the number of recoveries and deaths.

Percent currently infected of total infections: 24.3% (+0.8%)

The number of current infections out of the number of total infections plus serology positive cases.

Percentage of coronavirus infection current in Northeast Iowa, Aug. 3, 2020

Percentage of coronavirus infection current in Northeast Iowa, Aug. 3, 2020, per IDPH.

Total population of state currently infected: 0.4% (no change)

The total number of current infections divided by the state population estimate of 3,155,100.

Total population of state ever infected: 1.5% (no change)

Based on U.S. Census population estimate of Iowa of 3,155,100, combining total cases and serology positive cases.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 241 (+10) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 57 (+6)

Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 27 (-1) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 7 (no change)

Hospitalized in intensive care units: 78 (+3) In ICU in NE Iowa: 18 (+2)

Hospitalized on a ventilator: 31 (+2) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 6 (+3)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 22 (no change)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 473 (+5). Percentage of total deaths: 53.9% (-0.2%)

By county in Courier coverage area

Infection rates by population in Northeast Iowa, Aug. 3, 2020

Infection rates by population in Northeast Iowa, Aug. 3, 2020, per IDPH and U.S. Census data.

Black Hawk County:

Cases: 2,997 (+44)

Recoveries: 2,260 (+29)

Number currently infected: 675 (+15)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 18.3% (+0.2%)

Deaths: 62 (no change)

Fatality rate: 2.1% (no change)

Serology positive: 700 (+2)

Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.8% (no change)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 19.7 (-4.3)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (-0.1)

Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com:

14-day average positive testing rate: 7.9%

Reported cases by sex:

  • Male: 54.8% (no change)
  • Female: 45.2% (no change)

Reported cases by age:

  • 0-17: 4.9% (no change)
  • 18-40: 53.4% (no change)
  • 41-60: 30.5% (no change)
  • 61-80: 9.1% (no change)
  • 80+: 2.2% (no change)

Reported cases by race:

  • Asian: 10.8% (no change)
  • Black: 25.3% (no change)
  • Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.2% (no change)
  • White: 61.7% (no change)

Reported cases by ethnicity:

  • Hispanic/Latinx: 16.3% (no change)
  • Non-Hispanic: 83.7% (no change)

Hospitalization rate: 4.3% (no change)

Bremer County:

Cases: 187 (+8)

Recoveries: 92 (+4)

Number currently infected: 88 (+4)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 45.6% (+0.2%)

Deaths: 7 (no change)

Fatality rate: 3.7% (-0.2%)

Serology positive: 6 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.4% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 0.8% (+0.1%)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.3 (-0.2)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Buchanan County:

Cases: 110 (+7)

Recoveries: 58 (+3)

Number currently infected: 51 (+4)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 44.7% (+0.8%)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 0.9% (-0.1%)

Serology positive: 4 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.5% (no change)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.4 (+0.4)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Butler County:

Cases: 113 (+7)

Recoveries: 94 (+11)

Number currently infected: 17 (-4)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 14.5% (-4.6%)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.8% (-0.2%)

Serology positive: 4 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.8% (no change)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 2.3 (-0.3)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Fayette County:

Cases: 80 (+4)

Recoveries: 51 (+2)

Number currently infected: 29 (+2)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 31.9% (+0.9%)

Deaths: 0

Fatality rate: 0%

Serology positive: 11 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.2% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 0.5% (+0.1%)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 1.3 (+0.2)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Floyd County:

Cases: 126 (+19)

Recoveries: 90 (+1)

Number currently infected: 34 (+18)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 25.6% (+11.6%)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.6% (-0.3%)

Serology positive: 7 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.2% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 0.8% (+0.1%)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.4 (+2.9)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Grundy County:

Cases: 72 (+1)

Recoveries: 40 (+1)

Number currently infected: 31 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 40.3% (-0.5%)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.4% (no change)

Serology positive: 5 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.6% (no change)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 1 (-0.4)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News