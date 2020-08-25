 Skip to main content
Today's Iowa coronavirus update for Aug. 25: Fayette Co. records first death
Today's Iowa coronavirus update for Aug. 25: Fayette Co. records first death

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parenthesis: Change from yesterday.)

Cases of coronavirus: 57,076 (+492)

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.

Average number of cases per day: 473 (-69)

As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.

Percent change in cases over 14 days: 25.2% (+3.9%) National average: -20.9% (-2.0%) (Info: KFF.org)

Rate of spread: 1.14 (+0.02)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Rate of coronavirus spread, U.S., Aug. 25, 2020

Rate of coronavirus spread, U.S., Aug. 25, 2020 (rt.live)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.0%

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.

Deaths: 1,048 (+9)

The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.

Average number of deaths per day: 4.3 (-0.3)

As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.

Fatality rate: 1.8% (no change)

Coronavirus deaths, Iowa, Aug. 25, 2020

Coronavirus deaths, Iowa, Aug. 25, 2020 (IDPH)

National ranking in cases per capita: 17th (no change) (Info: kff.org)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 25th (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Recoveries: 44,319 (+709)

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 77.6% (+0.5%)

Positive serology tests: 2,988 (+4)

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have already had the virus.

Coronavirus infection rates per capita, Northeast Iowa, Aug. 25, 2020

Coronavirus infection rates per capita, Northeast Iowa, Aug. 25, 2020 (IDPH, U.S. Census)

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:

  • Statewide: 295 (+20)
  • RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 65 (+3) 
  • RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 81 (+4)

Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 

  • Statewide: 37 (no change)
  • Region 6: 4 (-4) 
  • Region 2: 6 (-5)

Hospitalized in intensive care units:

  • Statewide: 82 (-4) 
  • Region 6: 14 (-3) 
  • Region 2: 18 (-4)

Hospitalized on a ventilator:

  • Statewide: 37 (-2)
  • Region 6: 5 (-1)
  • Region 2: 9 (-2)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 35 (+1)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

  • LTC outbreak cases: 1,066 (+25)
  • Percentage of total cases: 1.9% (+0.1%)
  • LTC outbreak deaths: 562 (+6)
  • Percentage of total deaths: 53.6% (+0.1%)

State prisons with active cases: 1 (Iowa Medical Classification Center, Coralville)

(Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19)

  • Active inmate cases: 97
  • Inmates recovered: 397
  • Inmate deaths: 3
  • Active prison staff cases (self-reported): 21
  • Staff recovered: 73

------------------

Coronavirus cases, Black Hawk Co., Aug. 25, 2020

Coronavirus cases, Black Hawk Co., Aug. 25, 2020 (IDPH)

Black Hawk County

Cases: 3,526 (+10)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 21.3 (-2.1)

Recoveries: 2,847 (+29)

Deaths: 71 (+1)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.6 (no change)

Number currently infected: 608 (-20)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 14.4% (-0.5%)

Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change)

Serology positive: 701 (+1)

Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 3.2% (no change)

Percent positive in past 14 days: 9.5% (-0.3%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2

  • Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls (added Aug. 25): 5 cases, 0 recovered
  • Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo (added Aug. 25): 38 cases, 0 recovered

Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com:

Reported cases by sex:

  • Male: 54.7% (no change)
  • Female: 45.3% (no change)

Reported cases by age:

  • 0-17: 5.1% (no change)
  • 18-40: 53.2% (no change)
  • 41-60: 30.1% (no change)
  • 61-80: 9.3% (no change)
  • 80+: 2.3% (no change)

Reported cases by race:

  • Asian: 10.6% (no change)
  • Black: 25.0% (no change)
  • Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.3% (no change)
  • White: 62.1% (no change)

Reported cases by ethnicity:

  • Hispanic/Latinx: 16.3% (no change)
  • Non-Hispanic: 83.7% (no change)

Hospitalization rate: 4.3% (no change)

------------------

Bremer County

Cases: 266 (+1)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.4 (+0.1)

Recoveries: 167 (+4)

Deaths: 7 (no change)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Number currently infected: 92 (-3)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 33.7% (-1.2%)

Fatality rate: 2.6% (no change)

Serology positive: 7 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.4% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.1% (no change)

Percent positive in past 14 days: 6.6% (-0.2%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

-----------------

Buchanan County

Cases: 164 (no change)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.7 (no change)

Recoveries: 96 (+6)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Number currently infected: 67 (-6)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 39.9% (-3.6%)

Fatality rate: 0.6% (no change)

Serology positive: 4 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.8% (no change)

Percent positive in past 14 days: 6.0% (-0.9%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

------------------

Butler County

Cases: 164 (+1)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.6 (+0.2%)

Recoveries: 135 (+1)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Number currently infected: 27 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 16.1% (-0.1%)

Fatality rate: 1.2% (no change)

Serology positive: 4

Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.2% (+0.1%)

Percent positive in past 14 days: 8.2% (-0.3%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

---------------

Fayette County

Cases: 126 (+3)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.7 (+0.4)

Recoveries: 75 (+4)

Deaths: 1 (+1)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.1 (+0.1)

Number currently infected: 50 (-2)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 36.5% (-2.3%)

Fatality rate: 0.8% (+0.8%)

Serology positive: 11 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.7% (no change)

Percent positive in past 14 days: 5.4% (-1.0%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

----------------

Floyd County

Cases: 186 (+2)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 2.3 (+0.3)

Recoveries: 165 (+4)

Deaths: 3 (no change)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Number currently infected: 18 (-2)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 9.2% (-1.2%)

Fatality rate: 1.6% (no change)

Serology positive: 9 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.2% (no change)

Percent positive in past 14 days: 6.2% (-1.0%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

--------------------

Grundy County

Cases: 113 (+1)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 4 (+0.1)

Recoveries: 68 (+3)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Number currently infected: 44 (-2)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 37.3% (-2.0%)

Fatality rate: 0.9% (no change)

Serology positive: 5 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.4% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.0% (+0.1%)

Percent positive in past 14 days: 9.8% (-0.5%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Related to this story

