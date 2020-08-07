Today's Iowa and NE Iowa coronavirus update for Aug. 7, 2020

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parentheses: Change from yesterday.)
Cases of coronavirus: 47,728 (+587)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 8, 2020.
Average number of cases per day: 370 (+20)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Percent change in cases over 14 days: -12.5% (no change). National average: -15.8% (no change). (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.02 (+0.02)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate on previous day: 7.4% (+0.6%)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.
Deaths: 912 (+6)
The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths March 8, 2020.
Average number of deaths per day: 3.9 (no change)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Fatality rate: 1.9% (no change)
National ranking in cases per capita in last 7 days: 19th (+1; Illinois now 20th) (Info: kff.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita in last 7 days: 27th (-1; Nevada now 26th) (Info: kff.org)
Recoveries: 36,257 (+788)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 76.0% (+0.8%)
Positive serology tests: 2,815 (+10)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 223 (-14) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 53 (-3)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 33 (+5) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 9 (no change)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 65 (-3) In ICU in NE Iowa: 13 (-2)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 25 (-7) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 4 (-2)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 26 (+1)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 490 (+4). Percentage of total deaths: 53.7% (+0.1%)
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 3,089 (+22)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 17.1 (+0.2)
Recoveries: 2,456 (+37)
Deaths: 63 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.1 (no change)
Number currently infected: 570 (-15)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 15.0% (-0.5%)
Fatality rate: 2.0% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 700 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.4% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.9% (+0.1%)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 9% (no change)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com:
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 54.7% (no change)
- Female: 45.3% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-17: 5.1% (no change)
- 18-40: 53.2% (no change)
- 41-60: 30.1% (no change)
- 61-80: 9.3% (no change)
- 80+: 2.3% (no change)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 10.6% (no change)
- Black: 25.0% (no change)
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.3% (no change)
- White: 62.1% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 16.3% (no change)
- Non-Hispanic: 83.7% (no change)
Hospitalization rate: 4.3% (no change)
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 206 (+7)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.9 (+0.5)
Recoveries: 108 (+2)
Deaths: 7 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 91 (+5)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 42.9% (+0.9%)
Fatality rate: 3.4% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 6 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.4% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.9% (+0.1%)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 11%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 124 (+2)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 3 (-0.9)
Recoveries: 63 (+1)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 60 (+1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 46.9% (+0.1%)
Fatality rate: 0.8% (no change)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.6% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 8%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 119 (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 1.9 (-0.5)
Recoveries: 103 (+2)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 14 (-2)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 11.4% (-1.6%)
Fatality rate: 1.7% (no change)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.8% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 8%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 82 (+1)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 0.9 (no change)
Recoveries: 59 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 23 (+1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 24.7% (+0.8%)
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 11 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.5% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 4%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 145 (+12)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 5.4 (+0.8)
Recoveries: 94 (+3)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 49 (+9)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 32.2% (+3.6%)
Fatality rate: 1.4% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 7 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.0% (+0.1%)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 11%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 76 (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 0.7 (-0.2)
Recoveries: 47 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 28 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 34.6% (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.3% (no change)
Serology positive: 5 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.7% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 4%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
