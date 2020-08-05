Today's Iowa and NE Iowa coronavirus update for Aug. 5, 2020

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parentheses: Change from yesterday.)
Cases of coronavirus: 46,492 (+510)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 8, 2020.
Average number of cases per day: 373 (+4)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Percent change in cases over 14 days: -14.3% (-13.2%). National average: -11.3% (-4.0%). (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.04 (no change)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate on previous day: 5.7% (+0.5%)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before a state reopens.
Deaths: 893 (+8)
The total number of people whose deaths were attributable to the novel coronavirus since IDPH began tracking such deaths March 8, 2020.
Average number of deaths per day: 2.9 (no change)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
National ranking in cases per capita in last 7 days: 20th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita in last 7 days: 25th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Recoveries: 34,660 (+735)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 74.6% (+0.8%)
Positive serology tests: 2,792 (+18)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 248 (+5) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 54 (+3)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 44 (+20) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 8 (+2)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 77 (+2) In ICU in NE Iowa: 14 (no change)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 34 (+2) On ventilator in NE Iowa: 6 (no change)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 25 (+1)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 479 (+3). Percentage of total deaths: 53.6% (-0.2%)
Black Hawk County
Cases: 3,007 (+26)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 16 (-0.9)
Recoveries: 2,376 (+50)
Number currently infected: 595 (-24)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 15.9% (-0.8%)
Deaths: 62 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.0% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 700 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.8% (no change)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com:
14-day average positive testing rate: 7.8% (-0.1%)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 54.7% (-0.1%)
- Female: 45.3% (+0.1%)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-17: 5.1% (+0.2%)
- 18-40: 53.2% (-0.2%)
- 41-60: 30.1% (-0.4%)
- 61-80: 9.3% (+0.2%)
- 80+: 2.3% (+0.1%)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 10.6% (-0.2%)
- Black: 25.0% (-0.3%)
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.3% (+0.1%)
- White: 62.1% (+0.4%)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 16.3% (no change)
- Non-Hispanic: 83.7% (no change)
Hospitalization rate: 4.3% (no change)
Bremer County
Cases: 193 (+4)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.3 (+0.2)
Recoveries: 103 (+10)
Number currently infected: 83 (-6)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 41.7% (-3.9%)
Deaths: 7 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 3.6% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 6 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (-0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 0.8% (no change)
Buchanan County
Cases: 115 (+4)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 2.9 (+0.1)
Recoveries: 61 (+2)
Number currently infected: 53 (+2)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 44.5% (+0.2%)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.9% (no change)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 0.6% (+0.1%)
Butler County
Cases: 115 (+1)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 2.1 (no change)
Recoveries: 97 (+1)
Number currently infected: 16 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 13.5% (-0.1%)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.7% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.8% (no change)
Fayette County
Cases: 81 (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 1.3 (-0.1)
Recoveries: 55 (no change)
Number currently infected: 26 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 28.3% (no change)
Deaths: 0
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 11 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.5% (no change)
Floyd County
Cases: 131 (+2)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.7 (-0.2)
Recoveries: 91 (+1)
Number currently infected: 38 (+1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 27.5% (+0.3%)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.5% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 7 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.9% (no change)
Grundy County
Cases: 74 (no change)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 1 (-0.3)
Recoveries: 45 (+3)
Number currently infected: 28 (-2)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 35.4% (-3.8%)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.4% (no change)
Serology positive: 5 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (-0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 0.6% (no change)
