Today's Iowa coronavirus update for Aug. 3, 2020

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parentheses: Change from Friday.)
Cases of coronavirus: 45,801 (+1,326)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 8, 2020.
Average number of cases per day: 379 (-1)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Percent change in cases over 14 days: -1.1% (+11.6%). National average: -7.3% (-10.1%). (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.00 (-0.03)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate on previous day: 8.2% (+0.2%)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before a state reopens.
Deaths: 878 (+13)
The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths March 8, 2020.
Average number of deaths per day: 3.9 (-0.5)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
National ranking in cases per capita in last 7 days: 21st (Info: nytimes.com)
National ranking in deaths per capita in last 7 days: 19th (Info: nytimes.com)
Recoveries: 33,115 (+612)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 72.3% (-0.8%)
Positive serology tests: 2,768 (+28)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Number of current infections: 11,808 (+701)
The number of cases minus the number of recoveries and deaths.
Percent currently infected of total infections: 24.3% (+0.8%)
The number of current infections out of the number of total infections plus serology positive cases.
Total population of state currently infected: 0.4% (no change)
The total number of current infections divided by the state population estimate of 3,155,100.
Total population of state ever infected: 1.5% (no change)
Based on U.S. Census population estimate of Iowa of 3,155,100, combining total cases and serology positive cases.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 241 (+10) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 57 (+6)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 27 (-1) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 7 (no change)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 78 (+3) In ICU in NE Iowa: 18 (+2)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 31 (+2) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 6 (+3)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 22 (no change)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 473 (+5). Percentage of total deaths: 53.9% (-0.2%)
By county in Courier coverage area
Black Hawk County:
Cases: 2,997 (+44)
Recoveries: 2,260 (+29)
Number currently infected: 675 (+15)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 18.3% (+0.2%)
Deaths: 62 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.1% (no change)
Serology positive: 700 (+2)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.8% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 19.7 (-4.3)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (-0.1)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com:
14-day average positive testing rate: 7.9%
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 54.8% (no change)
- Female: 45.2% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-17: 4.9% (no change)
- 18-40: 53.4% (no change)
- 41-60: 30.5% (no change)
- 61-80: 9.1% (no change)
- 80+: 2.2% (no change)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 10.8% (no change)
- Black: 25.3% (no change)
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.2% (no change)
- White: 61.7% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 16.3% (no change)
- Non-Hispanic: 83.7% (no change)
Hospitalization rate: 4.3% (no change)
Bremer County:
Cases: 187 (+8)
Recoveries: 92 (+4)
Number currently infected: 88 (+4)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 45.6% (+0.2%)
Deaths: 7 (no change)
Fatality rate: 3.7% (-0.2%)
Serology positive: 6 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.4% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 0.8% (+0.1%)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.3 (-0.2)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Buchanan County:
Cases: 110 (+7)
Recoveries: 58 (+3)
Number currently infected: 51 (+4)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 44.7% (+0.8%)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.9% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.5% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.4 (+0.4)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Butler County:
Cases: 113 (+7)
Recoveries: 94 (+11)
Number currently infected: 17 (-4)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 14.5% (-4.6%)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.8% (-0.2%)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.8% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 2.3 (-0.3)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Fayette County:
Cases: 80 (+4)
Recoveries: 51 (+2)
Number currently infected: 29 (+2)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 31.9% (+0.9%)
Deaths: 0
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 11 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 0.5% (+0.1%)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 1.3 (+0.2)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Floyd County:
Cases: 126 (+19)
Recoveries: 90 (+1)
Number currently infected: 34 (+18)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 25.6% (+11.6%)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.6% (-0.3%)
Serology positive: 7 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 0.8% (+0.1%)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.4 (+2.9)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Grundy County:
Cases: 72 (+1)
Recoveries: 40 (+1)
Number currently infected: 31 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 40.3% (-0.5%)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.4% (no change)
Serology positive: 5 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.6% (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 1 (-0.4)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.