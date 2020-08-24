Today's Iowa and NE Iowa coronavirus update: Aug. 24

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted.
Cases of coronavirus: 56,584
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average number of cases per day: 542
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Percent change in cases over 14 days: 21.3%. National average: -18.9%. (Info: KFF.org)
Rate of spread: 1.12
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate on previous day: 9.5%
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.
Deaths: 1,039
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average number of deaths per day: 4.6
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Fatality rate: 1.8%
National ranking in cases per capita: 17th (+2; Delaware now 18th, Illinois now 19th) (Info: kff.org)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 25th (+2; Minnesota now 26th, New Hampshire now 27th) (Info: kff.org)
Recoveries: 43,610
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 77.1%
Positive serology tests: 2,984
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have already had the virus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 275 (+15)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 62 (+3)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 77 (+3)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours:
- Statewide: 37 (-5)
- Region 6: 8 (+2)
- Region 2: 11 (+4)
Hospitalized in intensive care units:
- Statewide: 86 (+4)
- Region 6: 17 (+1)
- Region 2: 22 (+1)
Hospitalized on a ventilator:
- Statewide: 39
- Region 6: 6
- Region 2: 11
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 34 (+5)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC outbreak cases: 1,041
- Percentage of total cases: 1.8%
- LTC outbreak deaths: 556
- Percentage of total deaths: 53.5%
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 3,516
Average cases per day (7-day average): 23.4
Recoveries: 2,818
Deaths: 70
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.6
Number currently infected: 628
Percent currently infected of total infections: 14.9%
Fatality rate: 2.0%
Serology positive: 700
Total population currently infected: 0.5%
Total population ever infected: 3.2%
Percent positive in past 14 days: 9.8%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com:
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 54.7% (no change)
- Female: 45.3% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-17: 5.1% (no change)
- 18-40: 53.2% (no change)
- 41-60: 30.1% (no change)
- 61-80: 9.3% (no change)
- 80+: 2.3% (no change)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 10.6% (no change)
- Black: 25.0% (no change)
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.3% (no change)
- White: 62.1% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 16.3% (no change)
- Non-Hispanic: 83.7% (no change)
Hospitalization rate: 4.3% (no change)
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 265
Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.3
Recoveries: 163
Deaths: 7
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0
Number currently infected: 95
Percent currently infected of total infections: 34.9%
Fatality rate: 2.6%
Serology positive: 7
Total population currently infected: 0.4%
Total population ever infected: 1.1%
Percent positive in past 14 days: 6.8%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 164
Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.7
Recoveries: 90
Deaths: 1
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0
Number currently infected: 73
Percent currently infected of total infections: 43.5%
Fatality rate: 0.6%
Serology positive: 4
Total population currently infected: 0.3%
Total population ever infected: 0.8%
Percent positive in past 14 days: 6.9%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 163
Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.4
Recoveries: 134
Deaths: 2
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0
Number currently infected: 27
Percent currently infected of total infections: 16.2%
Fatality rate: 1.2%
Serology positive: 4
Total population currently infected: 0.2%
Total population ever infected: 1.1%
Percent positive in past 14 days: 8.5%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 123
Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.3
Recoveries: 71
Deaths: 0
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0
Number currently infected: 52
Percent currently infected of total infections: 38.8%
Fatality rate: 0%
Serology positive: 11
Total population currently infected: 0.3%
Total population ever infected: 0.7%
Percent positive in past 14 days: 6.4%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 184
Average cases per day (7-day average): 2
Recoveries: 161
Deaths: 3
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0
Number currently infected: 20
Percent currently infected of total infections: 10.4%
Fatality rate: 1.6%
Serology positive: 9
Total population currently infected: 0.1%
Total population ever infected: 1.2%
Percent positive in past 14 days: 7.2%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 112
Average cases per day (7-day average): 3.9
Recoveries: 65
Deaths: 1
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0
Number currently infected: 46
Percent currently infected of total infections: 39.3%
Fatality rate: 0.9%
Serology positive: 5
Total population currently infected: 0.4%
Total population ever infected: 0.9%
Percent positive in past 14 days: 10.3%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.