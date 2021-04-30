To market, to market! Farmers' markets begin opening Saturday in Black Hawk County

Ehren Marks is looking forward to opening day at farmers markets.

Marks and his dad, Jim, are owners of Marks Family Purebreds, Black Angus cattle operations in Waverly and Cedar Falls. Saturday will be their first day at the Waterloo Urban Farmers’ Market, which opens for the season at RiverLoop Plaza, 540 Jefferson St.

Hours are 8 a.m. to noon, offering early season produce, such as green onions, asparagus, rhubarb, radishes, bedding plants, baked goods, meats, coffee, artisan crafts and more. The market runs from May to Oct. 30.

“We are excited to be kicking off the farmers market and welcoming the community back together to eat healthy, shop local and support our community,” said Jessica Rucker, executive director of Main Street Waterloo.

This is the Marks family’s debut at the Waterloo Urban Market, and he’ll be in the booth with his wife, Ashley. His parents, Jim and Paula, will be running a booth at the Cedar Falls Farmers Market, also opening Saturday. Marks is excited about widening their customer base and advocates “buy local. We have very high-quality products sourced from our own genetics. That makes us different than other operations because our cattle are bred, raised and finished by us,” he explained.