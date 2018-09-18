Subscribe for 33¢ / day
091917bp-mayors-fun-run
Waterloo fourth-graders take off at the start of the Mayor’s Fun Run on Tuesday in Waterloo.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

WATERLOO -- The annual Mayor's Fun Run set for today has been canceled because of inclement weather. It will be rescheduled for spring 2019.

Fourth graders from local public and parochial schools run a mile with the mayor through downtown Waterloo every year.

