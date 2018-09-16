WATERLOO — Keeping patients and visitors safe and comfortable is the core aim of staff at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
Last week, the hospital added a four-legged staff member in its dogged pursuit of that goal.
Krush, a Belgian malinois/and Dutch shepherd mix, has joined the team at Allen to help enhance the overall safety and comfort for patients, visitors, volunteers, students and staff. Krush patrols the halls alongside his handler Tyler McCormack, Allen’s safety and security manager.
“It really started with one of our sister hospitals in Fort Dodge, who’ve had (a security K-9) for a year and a half,” McCormack said. “They found a K-9 dramatically decreased workplace violence and made staff and patients feel safer.”
Krush underwent an intense five-week training at High Velocity Canine in New Hartford. The 20-month-old security K-9 is trained to provide therapeutic interaction, deter disruptive behavior, reduce the use of restraints during de-escalation situations, detect controlled substances, track missing people, enhance active shooter training and more, hospital officials said.
The K-9 and his training will be key when emotions are running high during “critical incidents that come into the hospital that draw large crowds of people,” McCormack said. “Just his presence alone is a deterrent.”
Krush is trained to the same standards as a law enforcement K-9, but his temperament is perfect for the softer parts of his job at Allen, McCormack noted.
“Krush, he is a very loving dog and has a more calm demeanor. Staff enjoys seeing him. He loves to be petted and he loves the attention. But he also has the drive for tracking, narcotics detection, obedience and handler protection, crowd control and building searches. ... I can take him out and be petted, but when it’s time to go to work he does what he needs to do.”
McCormack’s new K-9 is by his side, 24/7. Krush lives with the McCormack family and has his own space in McCormack’s office at Allen. The pair go everywhere together.
“It’s quite the convoy when we come and go,” McCormack said, laughing.
Krush came to Allen Hospital thanks to a grant from the Allen Foundation as well as a generous $13,000 gift from the Robert and Elizabeth McCoy Charitable Trust.
“Our family has always been dog lovers and my parents loved giving back for something that will benefit our community, so this was a perfect fit,” said Kathy McCoy, the trust’s donation designee, in a press release. “Krush will be a tremendous asset for the hospital.”
Additional resources are still needed to purchase additional training equipment, handler protection suits, simulated narcotics for ongoing detection training and more. To learn more or make a donation, contact the Allen Foundation at 235-3960.
