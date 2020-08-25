Today's Iowa coronavirus update for Aug. 25: Fayette Co. records first death

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parenthesis: Change from yesterday.)
Cases of coronavirus: 57,076 (+492)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average number of cases per day: 473 (-69)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Percent change in cases over 14 days: 25.2% (+3.9%) National average: -20.9% (-2.0%) (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.14 (+0.02)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.0%
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.
Deaths: 1,048 (+9)
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average number of deaths per day: 4.3 (-0.3)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Fatality rate: 1.8% (no change)
National ranking in cases per capita: 17th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 25th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Recoveries: 44,319 (+709)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 77.6% (+0.5%)
Positive serology tests: 2,988 (+4)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have already had the virus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 295 (+20)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 65 (+3)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 81 (+4)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours:
- Statewide: 37 (no change)
- Region 6: 4 (-4)
- Region 2: 6 (-5)
Hospitalized in intensive care units:
- Statewide: 82 (-4)
- Region 6: 14 (-3)
- Region 2: 18 (-4)
Hospitalized on a ventilator:
- Statewide: 37 (-2)
- Region 6: 5 (-1)
- Region 2: 9 (-2)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 35 (+1)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC outbreak cases: 1,066 (+25)
- Percentage of total cases: 1.9% (+0.1%)
- LTC outbreak deaths: 562 (+6)
- Percentage of total deaths: 53.6% (+0.1%)
State prisons with active cases: 1 (Iowa Medical Classification Center, Coralville)
(Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19)
- Active inmate cases: 97
- Inmates recovered: 397
- Inmate deaths: 3
- Active prison staff cases (self-reported): 21
- Staff recovered: 73
Black Hawk County
Cases: 3,526 (+10)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 21.3 (-2.1)
Recoveries: 2,847 (+29)
Deaths: 71 (+1)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.6 (no change)
Number currently infected: 608 (-20)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 14.4% (-0.5%)
Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change)
Serology positive: 701 (+1)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 3.2% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 9.5% (-0.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2
- Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls (added Aug. 25): 5 cases, 0 recovered
- Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo (added Aug. 25): 38 cases, 0 recovered
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com:
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 54.7% (no change)
- Female: 45.3% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-17: 5.1% (no change)
- 18-40: 53.2% (no change)
- 41-60: 30.1% (no change)
- 61-80: 9.3% (no change)
- 80+: 2.3% (no change)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 10.6% (no change)
- Black: 25.0% (no change)
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.3% (no change)
- White: 62.1% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 16.3% (no change)
- Non-Hispanic: 83.7% (no change)
Hospitalization rate: 4.3% (no change)
Bremer County
Cases: 266 (+1)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.4 (+0.1)
Recoveries: 167 (+4)
Deaths: 7 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 92 (-3)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 33.7% (-1.2%)
Fatality rate: 2.6% (no change)
Serology positive: 7 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.4% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.1% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 6.6% (-0.2%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Buchanan County
Cases: 164 (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.7 (no change)
Recoveries: 96 (+6)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 67 (-6)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 39.9% (-3.6%)
Fatality rate: 0.6% (no change)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.8% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 6.0% (-0.9%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Butler County
Cases: 164 (+1)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.6 (+0.2%)
Recoveries: 135 (+1)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 27 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 16.1% (-0.1%)
Fatality rate: 1.2% (no change)
Serology positive: 4
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.2% (+0.1%)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 8.2% (-0.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Fayette County
Cases: 126 (+3)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.7 (+0.4)
Recoveries: 75 (+4)
Deaths: 1 (+1)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.1 (+0.1)
Number currently infected: 50 (-2)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 36.5% (-2.3%)
Fatality rate: 0.8% (+0.8%)
Serology positive: 11 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.7% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 5.4% (-1.0%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Floyd County
Cases: 186 (+2)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 2.3 (+0.3)
Recoveries: 165 (+4)
Deaths: 3 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 18 (-2)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 9.2% (-1.2%)
Fatality rate: 1.6% (no change)
Serology positive: 9 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.2% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 6.2% (-1.0%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Grundy County
Cases: 113 (+1)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 4 (+0.1)
Recoveries: 68 (+3)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 44 (-2)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 37.3% (-2.0%)
Fatality rate: 0.9% (no change)
Serology positive: 5 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.4% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.0% (+0.1%)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 9.8% (-0.5%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
