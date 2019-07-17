OSAGE — The musical comedy, “9 to 5: The Musical” – based on the hit movie of the same name – may have as much relevance today as it did when the movie was released in 1980.
The Cedar Summerstock production, which opens Thursday at the Krapek Family Fine Arts Center at the Cedar River Complex in Osage, echoes an earlier time of women’s empowerment, said director Craig Johnson.
“It gives you a ‘MeToo’ kind of moment,” he said during a break from rehearsals. “It’s a great women’s piece.”
That’s not to mean the show won’t be enjoyed by everyone. The rollicking movie comedy, which featured Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, seamlessly transfers to the live musical stage, thanks to a great book adaptation by Patricia Resnick and music and lyrics by Parton.
The show opened on Broadway in 2009.
You have free articles remaining.
“This is our biggest show of the season,” Johnson said. “And it is really, really funny. To see the musical incarnation will bring people a lot of joy.”
The story centers around three office workers – Violet (Sarah Simmons), Doralee (Meghan Hutchins) and Judy (Anna Peterson) who take hilarious revenge against a sexist and tyrannical boss (Brendan O’Leary).
This show will also feature the talents of local actors – Erica Nasstrom and Seth Phillips of Osage, and Alex Schmidt and Xavier Patterson from St. Ansgar. Two other St. Ansgar natives, Maggi Steele and Sterling Isler, are members of the college troupe.
“9 to 5: The Musical” runs through July 28. Cedar Summerstock’s fourth and final show, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will close the season, Aug. 1-11.
For more about Cedar Summerstock and ticket information, go to www.cedarsummerstock.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.