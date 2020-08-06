Today's Iowa and NE Iowa coronavirus update for Aug. 6, 2020

Recoveries: 35,469 (+809)

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 75.2% (+0.6%)

Positive serology tests: 2,805 (+13)

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 237 (-11) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 56 (+2)

Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 28 (-16) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 9 (+1)

Hospitalized in intensive care units: 68 (-9) In ICU in NE Iowa: 15 (+1)

Hospitalized on a ventilator: 32 (-2) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 6 (no change)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 25 (no change)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.