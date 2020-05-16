To reopen or not amid coronavirus? Business owners, customers weigh pros and cons

Salon Iris in Cedar Falls noted they would also be reopening, but not until June 1.

"We cannot wait to see you SOON!" owners posted to Facebook Wednesday.

Red Owl Tattoo in Cedar Falls said they were "extremely excited" to be able to open back up, noting that the guidelines will result in changes for customers.

"Thank you so much for you patience as well as all of the support you’ve shown throughout all of this," business owners posted to their Facebook page Wednesday. "We really appreciate all of you!"

Frequency Massage in Waterloo was among those businesses staying shuttered for now.

"I will be waiting to reopen when it can be done safely," the owner said on Facebook Wednesday.

Ninja U owner Scott Behrends announced he'd open his Cedar Falls gym Monday, but "by appointment only," and listed all of the guidelines he needed customers to undertake before coming in.

"And get excited, because we did a major overhaul to the obstacles," Behrends wrote in a Facebook post to Ninja U's page Thursday. "It looks amazing and we can't wait for you to try them all out!"