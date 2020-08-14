Today's Iowa and NE Iowa coronavirus update for Aug. 14, 2020

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 78.3% (+0.1%)

Positive serology tests: 2,901 (+13)

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have already had the virus.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 258 (-3) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 61 (+8) Hospitalized in North Iowa (Region 2): 73 (+5)

Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 31 (-7) Region 6: 12 (+4) Region 2: 13 (+4)

Hospitalized in intensive care units: 75 (-13) Region 6: 18 (-1) Region 2: 21 (-1)

Hospitalized on a ventilator: 28 (+3) Region 6: 5 (-1) Region 2: 7 (+1)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 29 (+1)