Tips and resources to avoid caregiver burnout

Sheltering in place helps stop the spread of the coronavirus, but lack of social engagement and outside routines can lead to feelings of helplessness, isolation and loneliness. This applies to caregivers too, who now have fewer options to take breaks from their responsibilities. Naturally, this can lead to an increase in stress, particularly for those who are new to caregiving.

Since your stress levels may be higher during this time, it is important to be aware of signs of burnout such as:

* Feeling emotionally or physically exhausted

* Struggling to cope

* Loss of interest in activities previously enjoyed

* Feeling blue, irritable, listless, worried or sad

* Changes in appetite, weight or both

* Changes in sleep

* Getting sick more often

* Having headaches or body aches often

* Feeling alone, isolated or deserted by others

These are all natural, valid feelings and may be more prevalent during the current times. But, there are steps you can take for yourself as you care for others: