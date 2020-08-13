Today's Iowa and NE Iowa coronavirus update for Aug. 13, 2020

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parenthesis: Change from day before.)
Cases of coronavirus: 50,167 (+465)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 8, 2020.
Average number of cases per day: 354 (-11)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Percent change in cases over 14 days: -8.1% (-10.7%). National average: -18.3% (+0.7%). (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.00 (no change)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate on previous day: 5.5% (-2.5%)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.
Deaths: 954 (+5)
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 8, 2020.
Average number of deaths per day: 4.3 (-0.3)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Fatality rate: 1.9% (no change)
National ranking in cases per capita: 19th (+1; Illinois now 20th) (Info: kff.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 27th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Recoveries: 39,220 (+672)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 78.2% (+0.6%)
Positive serology tests: 2,888 (+20)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 261 (+18) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 53 (+2) Hospitalized in North Iowa (Region 2): 68 (-2)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 38 (-15) Region 6: 8 (+4) Region 2: 9 (-1)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 88 (+16) Region 6: 19 (+4) Region 2: 22 (+6)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 25 (no change) Region 6: 6 (+1) Region 2: 6
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 28 (no change)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 511 (+3) Percentage of total deaths: 53.6% (+0.1%)
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 3,192 (+28)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 9.9 (-4.7)
Recoveries: 2,598 (+32)
Deaths: 66 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.4 (-0.2)
Number currently infected: 528 (-4)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 13.6% (-0.2%)
Fatality rate: 2.1% (no change)
Serology positive: 700 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.4% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.9% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 9% (no change)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com:
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 54.7% (no change)
- Female: 45.3% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-17: 5.1% (no change)
- 18-40: 53.2% (no change)
- 41-60: 30.1% (no change)
- 61-80: 9.3% (no change)
- 80+: 2.3% (no change)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 10.6% (no change)
- Black: 25.0% (no change)
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.3% (no change)
- White: 62.1% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 16.3% (no change)
- Non-Hispanic: 83.7% (no change)
Hospitalization rate: 4.3% (no change)
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 231 (+1)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.6 (-0.7)
Recoveries: 123 (+3)
Deaths: 7 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 101 (-2)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 42.6% (-1.0%)
Fatality rate: 3.0% (no change)
Serology positive: 6 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.4% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.0% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 10% (no change)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 131 (+1)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 1.3 (-0.8)
Recoveries: 67 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 63 (+1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 46.7% (+0.4%)
Fatality rate: 0.8% (no change)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.6% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 7% (-1%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 129 (+4)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 1.4 (no change)
Recoveries: 110 (+2)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 17 (+2)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 12.8% (+1.2%)
Fatality rate: 1.6% (no change)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.9% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 7% (no change)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 86 (+1)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 0.9 (+0.2)
Recoveries: 65 (no change)
Deaths: 0
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0
Number currently infected: 22 (+1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 22.5% (+0.8%)
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 11 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.5% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 4% (no change)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 164 (+6)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.4 (+0.5)
Recoveries: 126 (no change)
Deaths: 3 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.1 (no change)
Number currently infected: 35 (+6)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 20.5% (+2.9)
Fatality rate: 1.8% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 7 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.1% (+0.1%)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 14% (no change)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 82 (+1)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 0.9 (-0.1)
Recoveries: 54 (no change)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 27 (+1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 31.0% (+0.8%)
Fatality rate: 1.2% (no change)
Serology positive: 5 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.7% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 3% (no change)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.