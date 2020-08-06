Today's Iowa and NE Iowa coronavirus update for Aug. 6, 2020

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parentheses: Change from yesterday.)
Cases of coronavirus: 47,141 (+649)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 8, 2020.
Average number of cases per day: 350 (-23)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Percent change in cases over 14 days: -12.5% (+1.8%). National average: -15.8% (-4.5%). (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.00 (-0.04)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate on previous day: 6.8% (+1.1%)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.
Deaths: 906 (+13)
The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths March 8, 2020.
Average number of deaths per day: 3.9 (+1)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Fatality rate: 1.9%
National ranking in cases per capita in last 7 days: 20th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita in last 7 days: 26th (-1; Nevada now 25th) (Info: kff.org)
Recoveries: 35,469 (+809)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 75.2% (+0.6%)
Positive serology tests: 2,805 (+13)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 237 (-11) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 56 (+2)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 28 (-16) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 9 (+1)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 68 (-9) In ICU in NE Iowa: 15 (+1)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 32 (-2) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 6 (no change)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 25 (no change)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 486 (+7). Percentage of total deaths: 53.6% (no change)
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 3,067 (+34)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 16.9 (+0.9)
Recoveries: 2,419 (+43)
Deaths: 63 (+1)
Number currently infected: 585 (-10)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 15.5% (-0.4%)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.1 (+0.1)
Fatality rate: 2.1% (+0.1%)
Serology positive: 700 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.4% (-0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 2.8% (no change)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com:
14-day average positive testing rate: 9.0% (+1.2%)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 54.7% (no change)
- Female: 45.3% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-17: 5.1% (no change)
- 18-40: 53.2% (no change)
- 41-60: 30.1% (no change)
- 61-80: 9.3% (no change)
- 80+: 2.3% (no change)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 10.6% (no change)
- Black: 25.0% (no change)
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.3% (no change)
- White: 62.1% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 16.3% (no change)
- Non-Hispanic: 83.7% (no change)
Hospitalization rate: 4.3% (no change)
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 199 (+6)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.4 (+0.1)
Recoveries: 106 (+3)
Deaths: 7 (no change)
Number currently infected: 86 (+3)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 42.0% (+0.3%)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 3.5% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 6 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.4% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 0.8% (no change)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 122 (+7)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.9 (+1.0)
Recoveries: 62 (+1)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Number currently infected: 59 (+6)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 46.8% (+2.3%)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.8% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.6% (no change)
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 119 (+4)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 2.4 (+0.3)
Recoveries: 101 (+4)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Number currently infected: 16 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 13.0% (-0.5%)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.7% (no change)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.8% (no change)
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 81 (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 0.8 (-0.5)
Recoveries: 59 (+4)
Deaths: 0
Number currently infected: 22 (-4)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 23.9% (-4.4%)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 11 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.5% (no change)
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 133 (+2)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.6 (-0.1)
Recoveries: 91 (no change)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Number currently infected: 40 (+2)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 28.6% (+1.1%)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.5% (no change)
Serology positive: 7 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 0.9% (no change)
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 76 (+2)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 0.9 (-0.1)
Recoveries: 47 (+2)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Number currently infected: 28 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 34.6% (-0.8%)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.3% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 5 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.7% (+0.1%)
