Today's Iowa and NE Iowa coronavirus update for Aug. 14, 2020

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parenthesis: Change from day before.)
Cases of coronavirus: 50,813 (+646)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 8, 2020.
Average number of cases per day: 336 (-18)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Percent change in cases over 14 days: -8.1% (no change). National average: -18.3% (no change). (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 0.98 (-0.02)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate on previous day: 8.5% (+3.0%)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.
Deaths: 964 (+10)
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 8, 2020.
Average number of deaths per day: 4.6 (+0.3)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Fatality rate: 1.9% (no change)
National ranking in cases per capita: 19th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 27th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Recoveries: 39,788 (+568)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 78.3% (+0.1%)
Positive serology tests: 2,901 (+13)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have already had the virus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 258 (-3) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 61 (+8) Hospitalized in North Iowa (Region 2): 73 (+5)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 31 (-7) Region 6: 12 (+4) Region 2: 13 (+4)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 75 (-13) Region 6: 18 (-1) Region 2: 21 (-1)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 28 (+3) Region 6: 5 (-1) Region 2: 7 (+1)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 29 (+1)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 524 (+13) Percentage of total deaths: 54.5% (+0.9%)
Black Hawk County
Cases: 3,216 (+24)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 12.6 (+2.7)
Recoveries: 2,612 (+14)
Deaths: 66 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.4 (no change)
Number currently infected: 538 (+10)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 13.7% (+0.1%)
Fatality rate: 2.1% (no change)
Serology positive: 700 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.4% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 3.0% (+0.1%)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 8.7% (-0.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com:
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 54.7% (no change)
- Female: 45.3% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-17: 5.1% (no change)
- 18-40: 53.2% (no change)
- 41-60: 30.1% (no change)
- 61-80: 9.3% (no change)
- 80+: 2.3% (no change)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 10.6% (no change)
- Black: 25.0% (no change)
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.3% (no change)
- White: 62.1% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 16.3% (no change)
- Non-Hispanic: 83.7% (no change)
Hospitalization rate: 4.3% (no change)
Bremer County
Cases: 235 (+4)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.1 (-0.5)
Recoveries: 127 (+4)
Deaths: 7 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 101 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 41.9% (-0.7%)
Fatality rate: 3.0% (no change)
Serology positive: 6 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.4% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.0% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 8.9% (-1.1%)
Buchanan County
Cases: 138 (+7)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 2 (+0.7)
Recoveries: 71 (+4)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 66 (+3)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 46.5% (-0.2%)
Fatality rate: 0.7% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.7% (+0.1%)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 7.4% (+0.4%)
Butler County
Cases: 132 (+3)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 1.9 (+0.5)
Recoveries: 111 (+1)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 19 (+2)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 14.0% (+1.2%)
Fatality rate: 1.5% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.9% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 8.3% (+1.3%)
Fayette County
Cases: 93 (+7)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 1.7 (+0.8)
Recoveries: 65 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0
Number currently infected: 28 (+6)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 26.9% (+4.4%)
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 11 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.5% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 5.5% (+1.5%)
Floyd County
Cases: 170 (+6)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.6 (-0.8)
Recoveries: 130 (+4)
Deaths: 3 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.1 (no change)
Number currently infected: 37 (+2)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 20.9% (+0.4)
Fatality rate: 1.8% (no change)
Serology positive: 7 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.1% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 13.7% (-0.3%)
Grundy County
Cases: 85 (+3)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 1.3 (+0.4)
Recoveries: 54 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 30 (+3)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 33.3% (+2.3%)
Fatality rate: 1.2% (no change)
Serology positive: 5 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.7% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 3.5% (+0.5%)
Concerned about COVID-19?
