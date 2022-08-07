Toast a summer afternoon at 10th annual Stem & Stein fundraiser in downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO — “Summer afternoon” may, in fact, be the “two most beautiful words in the English language,” as Henry James wrote. Raise a glass and toast that summer afternoon at the 10th annual Stem & Stein.

The Cedar Valley’s premier tasting event is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at RiverLoop Plaza Expo, 460 Jefferson St., presented by Hy-Vee. A wide selection of craft and domestic beers and wines can be sampled. In addition, distilled spirits have been added to the offerings.

More than 1,000 patrons are expected to attend the signature fundraising event for the Friends of the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

“We’re excited about the event. We have employees who benefit from programs and are involved at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. And we have strong connections in the beer, wine and spirits world. So it’s a win-win for us. The more we support the community, the more the community supports us,” said Jared Lekar, store manager at Ansborough Hy-Vee.

“It’s amazing to think it’s been 10 years that Stem & Stein began to establish itself as one of the highlights of the festival season in our community,” said WCA Executive Director Kent Shankle. “After that first year, we had to move to a larger venue, and now it’s become a staple event. When you reach a milestone like that, it’s important to always try to evolve.”

That’s one reason organizers have added spirits to the tasting list.

“Tastes and interests change. Ten years ago, everyone was interested in wine, then craft beers began to be popular. Now people want to taste flavored hard seltzers and spirits. We’ll have a mix of Iowa and regional brands and others that people can enjoy sampling. Our event will open eyes to new products on the market, and we couldn’t do it without Hy-Vee,” Shankle explained.

Lekar noted that distilled spirits now represent “a big portion of our business. We’re seeing more expansion and interest from vendors and local businesses,” and including spirits at Stem & Stein will make it a “bigger, even better event.”

Exhibitors will include Second State Brewing, Fishback and Stephenson, Iowa Brewing Co., Lark Brewing, CRAZE Home Brew Club, Nomadic Beverage Co., Fahr Beverage, PIVO Brewery, Confluence Brewery, Molson Coors, Johnson Brothers, Monaco Vodka and Cocktails and Blue Ox Spirits, among others. More exhibitors will be announced.

The focus will be on sampling beverages, but there will be plenty of food available to taste. Food will be provided by Hy-Vee stores, including Ansborough, Logan and Crossroads in Waterloo, Chad’s Pizza and others to be announced.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 on event day. For groups of six or more, each ticket is $35. General admission includes unlimited samples, commemorative tasting glass and admission to the Hy-Vee Pavilion.

Tickets are available at local Hy-Vee stores throughout the Cedar Valley, Kimball Avenue Wine & Spirits and at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Tickets can also be purchased online at cvstemandstein.com.

Sponsorships are still available. Contact WCA at (319) 291-4490 or museum@waterloo-ia.org.

Best Western Plus Executive Residency in downtown Waterloo and Courtyard by Marriott are offering special overnight rates to Stem & Stein patrons, and Hy-Vee will be offering full-sized meals to purchase.

Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

“This event supports over 50% of the center’s budget for the year and makes it possible to provide free and low-cost arts and cultural programming, live music, special events and provide scholarships and fund art exhibitions, public art projects and classes,” Shankle explained.