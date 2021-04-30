To market, to market! Farmers' markets begin opening Saturday in Black Hawk County

Ehren Marks is looking forward to opening day at farmers markets.
Marks and his dad, Jim, are owners of Marks Family Purebreds, Black Angus cattle operations in Waverly and Cedar Falls. Saturday will be their first day at the Waterloo Urban Farmers’ Market, which opens for the season at RiverLoop Plaza, 540 Jefferson St.
Hours are 8 a.m. to noon, offering early season produce, such as green onions, asparagus, rhubarb, radishes, bedding plants, baked goods, meats, coffee, artisan crafts and more. The market runs from May to Oct. 30.
“We are excited to be kicking off the farmers market and welcoming the community back together to eat healthy, shop local and support our community,” said Jessica Rucker, executive director of Main Street Waterloo.
This is the Marks family’s debut at the Waterloo Urban Market, and he’ll be in the booth with his wife, Ashley. His parents, Jim and Paula, will be running a booth at the Cedar Falls Farmers Market, also opening Saturday. Marks is excited about widening their customer base and advocates “buy local. We have very high-quality products sourced from our own genetics. That makes us different than other operations because our cattle are bred, raised and finished by us,” he explained.
Artisan crafts will be offered by such vendors as K&M Solar Creations, Blue Lily – Creations by Candida and market newcomer Jewels by Clarissa Lachelle. Several food trucks will be on premises, including Hungry Charlie’s and Cedar Valley Fish Market’s new truck.
There are eight open-air farmers markets in Black Hawk County, and a ninth will be added in June through September from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the RiverLoop, an extension of the Waterloo Urban Farmers Market.
“The vendors were adamant that they wanted to do a midweek market, so we are working with them to figure out the logistics to make it happen,” Rucker said. Opening date has not yet been announced.
Kimball Ridge Farmers Market opens Saturday in the parking lot at the northeast corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues in Waterloo. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October.
Cedar Falls Farmers Market, located at Clay and Third streets, joins the list of Saturday openings. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October.
College Hill Farmers Market will open June 3 in a new Cedar Falls location. “That’s our really big news. We’re moving to West 22nd Street between Olive and College streets. It’s a block from our old location, and it gives us more space. We were able to add three more vendors in addition to 13 returning vendors,” said Jodie Huegerich, College Hill Farmers’ Market manager and UNI Local Food Program manager.
College Hill Farmers Market, Cedar Falls Farmers Market and Waterloo Urban Farmers Market are planning order-ahead options and a pick-up station, with details available at their websites and Facebook pages.
They are participating in the Curbside Market project, an online ordering system and curbside order delivery funded by a USDA grant.
University of Northern Iowa students have been hired for each of those markets to facilitate preparing orders and placing them in vehicles, Huegerich said. For information on the project, go to www.healthyharvestni.com/curbside/. Orders can be placed at cedarvalley.localfoodmarketplace.com.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place at all markets with shoppers asked to wear masks and practice physical distancing, as well as eating purchased food off premises.
Here is a list of Black Hawk County Farmers Markets and their opening dates:
Waterloo Urban Farmers Market, opening Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, RiverLoop Plaza, 460 Jefferson St., Saturdays through October.
Kimball Ridge Family Market, opening Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, parking lot, northeast corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues, Waterloo, Saturdays through October.
Cedar Falls Farmers Market, opening Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Clay and Third streets, Cedar Falls, Saturdays through October.
Dunkerton Farmers Market, opening Monday, 5 to 7 p.m., Gazebo Park, 114 Main St., Dunkerton, Mondays through October, closed Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Cedar Valley Farmers Market at Kimball Ridge, opening Tuesday, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Kimball and Ridgeway avenues, behind the Cancer Treatment Center, Waterloo, Tuesdays through October.
Evansdale Farmers Market, opening Wednesday, 3 to 6 p.m., 3562 Lafayette Road, Evansdale, Wednesdays through October.
Cedar Valley Farmers Market at Shiloh Baptist Church, opening Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m., 3525 Sager Ave., Waterloo, Thursdays through October.
College Hill Farmers Market, opening June 3, 4 to 6 p.m., 2205 College St., Cedar Falls, Thursdays from June to October.