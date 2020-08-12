Today's Iowa and NE Iowa coronavirus update for Aug. 12, 2020

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 77.6%

Positive serology tests: 2,868

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19: 243 (-1) Hospitalized in NE Iowa (RMCC Region 6): 51 (no change)

Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 53 (+19) Last 24 hours in NE Iowa: 4 (-6)

Hospitalized in intensive care units: 72 (+8) In ICU in NE Iowa: 15 (+2)

Hospitalized on a ventilator: 25 On ventilator in NE Iowa: 5

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 28 (+2)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.