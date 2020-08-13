Today's Iowa and NE Iowa coronavirus update for Aug. 13, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parenthesis: Change from day before.)

Cases of coronavirus: 50,167 (+465)

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 8, 2020.

Average number of cases per day: 354 (-11)

As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.

Percent change in cases over 14 days: -8.1% (-10.7%). National average: -18.3% (+0.7%). (Info: KFF.org)

Rate of spread: 1.00 (no change)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)