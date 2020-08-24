 Skip to main content
Today's Iowa and NE Iowa coronavirus update: Aug. 24
Coronavirus cases in Iowa, Aug. 24, 2020

Coronavirus cases in Iowa, Aug. 24, 2020 (IDPH)

 Amie Rivers

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted.

Cases of coronavirus: 56,584

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.

Average number of cases per day: 542

As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.

Percent change in cases over 14 days: 21.3%. National average: -18.9%. (Info: KFF.org)

Rate of spread: 1.12

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Rate of coronavirus spread in U.S., Aug. 24, 2020

Rate of coronavirus spread in U.S., Aug. 24, 2020 (rt.live)

Positive testing rate on previous day: 9.5%

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.

Deaths: 1,039

The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.

Average number of deaths per day: 4.6

As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.

Fatality rate: 1.8%

Coronavirus deaths in Iowa, Aug. 24, 2020

Coronavirus deaths in Iowa, Aug. 24, 2020 (IDPH)

National ranking in cases per capita: 17th (+2; Delaware now 18th, Illinois now 19th) (Info: kff.org)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 25th (+2; Minnesota now 26th, New Hampshire now 27th) (Info: kff.org)

Recoveries: 43,610

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 77.1%

Positive serology tests: 2,984

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have already had the virus.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:

  • Statewide: 275 (+15)
  • RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 62 (+3) 
  • RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 77 (+3)

Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 

  • Statewide: 37 (-5)
  • Region 6: 8 (+2) 
  • Region 2: 11 (+4)

Hospitalized in intensive care units:

  • Statewide: 86 (+4) 
  • Region 6: 17 (+1) 
  • Region 2: 22 (+1)

Hospitalized on a ventilator:

  • Statewide: 39 
  • Region 6: 6 
  • Region 2: 11

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 34 (+5)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

  • LTC outbreak cases: 1,041
  • Percentage of total cases: 1.8%
  • LTC outbreak deaths: 556
  • Percentage of total deaths: 53.5%
Infection rates per capita in NE Iowa, Aug. 24, 2020

Infection rates per capita in NE Iowa, Aug. 24, 2020 (IDPH, U.S. Census)

------------------

Black Hawk County

Cases: 3,516

Average cases per day (7-day average): 23.4

Recoveries: 2,818

Deaths: 70

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.6

Number currently infected: 628

Percent currently infected of total infections: 14.9%

Fatality rate: 2.0%

Serology positive: 700

Total population currently infected: 0.5%

Total population ever infected: 3.2%

Percent positive in past 14 days: 9.8%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.

Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com:

Reported cases by sex:

  • Male: 54.7% (no change)
  • Female: 45.3% (no change)

Reported cases by age:

  • 0-17: 5.1% (no change)
  • 18-40: 53.2% (no change)
  • 41-60: 30.1% (no change)
  • 61-80: 9.3% (no change)
  • 80+: 2.3% (no change)

Reported cases by race:

  • Asian: 10.6% (no change)
  • Black: 25.0% (no change)
  • Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.3% (no change)
  • White: 62.1% (no change)

Reported cases by ethnicity:

  • Hispanic/Latinx: 16.3% (no change)
  • Non-Hispanic: 83.7% (no change)

Hospitalization rate: 4.3% (no change)

Coronavirus cases in Black Hawk Co., Aug. 24, 2020

Coronavirus cases in Black Hawk Co., Aug. 24, 2020 (BHC Health Dept.)

------------------

Bremer County

Cases: 265

Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.3

Recoveries: 163

Deaths: 7

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0

Number currently infected: 95

Percent currently infected of total infections: 34.9%

Fatality rate: 2.6%

Serology positive: 7

Total population currently infected: 0.4%

Total population ever infected: 1.1%

Percent positive in past 14 days: 6.8%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

-----------------

Current infections of total infection rate in NE Iowa, Aug. 24, 2020

Current infections of total infection rate in NE Iowa, Aug. 24, 2020 (IDPH)

Buchanan County

Cases: 164

Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.7

Recoveries: 90

Deaths: 1

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0

Number currently infected: 73

Percent currently infected of total infections: 43.5%

Fatality rate: 0.6%

Serology positive: 4

Total population currently infected: 0.3%

Total population ever infected: 0.8%

Percent positive in past 14 days: 6.9%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

------------------

Butler County

Cases: 163

Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.4

Recoveries: 134

Deaths: 2

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0

Number currently infected: 27

Percent currently infected of total infections: 16.2%

Fatality rate: 1.2%

Serology positive: 4

Total population currently infected: 0.2%

Total population ever infected: 1.1%

Percent positive in past 14 days: 8.5%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

---------------

Fayette County

Cases: 123

Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.3

Recoveries: 71

Deaths: 0

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0

Number currently infected: 52

Percent currently infected of total infections: 38.8%

Fatality rate: 0%

Serology positive: 11

Total population currently infected: 0.3%

Total population ever infected: 0.7%

Percent positive in past 14 days: 6.4%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

----------------

Floyd County

Cases: 184

Average cases per day (7-day average): 2

Recoveries: 161

Deaths: 3 

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0

Number currently infected: 20

Percent currently infected of total infections: 10.4%

Fatality rate: 1.6%

Serology positive: 9

Total population currently infected: 0.1%

Total population ever infected: 1.2%

Percent positive in past 14 days: 7.2%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

--------------------

Grundy County

Cases: 112

Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.9

Recoveries: 65

Deaths: 1

Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0

Number currently infected: 46

Percent currently infected of total infections: 39.3%

Fatality rate: 0.9%

Serology positive: 5

Total population currently infected: 0.4%

Total population ever infected: 0.9%

Percent positive in past 14 days: 10.3%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

