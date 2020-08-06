You are the owner of this article.
Today's Iowa and NE Iowa coronavirus update for Aug. 6, 2020
breaking top story

Today's Iowa and NE Iowa coronavirus update for Aug. 6, 2020

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parentheses: Change from yesterday.)

Cases of coronavirus: 47,141 (+649)

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 8, 2020.

Average number of cases per day: 350 (-23)

As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.

Percent change in cases over 14 days: -12.5% (+1.8%). National average: -15.8% (-4.5%). (Info: KFF.org)

Rate of spread: 1.00 (-0.04)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Rate of coronavirus spread in Iowa and U.S., Aug. 6, 2020

Rate of coronavirus spread in Iowa and U.S., Aug. 6, 2020, per rt.live.

Positive testing rate on previous day: 6.8% (+1.1%)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.

Deaths: 906 (+13)

The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths March 8, 2020.

Average number of deaths per day: 3.9 (+1)

As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.

Fatality rate: 1.9%

New and average deaths from coronavirus in Iowa, Aug. 6, 2020

New and average deaths from coronavirus in Iowa, Aug. 6, 2020, per IDPH.

National ranking in cases per capita in last 7 days: 20th (no change) (Info: kff.org)

National ranking in deaths per capita in last 7 days: 26th (-1; Nevada now 25th) (Info: kff.org)

Recoveries: 35,469 (+809)

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 75.2% (+0.6%)

Positive serology tests: 2,805 (+13)

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 237 (-11) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 56 (+2)

Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 28 (-16) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 9 (+1)

Hospitalized in intensive care units: 68 (-9) In ICU in NE Iowa: 15 (+1)

Hospitalized on a ventilator: 32 (-2) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 6 (no change)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 25 (no change)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 486 (+7). Percentage of total deaths: 53.6% (no change)

Percentage of all coronavirus infections that are current in NE IA, Aug. 6, 2020

Percentage of all coronavirus infections that are current in NE IA, Aug. 6, 2020, per IDPH.

------------------

Black Hawk County

Cases: 3,067 (+34)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 16.9 (+0.9)

Recoveries: 2,419 (+43)

Deaths: 63 (+1)

Number currently infected: 585 (-10)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 15.5% (-0.4%)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.1 (+0.1)

Fatality rate: 2.1% (+0.1%)

Serology positive: 700 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.4% (-0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 2.8% (no change)

Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com:

14-day average positive testing rate: 9.0% (+1.2%)

Reported cases by sex:

  • Male: 54.7% (no change)
  • Female: 45.3% (no change)

Reported cases by age:

  • 0-17: 5.1% (no change)
  • 18-40: 53.2% (no change)
  • 41-60: 30.1% (no change)
  • 61-80: 9.3% (no change)
  • 80+: 2.3% (no change)

Reported cases by race:

  • Asian: 10.6% (no change)
  • Black: 25.0% (no change)
  • Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.3% (no change)
  • White: 62.1% (no change)

Reported cases by ethnicity:

  • Hispanic/Latinx: 16.3% (no change)
  • Non-Hispanic: 83.7% (no change)

Hospitalization rate: 4.3% (no change)

------------------

Bremer County

Cases: 199 (+6)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.4 (+0.1)

Recoveries: 106 (+3)

Deaths: 7 (no change)

Number currently infected: 86 (+3)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 42.0% (+0.3%)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Fatality rate: 3.5% (-0.1%)

Serology positive: 6 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.4% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 0.8% (no change)

-----------------

Buchanan County

Cases: 122 (+7)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.9 (+1.0)

Recoveries: 62 (+1)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Number currently infected: 59 (+6)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 46.8% (+2.3%)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Fatality rate: 0.8% (-0.1%)

Serology positive: 4 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.6% (no change)

------------------

Butler County

Cases: 119 (+4)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 2.4 (+0.3)

Recoveries: 101 (+4)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Number currently infected: 16 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 13.0% (-0.5%)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.7% (no change)

Serology positive: 4 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.8% (no change)

---------------

Fayette County

Cases: 81 (no change)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 0.8 (-0.5)

Recoveries: 59 (+4)

Deaths: 0

Number currently infected: 22 (-4)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 23.9% (-4.4%)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Fatality rate: 0%

Serology positive: 11 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.5% (no change)

----------------

Floyd County

Cases: 133 (+2)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.6 (-0.1)

Recoveries: 91 (no change)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Number currently infected: 40 (+2)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 28.6% (+1.1%)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.5% (no change)

Serology positive: 7 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.3% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 0.9% (no change)

--------------------

Grundy County

Cases: 76 (+2)

Average cases per day (7-day average): 0.9 (-0.1)

Recoveries: 47 (+2)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Number currently infected: 28 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 34.6% (-0.8%)

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.3% (-0.1%)

Serology positive: 5 (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.7% (+0.1%)

