Today's Iowa and NE Iowa coronavirus update for Aug. 12, 2020

Statewide
Cases of coronavirus: 49,702 (+452)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 8, 2020.
Average number of cases per day: 365 (+3)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Percent change in cases over 14 days: 2.6%. National average: -19.0%. (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.00
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate on previous day: 8.0%
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.
Deaths: 949 (+12)
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 8, 2020.
Average number of deaths per day: 4.6 (-1.1)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Fatality rate: 1.9% (no change)
National ranking in cases per capita in last 7 days: 20th (-1; Illinois now 19th) (Info: kff.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita in last 7 days: 27th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Recoveries: 38,548 (+554)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 77.6%
Positive serology tests: 2,868
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 243 (-1) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 51 (no change)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 53 (+19) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 4 (-6)
Hospitalized in intensive care units: 72 (+8) In ICU in NE Iowa: 15 (+2)
Hospitalized on a ventilator: 25 On ventilator in NE Iowa: 5
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 28 (+2)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
Deaths attributable to long-term care facility outbreaks: 508. Percentage of total deaths: 53.5%.
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 3,164
Average cases per day (7-day average): 14.6
Recoveries: 2,566
Deaths: 66
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.6
Number currently infected: 532
Percent currently infected of total infections: 13.8%
Fatality rate: 2.1%
Serology positive: 700
Total population currently infected: 0.4%
Total population ever infected: 2.9%
Percent positive in past 14 days: 9%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com:
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 54.7% (no change)
- Female: 45.3% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-17: 5.1% (no change)
- 18-40: 53.2% (no change)
- 41-60: 30.1% (no change)
- 61-80: 9.3% (no change)
- 80+: 2.3% (no change)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 10.6% (no change)
- Black: 25.0% (no change)
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.3% (no change)
- White: 62.1% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 16.3% (no change)
- Non-Hispanic: 83.7% (no change)
Hospitalization rate: 4.3% (no change)
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 230
Average cases per day (7-day average): 5.3
Recoveries: 120
Deaths: 7
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0
Number currently infected: 103
Percent currently infected of total infections: 43.6%
Fatality rate: 3.0%
Serology positive: 6
Total population currently infected: 0.4%
Total population ever infected: 1.0%
Percent positive in past 14 days: 10%
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 130
Average cases per day (7-day average): 2.1
Recoveries: 67
Deaths: 1
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0
Number currently infected: 62
Percent currently infected of total infections: 46.3%
Fatality rate: 0.8%
Serology positive: 4
Total population currently infected: 0.3%
Total population ever infected: 0.6%
Percent positive in past 14 days: 8%
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 125
Average cases per day (7-day average): 1.4
Recoveries: 108
Deaths: 2
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0
Number currently infected: 15
Percent currently infected of total infections: 11.6%
Fatality rate: 1.6%
Serology positive: 4
Total population currently infected: 0.1%
Total population ever infected: 0.9%
Percent positive in past 14 days: 7%
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 86
Average cases per day (7-day average): 0.7
Recoveries: 65
Deaths: 0
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0
Number currently infected: 21
Percent currently infected of total infections: 21.7%
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 11
Total population currently infected: 0.1%
Total population ever infected: 0.5%
Percent positive in past 14 days: 4%
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 158
Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.9
Recoveries: 126
Deaths: 3
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.1
Number currently infected: 29
Percent currently infected of total infections: 17.6%
Fatality rate: 1.9%
Serology positive: 7
Total population currently infected: 0.2%
Total population ever infected: 1.0%
Percent positive in past 14 days: 14%
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 81
Average cases per day (7-day average): 1
Recoveries: 54
Deaths: 1
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0
Number currently infected: 26
Percent currently infected of total infections: 30.2%
Fatality rate: 1.2%
Serology positive: 5
Total population currently infected: 0.2%
Total population ever infected: 0.7%
Percent positive in past 14 days: 3%
