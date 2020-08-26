Today's Iowa coronavirus update for Aug. 26: Over 1,000 cases added in 24 hours

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parenthesis: Change from yesterday.)
Cases of coronavirus: 58,019 (+1,002)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average number of cases per day: 504 (+31)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Percent change in cases over 14 days: 25.2% (no change) National average: -20.9% (no change) (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.18 (+0.04)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.4% (+0.4%)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.
Deaths: 1,061 (+13)
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average number of deaths per day: 4.9 (+0.6)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Fatality rate: 1.8% (no change)
National ranking in cases per capita: 17th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 24th (+1; tied with Colorado) (Info: kff.org)
Recoveries: 44,863 (+544)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 77.5% (-0.1%)
Positive serology tests: 2,997 (+9)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have already had the virus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 313 (+18)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 65 (no change)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 79 (-2)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours:
- Statewide: 49 (+12)
- Region 6: 9 (+5)
- Region 2: 11 (+5)
Hospitalized in intensive care units:
- Statewide: 102 (+20)
- Region 6: 19 (+5)
- Region 2: 23 (+5)
Hospitalized on a ventilator:
- Statewide: 40 (+3)
- Region 6: 8 (+3)
- Region 2: 12 (+3)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 34 (-1)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC outbreak cases: 1,075 (+9)
- Percentage of total cases: 1.9% (no change)
- LTC outbreak deaths: 570 (+8)
- Percentage of total deaths: 53.7% (+0.1%)
State prisons with active cases: 2 (Iowa Medical Classification Center Coralville, 125 inmates, 7 staff; Fort Dodge, 2 inmates, 1 staff)
(Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19)
- Active inmate cases: 127 (+30)
- Inmates recovered: 397 (no change)
- Inmate deaths: 3 from Fort Dodge (no change)
- Active prison staff cases (self-reported): 21 -- 5 from Anamosa, 1 from Ft. Dodge, 2 from ICIW, 7 from IMCC, 3 from ISP, 2 from Mt. Pleasant, 1 from Newton (no change)
- Staff recovered: 74 (+1)
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 3,543 (+17)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 24.6 (+3.3)
Recoveries: 2,868 (+21)
Deaths: 72 (+1)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.7 (+0.1)
Number currently infected: 603 (-5)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 14.2% (-0.2%)
Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change)
Serology positive: 701 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 3.2% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 9.4% (-0.1%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2
- Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 5 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Aug. 25: Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo: 39 cases (+1), 0 recovered
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com:
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 53.6% (-1.1%)
- Female: 46.4% (+1.1%)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-17: 5.1% (no change)
- 18-40: 52.2% (-1.0%)
- 41-60: 29.6% (-0.5%)
- 61-80: 10.5% (+1.2%)
- 80+: 2.6% (+0.3%)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 9.9% (-0.7%)
- Black: 23.7% (-1.3%)
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.2% (-0.1%)
- White: 64.2% (+2.1%)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 16% (-0.3%)
- Non-Hispanic: 84% (+0.3%)
Hospitalization rate: 4.3% (no change)
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 269 (+3)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.9 (+0.5)
Recoveries: 171 (+4)
Deaths: 7 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 91 (-1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 33.0% (-0.7%)
Fatality rate: 2.6% (no change)
Serology positive: 7 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.4% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.1% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 7.0% (+0.4%)
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Number of faculty, staff and students testing positive or inconclusive: 4 (-1)
- Number in isolation: 4 (-1)
- Number in quarantine: 11 (-2)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 166 (+2)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 4 (+0.3)
Recoveries: 98 (+2)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 67 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 39.4% (-0.5%)
Fatality rate: 0.6% (no change)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.8% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 6.1% (+0.1%)
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 166 (+5)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 5.3 (+0.7%)
Recoveries: 136 (+1)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 31 (+4)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 17.9% (+1.8%)
Fatality rate: 1.2% (no change)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.2% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 8.5% (+0.3%)
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 130 (+4)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 5.3 (+0.6)
Recoveries: 76 (+1)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.1 (no change)
Number currently infected: 53 (+3)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 37.6% (+1.1%)
Fatality rate: 0.8% (no change)
Serology positive: 11 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.7% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 5.6% (+0.2%)
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 188 (+2)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 2.6 (+0.3)
Recoveries: 166 (+1)
Deaths: 3 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 19 (+1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 9.6% (+0.4%)
Fatality rate: 1.6% (no change)
Serology positive: 10 (+1)
Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.3% (+0.1%)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 6.0% (-0.2%)
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 115 (+2)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.3 (+0.3)
Recoveries: 70 (+2)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 44 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 36.7% (-0.6%)
Fatality rate: 0.9% (no change)
Serology positive: 5 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.4% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.0% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 9.7% (-0.1%)
