You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's Iowa and NE Iowa coronavirus update for Aug. 7, 2020
0 comments
breaking top story

Today's Iowa and NE Iowa coronavirus update for Aug. 7, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parentheses: Change from yesterday.)

Cases of coronavirus: 47,728 (+587)

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 8, 2020.

Average number of cases per day: 370 (+20)

As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.

Percent change in cases over 14 days: -12.5% (no change). National average: -15.8% (no change). (Info: KFF.org)

Rate of spread: 1.02 (+0.02)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Rate of coronavirus spread, Aug. 7, 2020

Rate of coronavirus spread, Aug. 7, 2020, per rt.live.

Positive testing rate on previous day: 7.4% (+0.6%)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.

Deaths: 912 (+6)

The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths March 8, 2020.

Average number of deaths per day: 3.9 (no change)

As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.

Fatality rate: 1.9% (no change)

Iowa coronavirus deaths, Aug. 7, 2020

Iowa coronavirus deaths, Aug. 7, 2020, per IDPH.

National ranking in cases per capita in last 7 days: 19th (+1; Illinois now 20th) (Info: kff.org)

National ranking in deaths per capita in last 7 days: 27th (-1; Nevada now 26th) (Info: kff.org)

Recoveries: 36,257 (+788)

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 76.0% (+0.8%)

Positive serology tests: 2,815 (+10)

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 223 (-14) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 53 (-3)

Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 33 (+5) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 9 (no change)

Hospitalized in intensive care units: 65 (-3) In ICU in NE Iowa: 13 (-2)

Hospitalized on a ventilator: 25 (-7) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 4 (-2)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 26 (+1)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 490 (+4). Percentage of total deaths: 53.7% (+0.1%)

------------------

Black Hawk Co. coronavirus cases, Aug. 7, 2020

Black Hawk Co. coronavirus cases, Aug. 7, 2020, per BHC Health Dept.

Black Hawk County

Cases: 3,089 (+22)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 17.1 (+0.2)

Recoveries: 2,456 (+37)

Deaths: 63 (no change)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.1 (no change)

Number currently infected: 570 (-15)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 15.0% (-0.5%)

Fatality rate: 2.0% (-0.1%)

Serology positive: 700 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.4% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.9% (+0.1%)

Percent positive in past 14 days: 9% (no change)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.

Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com:

Reported cases by sex:

  • Male: 54.7% (no change)
  • Female: 45.3% (no change)

Reported cases by age:

  • 0-17: 5.1% (no change)
  • 18-40: 53.2% (no change)
  • 41-60: 30.1% (no change)
  • 61-80: 9.3% (no change)
  • 80+: 2.3% (no change)

Reported cases by race:

  • Asian: 10.6% (no change)
  • Black: 25.0% (no change)
  • Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.3% (no change)
  • White: 62.1% (no change)

Reported cases by ethnicity:

  • Hispanic/Latinx: 16.3% (no change)
  • Non-Hispanic: 83.7% (no change)

Hospitalization rate: 4.3% (no change)

------------------

Coronavirus infection rates by population, Aug. 7, 2020

Coronavirus infection rates by population, Aug. 7, 2020, per IDPH and U.S. Census data.

Bremer County

Cases: 206 (+7)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.9 (+0.5)

Recoveries: 108 (+2)

Deaths: 7 (no change)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Number currently infected: 91 (+5)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 42.9% (+0.9%)

Fatality rate: 3.4% (-0.1%)

Serology positive: 6 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.4% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.9% (+0.1%)

Percent positive in past 14 days: 11%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

-----------------

Buchanan County

Cases: 124 (+2)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 3 (-0.9)

Recoveries: 63 (+1)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Number currently infected: 60 (+1)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 46.9% (+0.1%)

Fatality rate: 0.8% (no change)

Serology positive: 4 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.6% (no change)

Percent positive in past 14 days: 8%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

------------------

Butler County

Cases: 119 (no change)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 1.9 (-0.5)

Recoveries: 103 (+2)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Number currently infected: 14 (-2)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 11.4% (-1.6%)

Fatality rate: 1.7% (no change)

Serology positive: 4 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.8% (no change)

Percent positive in past 14 days: 8%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

---------------

Fayette County

Cases: 82 (+1)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 0.9 (no change)

Recoveries: 59 (no change)

Deaths: 0

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Number currently infected: 23 (+1)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 24.7% (+0.8%)

Fatality rate: 0%

Serology positive: 11 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.5% (no change)

Percent positive in past 14 days: 4%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

----------------

Floyd County

Cases: 145 (+12)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 5.4 (+0.8)

Recoveries: 94 (+3)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Number currently infected: 49 (+9)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 32.2% (+3.6%)

Fatality rate: 1.4% (-0.1%)

Serology positive: 7 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.0% (+0.1%)

Percent positive in past 14 days: 11%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

--------------------

Grundy County

Cases: 76 (no change)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 0.7 (-0.2)

Recoveries: 47 (no change)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Number currently infected: 28 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 34.6% (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.3% (no change)

Serology positive: 5 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.7% (no change)

Percent positive in past 14 days: 4%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News