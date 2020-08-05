Today's Iowa and NE Iowa coronavirus update for Aug. 5, 2020

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 74.6% (+0.8%)

Positive serology tests: 2,792 (+18)

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 248 (+5) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 54 (+3)

Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 44 (+20) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 8 (+2)

Hospitalized in intensive care units: 77 (+2) In ICU in NE Iowa: 14 (no change)

Hospitalized on a ventilator: 34 (+2) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 6 (no change)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 25 (+1)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.